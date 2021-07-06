Acne Drugs Market Trends Include The Development Of Narrow-Spectrum Antibiotics
Acne drugs market size to reach $4.6 billion at a rate of 3.4% through 2025, as per The Business Research Company
EMAILWIRE.COM, July 06, 2021 ) Companies in the acne drugs market are focusing on the development of narrow-spectrum antibiotics for treating acne. The development of antibiotic resistance can be attributed to a specific group of antibiotics — broad-spectrum antibiotics, defined as an antibiotic that targets a large variety of bacterial species. These antibodies are likely to harm good bacterial species that make up the skin’s microbiome. Narrow-spectrum antibiotics target fewer bacterial species, leading to decreased chances of developing antibiotic resistance. They have a lower propensity for development of antimicrobial resistance while also effectively treating acne.
The acne drugs market consists of sales of prescription acne drugs (Salicylic acid, Retin-A Micro, Onexton, and Solodyn) and related OTC non-prescription products (cleansers, lotions, gels, toners, masks and pads containing acne-fighting ingredients) which are used to treat skin diseases such as acne vulgaris and acne rosacea. Based on the type of acne, this market is segmented into inflammatory acne and non-inflammatory acne. The market in this report does not include the sales of drugs used for dermatitis and psoriasis.
Acne Drugs Market Report Segments:
1) By Type: Inflammatory Acne, Non-Inflammatory Acne
2) By End User: Hospitals & Clinics, Pharmacies & Drug Stores, Ambulatory Surgical Centers
3) By Therapeutic Class: Retinoids, Antibiotics, Salicylic Acid, Benzoyl Peroxide
Read More On The Global Acne Drugs Market Report:
https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/acne-drugs-market
Acne Drugs Market Size Forecast:
The global acne market is expected to grow from $4.03 billion in 2020 to $4.04 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 0.2%. The slow growth is mainly due to deferring treatments related to skin due to the outbreak of COVID-19 that has led to reduced demand for drugs comparatively. The acne drugs market is expected to reach $4.61 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 3.4%.
Major Players in the Acne Drugs Market:
Johnson & Johnson
Galderma S.A.
Almirall SA
Bausch Health Companies Inc.
GlaxoSmithKline
Request For A Sample:
https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=4052&type=smp
Acne Drugs Market - By Type (Non-Inflammatory Acne Drugs, Inflammatory Acne Drugs), By End-User (Hospitals And Clinics, Others), By Therapeutic Class (Retinoids, Antibiotics, Salicylice) And By Region, Opportunities And Strategies – Global Forecast To 2030 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provide market overviews, analyze and forecast market size and growth for the whole market, acne drugs market segments and geographies, acne drugs market trends, drivers, restraints, leading competitors’ revenues, profiles and market shares in over 1,000 industry reports, covering over 2,500 market segments and 60 geographies.
The report also gives in-depth analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the market. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. A highly experienced and expert team of analysts and modelers provides market analysis and forecasts. The reports identify top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and leading competitors’ approaches.
Here Is A List Of Reports Similar To The Acne Drugs Global Market Report By The Business Research Company:
Pharmaceutical Drugs Market - By Segments (Musculoskeletal Disorders Drugs, Cardiovascular Drugs, Oncology Drugs, Anti-Infective Drugs, Metabolic Disorder Drugs, Central Nervous System Drugs, Genito-Urinary Drugs, Respiratory Diseases Drugs, Gastrointestinal Drugs, Hematology Drugs, Dermatology Drugs, Ophthalmology Drugs), And By Region, Opportunities And Strategies – Global Forecast To 2030
https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/pharmaceutical-drugs-market
Ophthalmology Drugs Market - By Type (Anti-glaucoma Drugs, Dry Eye Medication And Other Ophthalmological Drugs), By Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies/ Drug Stores And Others), By Drug Classification (Branded Drugs And Generic Drugs), By Mode Of Purchase (Prescription-Based Drugs, Over-The-Counter Drugs) And, By Region, Opportunities And Strategies – Global Forecast To 2030
https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/ophthalmology-drugs-market
Oncology Drugs Market - By Type (Blood Cancer, Breast Cancer, Lung Cancer, Prostate Cancer, Colorectal Cancer, Cervical Cancer, Kidney Cancer, Gastric Cancer, Brain Tumor, Skin Cancer, Ovarian Cancer, Bladder Cancer, Pancreatic Cancer, Thyroid Cancer, Others), By Drug Class Type (Targeted Therapy, Immunotherapy (Biologic Therapy), Chemotherapy, Hormonal Therapy), By Distribution Channel (Retail Pharmacies/Drug Stores, Hospital Pharmacies, Others), By Route Of Administration (Oral, Parenteral, Others), By Drug Classification (Branded, Generic), And By Region, Opportunities And Strategies - Global Forecast To 2030
https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/oncology-drugs-market
Interested to know more about The Business Research Company?
Read more about us at https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/about-the-business-research-company.aspx
The Business Research Company is a market research and intelligence firm that excels in company, market, and consumer research. It has over 200 research professionals at its offices in India, the UK and the US, as well a network of trained researchers globally. It has specialist consultants in a wide range of industries including manufacturing, healthcare, financial services and technology.
Call us now for personal assistance with your purchase:
Europe: +44 207 1930 708
Asia: +91 88972 63534
Americas: +1 315 623 0293
The Business Research Company
Email: info@tbrc.info
Follow us on LinkedIn: https://bit.ly/3b7850r
Follow us on Twitter: https://bit.ly/3b1rmjS
Check out our Blog: http://blog.tbrc.info/
The acne drugs market consists of sales of prescription acne drugs (Salicylic acid, Retin-A Micro, Onexton, and Solodyn) and related OTC non-prescription products (cleansers, lotions, gels, toners, masks and pads containing acne-fighting ingredients) which are used to treat skin diseases such as acne vulgaris and acne rosacea. Based on the type of acne, this market is segmented into inflammatory acne and non-inflammatory acne. The market in this report does not include the sales of drugs used for dermatitis and psoriasis.
Acne Drugs Market Report Segments:
1) By Type: Inflammatory Acne, Non-Inflammatory Acne
2) By End User: Hospitals & Clinics, Pharmacies & Drug Stores, Ambulatory Surgical Centers
3) By Therapeutic Class: Retinoids, Antibiotics, Salicylic Acid, Benzoyl Peroxide
Read More On The Global Acne Drugs Market Report:
https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/acne-drugs-market
Acne Drugs Market Size Forecast:
The global acne market is expected to grow from $4.03 billion in 2020 to $4.04 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 0.2%. The slow growth is mainly due to deferring treatments related to skin due to the outbreak of COVID-19 that has led to reduced demand for drugs comparatively. The acne drugs market is expected to reach $4.61 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 3.4%.
Major Players in the Acne Drugs Market:
Johnson & Johnson
Galderma S.A.
Almirall SA
Bausch Health Companies Inc.
GlaxoSmithKline
Request For A Sample:
https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=4052&type=smp
Acne Drugs Market - By Type (Non-Inflammatory Acne Drugs, Inflammatory Acne Drugs), By End-User (Hospitals And Clinics, Others), By Therapeutic Class (Retinoids, Antibiotics, Salicylice) And By Region, Opportunities And Strategies – Global Forecast To 2030 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provide market overviews, analyze and forecast market size and growth for the whole market, acne drugs market segments and geographies, acne drugs market trends, drivers, restraints, leading competitors’ revenues, profiles and market shares in over 1,000 industry reports, covering over 2,500 market segments and 60 geographies.
The report also gives in-depth analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the market. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. A highly experienced and expert team of analysts and modelers provides market analysis and forecasts. The reports identify top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and leading competitors’ approaches.
Here Is A List Of Reports Similar To The Acne Drugs Global Market Report By The Business Research Company:
Pharmaceutical Drugs Market - By Segments (Musculoskeletal Disorders Drugs, Cardiovascular Drugs, Oncology Drugs, Anti-Infective Drugs, Metabolic Disorder Drugs, Central Nervous System Drugs, Genito-Urinary Drugs, Respiratory Diseases Drugs, Gastrointestinal Drugs, Hematology Drugs, Dermatology Drugs, Ophthalmology Drugs), And By Region, Opportunities And Strategies – Global Forecast To 2030
https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/pharmaceutical-drugs-market
Ophthalmology Drugs Market - By Type (Anti-glaucoma Drugs, Dry Eye Medication And Other Ophthalmological Drugs), By Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies/ Drug Stores And Others), By Drug Classification (Branded Drugs And Generic Drugs), By Mode Of Purchase (Prescription-Based Drugs, Over-The-Counter Drugs) And, By Region, Opportunities And Strategies – Global Forecast To 2030
https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/ophthalmology-drugs-market
Oncology Drugs Market - By Type (Blood Cancer, Breast Cancer, Lung Cancer, Prostate Cancer, Colorectal Cancer, Cervical Cancer, Kidney Cancer, Gastric Cancer, Brain Tumor, Skin Cancer, Ovarian Cancer, Bladder Cancer, Pancreatic Cancer, Thyroid Cancer, Others), By Drug Class Type (Targeted Therapy, Immunotherapy (Biologic Therapy), Chemotherapy, Hormonal Therapy), By Distribution Channel (Retail Pharmacies/Drug Stores, Hospital Pharmacies, Others), By Route Of Administration (Oral, Parenteral, Others), By Drug Classification (Branded, Generic), And By Region, Opportunities And Strategies - Global Forecast To 2030
https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/oncology-drugs-market
Interested to know more about The Business Research Company?
Read more about us at https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/about-the-business-research-company.aspx
The Business Research Company is a market research and intelligence firm that excels in company, market, and consumer research. It has over 200 research professionals at its offices in India, the UK and the US, as well a network of trained researchers globally. It has specialist consultants in a wide range of industries including manufacturing, healthcare, financial services and technology.
Call us now for personal assistance with your purchase:
Europe: +44 207 1930 708
Asia: +91 88972 63534
Americas: +1 315 623 0293
The Business Research Company
Email: info@tbrc.info
Follow us on LinkedIn: https://bit.ly/3b7850r
Follow us on Twitter: https://bit.ly/3b1rmjS
Check out our Blog: http://blog.tbrc.info/
Contact Information:
The Business Research Company
Marketing TBRC
Tel: +1 3156230293
Email us
----
This press release is posted on EmailWire.com -- a global newswire that provides Press Release Distribution Services with Guaranteed Results™.
The Business Research Company
Marketing TBRC
Tel: +1 3156230293
Email us
----
This press release is posted on EmailWire.com -- a global newswire that provides Press Release Distribution Services with Guaranteed Results™.