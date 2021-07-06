Blockchain Technology in Healthcare Market Value to Grow at a 75.3% CAGR during 2021-2027
Blockchain Technology in Healthcare Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 75.3% during the forecasting period 2021-2027 a WhipsmartMI Report
(EMAILWIRE.COM, July 06, 2021 ) The global market report scope includes a detailed study covering underlying factors influencing the industry trends. The report covers analysis of regional and country-level market dynamics. The scope also covers competitive overview providing company market shares along with company profiles for major revenue contributing companies. The report scope includes a detailed competitive outlook covering market shares and profiles key participants in the market share.
Some of the prominent players in this market are IBM (US), Microsoft (US), Guardtime (Estonia), PokitDok (US), Gem (US), Chronicled (US), iSolve (US), Hashed Health (US), Patientory (US), Factom (US), Proof.Work (UK), SimplyVital Health (US), FarmaTrust (UK), Blockpharma (France), and Medicalchain (UK).
The Blockchain in Healthcare Market size report has been categorized as below
By Type
Permissioned Blockchain
Permission Less Blockchain
By Application
Capsule Endoscopy
Supply chain management
Patient data management
Drug Traceability
Clinical Trials & Data Security
Claims Adjudication
Billing
Others
By End User
Pharmaceutical Companies
Healthcare service providers
Healthcare Consumers
Others
By Region
North America
Europe
Asia Pacific
Rest of World
The years considered for the study are as follows:
Base year - 2020
Estimated year - 2021
Projected year - 2022
Forecast period - 2021 to 2027
