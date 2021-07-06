Protein Ingredients Market worth $70.7 Billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 6.1%
The global protein ingredients market was estimated to be valued at USD 52.5 billion in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 70.7 billion by 2025, recording a CAGR of 6.1%
EMAILWIRE.COM, July 06, 2021 ) According to MarketsandMarkets, the "Protein Ingredients Market by Source (Animal and Plant), Form (Dry and Liquid), Application (Food & Beverages, Animal Feed, Pharmaceuticals, and Cosmetics & Personal Care), and Region (NA, EU, APAC, SA, RoW) - Global Forecast to 2025" size was estimated to be valued at USD 52.5 billion in 2020. It is projected to reach USD 70.7 billion by 2025, recording a CAGR of 6.1%, in terms of value. The major factors driving the protein ingredients market include the increase in demand and consumption of functional food & beverages, growing consumer awareness about healthy diets among people, and increasing demand for protein as nutrition and functional ingredients.
Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=114688236
Challenges: Demand-based price fluctuations in cropping patterns
Even though the prices of soy proteins are comparatively low than most proteins, the supply can prove to be a significant factor in price escalation. The raw material for soy protein ingredients includes soy meal, which is also highly demanded by the feed industry. Unless there is no drop in the cultivation area under soybeans, the supply is expected to remain unfazed for both feed and protein manufacturers. Sometimes, crop growers, to avail better crop value, change their crop patterns, which can marginalize the flow of supply, and thereby lead to an increased demand for protein manufacturing and price escalation.
By source, the animal segment is projected to account for a larger share in the protein ingredients market during the forecast period
The global market, by source, has been segmented into plant and animal. The animal segment is projected to dominate the market during the forecast period owing to its better nutritional profile than plant protein, its dominant usage in a larger number of end-use applications such as functional beverages, and difficulty in substituting egg and gelatin in bakery and confectionery applications.
The pharmaceutical segment is projected to be the fastest-growing segment during the forecast period
By application, the pharmaceutical segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR. This is attributed to the increase in the aging population and their need for improved metabolism and health products as proteins are essential amino acids that help the human body boost its immunity and help build and repair tissues. They are the building blocks for bones, muscles, cartilage, skin, and blood. Thus, protein forms an important component in the pharmaceutical and healthcare industries.
Speak to Analyst: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/speaktoanalystNew.asp?id=114688236
The Asia Pacific is projected to be the fastest-growing region during the forecast period
Asia Pacific is the fastest-growing region in the global protein ingredients market. The market in the region is driven by an increase in population growth, especially in countries such as China and India. Further, a rise in demand for healthy food products, such as soy, wheat, and vegetable protein, having a high nutritional value is driving the market in this region.
This report includes a study on the marketing and development strategies, along with the product portfolios of leading companies. It consists of profiles of leading companies, such as Cargill (US), ADM (US), DuPont (US), Kerry Group (Ireland), Omega Protein Corporation (US), FrieslandCampina (Netherlands), Fonterra Co-operative Group Limited (New Zealand), Arla Foods (Denmark), Roquette (France), Gelita AG (Germany), Kewpie Corporation (Japan), AGRANA (Austria), AMCO Proteins (US), Hilmar Ingredients (US), Axiom Foods (US), Burcon Nutrascience (Canada), Rousselot (Netherlands), Foodchem International Corporation (China), A&B Ingredients (US), and Reliance Private Label Supplements (US).
About MarketsandMarkets™
MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies’ revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions.
Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model – GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.
MarketsandMarkets’s flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "Knowledgestore" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.
Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=114688236
Challenges: Demand-based price fluctuations in cropping patterns
Even though the prices of soy proteins are comparatively low than most proteins, the supply can prove to be a significant factor in price escalation. The raw material for soy protein ingredients includes soy meal, which is also highly demanded by the feed industry. Unless there is no drop in the cultivation area under soybeans, the supply is expected to remain unfazed for both feed and protein manufacturers. Sometimes, crop growers, to avail better crop value, change their crop patterns, which can marginalize the flow of supply, and thereby lead to an increased demand for protein manufacturing and price escalation.
By source, the animal segment is projected to account for a larger share in the protein ingredients market during the forecast period
The global market, by source, has been segmented into plant and animal. The animal segment is projected to dominate the market during the forecast period owing to its better nutritional profile than plant protein, its dominant usage in a larger number of end-use applications such as functional beverages, and difficulty in substituting egg and gelatin in bakery and confectionery applications.
The pharmaceutical segment is projected to be the fastest-growing segment during the forecast period
By application, the pharmaceutical segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR. This is attributed to the increase in the aging population and their need for improved metabolism and health products as proteins are essential amino acids that help the human body boost its immunity and help build and repair tissues. They are the building blocks for bones, muscles, cartilage, skin, and blood. Thus, protein forms an important component in the pharmaceutical and healthcare industries.
Speak to Analyst: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/speaktoanalystNew.asp?id=114688236
The Asia Pacific is projected to be the fastest-growing region during the forecast period
Asia Pacific is the fastest-growing region in the global protein ingredients market. The market in the region is driven by an increase in population growth, especially in countries such as China and India. Further, a rise in demand for healthy food products, such as soy, wheat, and vegetable protein, having a high nutritional value is driving the market in this region.
This report includes a study on the marketing and development strategies, along with the product portfolios of leading companies. It consists of profiles of leading companies, such as Cargill (US), ADM (US), DuPont (US), Kerry Group (Ireland), Omega Protein Corporation (US), FrieslandCampina (Netherlands), Fonterra Co-operative Group Limited (New Zealand), Arla Foods (Denmark), Roquette (France), Gelita AG (Germany), Kewpie Corporation (Japan), AGRANA (Austria), AMCO Proteins (US), Hilmar Ingredients (US), Axiom Foods (US), Burcon Nutrascience (Canada), Rousselot (Netherlands), Foodchem International Corporation (China), A&B Ingredients (US), and Reliance Private Label Supplements (US).
About MarketsandMarkets™
MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies’ revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions.
Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model – GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.
MarketsandMarkets’s flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "Knowledgestore" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.
Contact Information:
MarketsandMarkets™
Mr. Aashish Mehra
Tel: 1-888-600-6441
Email us
----
This press release is posted on EmailWire.com -- a global newswire that provides Press Release Distribution Services with Guaranteed Results™.
MarketsandMarkets™
Mr. Aashish Mehra
Tel: 1-888-600-6441
Email us
----
This press release is posted on EmailWire.com -- a global newswire that provides Press Release Distribution Services with Guaranteed Results™.