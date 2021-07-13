Fill Finish Manufacturing Market worth $12.1 billion by 2025
The global fill-finish manufacturing market size is projected to reach USD 12.1 billion by 2025 from USD 7.5 billion in 2020, at a CAGR of 10.0% during the forecast period.
(EMAILWIRE.COM, July 13, 2021 ) The major factors driving the growth of Fill Finish Manufacturing Market include rising technological advancements in fill-finish manufacturing processes, the growth of the biopharmaceutical industry, and the rising adoption of prefilled syringes for parenteral dosage forms.
By product, the consumables segment accounted for the largest share of the fill-finish manufacturing market.
Based on the product, the market is segmented into consumables and instruments. The consumables segment is bifurcated further into prefilled syringes, vials, cartridges and other consumables such as ampoules, bottles, and IV bags. The instruments segment is further divided into machines and systems. Machines are further segmented by type into automated machines and semi-automated & manual machines. Systems, on the other hand, are further segmented into standalone systems and integrated systems.
Download PDF Brochure@
https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=6249609
The consumables segment dominated the market in 2019 and is expected to be the fastest-growing segment during the forecast period. The large share and high growth of this segment can primarily be attributed to the rising demand for prefilled syringes, wide applications of vials in lyophilization, and the growing use of disposable packaging for biologics.
By end user, the contract manufacturing organizations segment is expected to witness the highest growth in the fill-finish manufacturing market during the forecast period.
The contract manufacturing organizations segment is expected to show the highest growth in the forecast period due to increasing outsourcing of fill-finish manufacturing processes from small-sized biopharmaceutical companies and the growing number of new entrants in the biologics manufacturing market.
Geographical Growth Scenario:
Europe accounted for the largest market share during the forecast period.
The fill-finish manufacturing market is divided into five major regions-Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, LATAM, and MEA. Europe accounted for the largest share of the global market, closely followed by North America. Factors such as the emergence of the biosimilar market due to the patent expiry of key biologic products, rising incidence of chronic disorders, and the increasing focus of major players on increasing their presence in this region are driving the growth of the fill-finish manufacturing industry in Europe.
The Asia Pacific region is expected to witness the highest CAGR during the forecast period, mainly due to overall growth in the biopharmaceutical industry. The growth of the APAC biopharmaceutical market is attributed to factors, such as increasing investments by CMOs & key biopharmaceutical players, increasing government support, developments in R&D infrastructure, and expertise & academic excellence in the APAC region.
Key Market Players:
The major companies in the fill-finish manufacturing market include Becton, Dickson and Company (US), Syntegon Technology GmbH (Germany), I.M.A. (Industria Macchine Automatiche) S.p.A. (Italy), Stevanato Group (Italy), West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (US), OPTIMA Packaging Group GmbH (Germany), Bausch+Strobel (Germany), Groninger & Co. GmbH (Germany), and Gerresheimer AG (Germany).
Request Sample Pages@
https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=6249609
About MarketsandMarkets™
MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies’ revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions.
Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model – GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.
MarketsandMarkets’s flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "Knowledgestore" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.
Contact:
Mr. Aashish Mehra
MarketsandMarkets™ INC.
630 Dundee Road
Suite 430
Northbrook, IL 60062
USA : 1-888-600-6441
sales@marketsandmarkets.com
By product, the consumables segment accounted for the largest share of the fill-finish manufacturing market.
Based on the product, the market is segmented into consumables and instruments. The consumables segment is bifurcated further into prefilled syringes, vials, cartridges and other consumables such as ampoules, bottles, and IV bags. The instruments segment is further divided into machines and systems. Machines are further segmented by type into automated machines and semi-automated & manual machines. Systems, on the other hand, are further segmented into standalone systems and integrated systems.
Download PDF Brochure@
https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=6249609
The consumables segment dominated the market in 2019 and is expected to be the fastest-growing segment during the forecast period. The large share and high growth of this segment can primarily be attributed to the rising demand for prefilled syringes, wide applications of vials in lyophilization, and the growing use of disposable packaging for biologics.
By end user, the contract manufacturing organizations segment is expected to witness the highest growth in the fill-finish manufacturing market during the forecast period.
The contract manufacturing organizations segment is expected to show the highest growth in the forecast period due to increasing outsourcing of fill-finish manufacturing processes from small-sized biopharmaceutical companies and the growing number of new entrants in the biologics manufacturing market.
Geographical Growth Scenario:
Europe accounted for the largest market share during the forecast period.
The fill-finish manufacturing market is divided into five major regions-Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, LATAM, and MEA. Europe accounted for the largest share of the global market, closely followed by North America. Factors such as the emergence of the biosimilar market due to the patent expiry of key biologic products, rising incidence of chronic disorders, and the increasing focus of major players on increasing their presence in this region are driving the growth of the fill-finish manufacturing industry in Europe.
The Asia Pacific region is expected to witness the highest CAGR during the forecast period, mainly due to overall growth in the biopharmaceutical industry. The growth of the APAC biopharmaceutical market is attributed to factors, such as increasing investments by CMOs & key biopharmaceutical players, increasing government support, developments in R&D infrastructure, and expertise & academic excellence in the APAC region.
Key Market Players:
The major companies in the fill-finish manufacturing market include Becton, Dickson and Company (US), Syntegon Technology GmbH (Germany), I.M.A. (Industria Macchine Automatiche) S.p.A. (Italy), Stevanato Group (Italy), West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (US), OPTIMA Packaging Group GmbH (Germany), Bausch+Strobel (Germany), Groninger & Co. GmbH (Germany), and Gerresheimer AG (Germany).
Request Sample Pages@
https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=6249609
About MarketsandMarkets™
MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies’ revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions.
Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model – GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.
MarketsandMarkets’s flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "Knowledgestore" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.
Contact:
Mr. Aashish Mehra
MarketsandMarkets™ INC.
630 Dundee Road
Suite 430
Northbrook, IL 60062
USA : 1-888-600-6441
sales@marketsandmarkets.com
Contact Information:
MarketsandMarkets™
Mr. Aashish Mehra
Tel: 1-888-600-6441
Email us
----
This press release is posted on EmailWire.com -- a global newswire that provides Press Release Distribution Services with Guaranteed Results™.
MarketsandMarkets™
Mr. Aashish Mehra
Tel: 1-888-600-6441
Email us
----
This press release is posted on EmailWire.com -- a global newswire that provides Press Release Distribution Services with Guaranteed Results™.