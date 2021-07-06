Global Telehealth Market Size for GE Healthcare
Telehealth market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 17.09% during the forecasting period 2021-2027 a WhipsmartMI Report
(EMAILWIRE.COM, July 06, 2021 ) Telehealth service connects to the distribution of health-related services and knowledge through electronic information and communication technologies. This enables patients to access healthcare services remotely. Telehealth bonds the patients with health services through wireless communications, videoconferencing, and remote monitoring. Information is skilled telecommunication where a patient can access the treatment from the clinician and may take advice without approaching the doctor and without going out for the hospital.
Based on the application of Telehealth services market segmentation into Teleradiology, Tele consultation, Tele-ICU, Tele-stroke, Tele-psychiatry, and Tele-dermatology. Teleradiology has achieved a major share in the telehealth market in the last year due to increasing mental health issues among people. The insufficient health services providers give the scope of opportunities in the telehealth industry to fulfill the demand of the end-users. The market components cover the segments of Software & Services and Hardware. Telehealth market is divided based on the end-user includes Providers, Payers, and Patients.
The key players in the Global Telehealth Market includes Teladoc, Doctor on Demand, GE Healthcare, SnapMD, Encounter Telehealth, GlobalMed, HelloMD, MDLIVE Inc, InTouch Technologies, Dictum Health, Inc., LLC, and American Well.
Few Points from Table of Contents:
1. Telehealth Market Introduction
1.1. Key Insights
1.2. Report Overview
1.3. Markets Covered
1.4. Stakeholders
2. Research Methodology
2.1. Research Scope
2.2. Market Research Process
2.3. Research Data Analysis
2.4. Market Size Estimation
3. Executive Summary
4. Market Overview
4.1. Introduction
4.2. Market Drivers and Restraints
5. Telehealth Market, By Component
5.1. Software & services
5.2. Hardware
6. Telehealth Market, By Application
6.1. Key Points
6.2. Teleradiology
6.3. Tele-consultation
6.4. Tele-ICU
6.5. Tele-stroke
6.6. Tele-psychiatry
6.7. Tele-dermatology
6.8. Other Applications
About WhipsmartMI:
We are a growth partnership company that provides fact-based consulting services focused on helping our clients achieve incremental and transformational growth competing in business-to- business and business-to- consumer markets. We facilitate their growth journey through an environment that is dominated by accelerating change, constant evolution of new business models, disruptive trends and technologies in their respective industry.
We serve a wide spectrum of global industries such as Semiconductor and Electronics, Information Technology, Communication, Medical Devices, Pharmaceuticals, Defense, Aviation, and Chemicals among others. Our well-seasoned blend of technical and marketing expertise enables us to serve our customers with comprehensive study of global supply chains that helps them to devise highly effective strategies.
