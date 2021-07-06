Sports Market Trends Include Mobile Ticketing For An Efficient Purchase Experience
Sports market size to reach about $600 billion at a rate of 8% through 2025, as per The Business Research Company
EMAILWIRE.COM, July 06, 2021 ) Sports organizers and race organizers are implementing mobile ticketing to provide hassle free ticket purchase experience. Mobile ticketing is the process where customers can buy and validate the tickets using mobile phones. Event organizers' production and distribution costs associated with traditional paper-based ticketing channels are eliminated with the implementation of mobile ticketing. Apart from this, the data exchanged digitally through ticket transactions enables sports organizers to learn more about fans and generate insights to formulate marketing strategies. FC Barcelona, a Spanish professional football club, has implemented mobile ticketing and eliminated paper tickets by introducing a new system that allows fans to scan a bar-code on their phones to gain access to matches. Pocono Raceway has launched a mobile ticket delivery system that allows fans to have their tickets delivered to their mobile devices and have their tickets scanned at the sports venue directly from their mobile devices.
The sports market consists of sales of sports services and related goods by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that offer spectator sports and participatory sports. Spectator sports include teams or clubs and independent athletes that present sporting events before a paying audience. The racing team owners of racing participants that enter the participants into racing events or other spectator sports events and the sports trainers who provide specialized services to support participants in sports events or competitions are part of this industry. The establishments that operate race tracks are also included in this industry. The sports market consists of the sales of sports services and related goods by entities that provide live sporting events before a paying audience or entities that operate golf courses and country clubs, skiing facilities, marinas, fitness and recreational sports centers, and bowling centers.
Sports Market Report Segments:
1) By Type: Spectator Sports, Participatory Sports
2) By Revenue Source: Media Rights, Merchandising, Tickets, Sponsorship
Sub segments Covered: Sports Team & Clubs, Racing & Individual Sports, Golf Courses And Country Clubs, Skiing Facilities, Marinas, Fitness And Recreational Sports Centers, Bowling Centers, Other Participatory Sports
Read More On The Global Sports Market Report:
https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/sports-market
Sports Market Size Forecast:
The global sports market is expected to grow from $388.28 billion in 2020 to $440.77 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.5%. The growth is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $599.9 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 8%.
Major Players in the Sports Market:
Maruhan
Dallas Cowboys
New York Yankees
Manchester United Football Club
Futbol Club Barcelona
Sports Market - By Type (Spectator Sports, Participatory Sports), By Revenue Source (Tickets, Media Rights, Sponsorship, Merchandising) And By Region, Opportunities And Strategies – Global Forecast To 2030 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provide market overviews, analyze and forecast market size and growth for the whole market, sports market segments and geographies, sports market trends, drivers, restraints, leading competitors’ revenues, profiles and market shares in over 1,000 industry reports, covering over 2,500 market segments and 60 geographies.
The report also gives in-depth analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the market. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. A highly experienced and expert team of analysts and modelers provides market analysis and forecasts. The reports identify top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and leading competitors’ approaches.
