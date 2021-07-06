Hand Sanitizer Dispenser Market Trends Include The Development Of Advanced Products
Hand sanitizer dispenser market size to reach $147 million at a rate of 15.1% through 2025, as per The Business Research Company
EMAILWIRE.COM, July 06, 2021 ) The launch of a technologically advanced hand sanitizer dispenser is a key trend in the hand sanitizer dispenser market. Major players operating in the industry are continuously focusing on developing and launching innovative and technologically advanced products to gain a competitive advantage over the other players and attract a large consumer base. For instance, in September 2020, Elanpro, an India-based commercial refrigeration company introduced Elan safe Sani dispenser which is based on an infrared sensor that can be easily mounted on a wall or stand.
The hand sanitizer dispenser market consists of sales of hand sanitizer dispensers by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that are engaged in manufacturing and selling hand sanitizer dispensers. A hand sanitizer dispenser is a device used in controlling the amount of gel or spray that is required for immediate use for sanitizing hands, and it comes in various forms such as automatic, table-mounted, wall mounted where they can be easily used by the public.
Hand Sanitizer Dispenser Market Report Segments:
1) By Type: Portable, Fixed
2) By Modality: Automatic, Manual
3) By Price Point: Standard, Mass
4) By Distribution channel: Supermarkets/Hypermarkets, Online Stores, Convenience Stores, Others
Read More On The Global Hand Sanitizer Dispenser Market Report:
https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/hand-sanitizer-dispenser-global-market-report
Hand Sanitizer Dispenser Market Size Forecast:
The global hand sanitizer dispenser market is expected to grow from $71.64 million in 2020 to $84.08 million in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 17.4%. The growth is mainly due to the companies resuming their operations and adapting to the new normal while recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The hand sanitizer dispenser market is expected to reach $147.37 million in 2025 at a CAGR of 15.1%.
Major Players in the Hand Sanitizer Dispenser Market:
American Specialties Inc.
Toshi Automatic Systems Pvt Ltd.
Bright Pancar Sdn Bhd.
Hokwang Industries Co Ltd.
Walex Products Company Inc.
Symmetry
Request For A Sample:
https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=4124&type=smp
Hand Sanitizer Dispenser Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Growth And Change is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provide market overviews, analyze and forecast market size and growth for the whole market, hand sanitizer dispenser market segments and geographies, hand sanitizer dispenser market trends, drivers, restraints, leading competitors’ revenues, profiles and market shares in over 1,000 industry reports, covering over 2,500 market segments and 60 geographies.
The report also gives in-depth analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the market. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. A highly experienced and expert team of analysts and modelers provides market analysis and forecasts. The reports identify top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and leading competitors’ approaches.
