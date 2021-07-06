Crew Management Systems Market Size, Growth Analysis, Trends and Forecast to 2022
Crew Management Systems Market by Application (Crew Planning, Crew Services, Crew Training, Crew Operations), System (On-Cloud, Server Based), Device (Smartphones, PCS, Tablets), and Region - Global Forecast to 2022
EMAILWIRE.COM, July 06, 2021 ) According to the new market research the report "Crew Management Systems Market by Application (Crew Planning, Crew Services, Crew Training, Crew Operations), System (On-Cloud, Server Based), Device (Smartphones, PCS, Tablets), and Region - Global Forecast to 2022", The global crew management system market is estimated to grow from an estimated USD 1.31 Billion in 2016 to USD 2.35 Billion by 2022, at a CAGR of 10.19% from 2016 to 2022. Stringent regulations pertaining to working hours for crew members on board, safety of crew members and passengers are the major factors driving the crew management system market.
Based on system, the on-cloud segment is projected to lead the crew management systems market during the forecast period
On the basis of system, the on-cloud segment is estimated to lead the crew management systems market during the forecast period. It is evident that more and more airlines are adapting to the cloud technology to obtain the ease of operations and excellence in client servicing. Cloud software has quickly become an integral part in everyday operations of flight crew. Online airline services for cabin crew, such as e-ticketing, accommodation arrangements, flight schedules, and climatic condition forecasts, among many others.
Based on device, the tablets segment is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period
On the basis of device, the tablet segment of the crew management systems market is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. This is attributed towards to introduce tablets for cabin crew to reduce complicated paper-based/manual operations in performing their day-to-day functions like meal distribution and passenger management.
Based on application, the crew operations segment is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period
Among application, the crew operations segment of the crew management systems market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. This application of the crew management system is responsible for combining crew schedules with real-time flight data to facilitate the controllers to concentrate at the specific areas such as delay in flight due to bad weather conditions.
North American region is estimated to lead the crew management systems market during the forecast period
North America is estimated to lead the crew management systems market during the forecast period. The growth of the crew management market in North America is expected to be driven by the increase in the number of airlines entering the market. The North American region is expected to have the highest demand for crew management systems providers, owing to the existence of world’s leading airliners including American Airlines, Delta Air Lines, and Southwest Airlines among others.
Asia-Pacific region is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period
The Asia-Pacific crew management systems market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR from 2016 to 2022. Growth in passenger traffic has resulted in increased demand for new aircraft in the region, which is anticipated to boost the market during the forecast period.
