Microbiology Diagnostic Devices And Equipment Market Trends Include Adoption Of Predictive Diagnostics
Microbiology diagnostic devices and equipment market size to reach $5.8 billion at a rate of 7.3% through 2025, as per The Business Research Company
EMAILWIRE.COM, July 06, 2021 ) Microbiology devices and equipment companies are increasingly adopting predictive diagnostics to provide a different way of looking at a production facility, using customized analysis tools that extract accurate data and offer real-time insights. This will allow companies to identify the source of the problem and execute solutions to prevent future incidents. In October 2020, bioMérieux, a France based company providing microbiological testing solutions, launched predictive diagnostics, pairing microbiology solutions with data science, sequencing, and predictive modeling.
The microbiology diagnostics devices and equipment market consists of sales of microbiology diagnostics devices and equipment and related services. Microbiology diagnostics devices and equipment are used to diagnose infectious diseases by examining pathogens. These instruments include incubators, autoclave sterilizers, anaerobic culture systems, blood culture systems, gram strainers, microscopes, mass spectrometers, molecular diagnostic instruments, reagents pathogen specific kits and general reagents.
Microbiology Diagnostic Devices And Equipment Market Report Segments:
1) By Type: Laboratory Instruments, Microbiology Analyzers
2) By End User: Hospitals, Diagnostic Centers, Customer Lab Service Providers, Academic Institutes, and Research Institutes
3) By Laboratory Instruments: Incubators, Gram Stainers, Bacterial Colony Counters, Petri Dish Fillers, And Automated Culture Systems
4) By Micro-Biology Analyzers: Microbiology Diagnostics Instruments, Microscopes
5) By Reagents: Pathogen-Specific Kits, General Reagents
Microbiology Diagnostic Devices And Equipment Market Size Forecast:
The global microbiology diagnostic devices and equipment market is expected to grow from $3.65 billion in 2020 to $4.36 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 19.5%. The high growth is mainly due to the outbreak of COVID-19 that increased demand for the market. The microbiology diagnostics devices and equipment market is expected to reach $5.79 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 7.3%.
Major Players in the Microbiology Diagnostic Devices And Equipment Market:
Becton Dickinson and Company
Biomerieux
Danaher
Thermo Fisher Scientific
Abbott Laboratories
Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.
Microbiology Diagnostic Devices And Equipment Market - By Type (Laboratory Instruments, Microbiology Analyzers, Reagents And Consumables) By End-User (Hospitals, Diagnostic Laboratories, Others) And By Region, Opportunities And Strategies – Global Forecast To 2030 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provide market overviews, analyze and forecast market size and growth for the whole market, microbiology diagnostic devices and equipment market segments and geographies, microbiology diagnostic devices and equipment market trends, drivers, restraints, leading competitors’ revenues, profiles and market shares in over 1,000 industry reports, covering over 2,500 market segments and 60 geographies.
The report also gives in-depth analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the market. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. A highly experienced and expert team of analysts and modelers provides market analysis and forecasts. The reports identify top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and leading competitors’ approaches.
