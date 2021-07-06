Seed Treatment Market to Witness Revolutionary Growth by 2025
Seed Treatment Market worth $11.3 billion by 2025 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets
(EMAILWIRE.COM, July 06, 2021 ) According to the new market research report "Seed Treatment Market by Type, Application Technique (Coating, Dressing, Pelleting), Function (Seed Protection and Seed Enhancement), Application Time, Crop Type (Cereals & Grains, Oilseeds, Fruits & Vegetables), and Region – Global Forecast to 2025", published by MarketsandMarkets™, the Seed Treatment Market is estimated to be valued at USD 6.4 billion in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 11.3 billion by 2025, recording a CAGR of 12.1% during the forecast period. Factors such as the rise in demand for effective crop protection chemicals, decrease in arable land and demand for innovative technology are projected to drive the growth of the seed treatment market.
Download PDF Brochure:
https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=503
COVID-19 impact on Seed Treatment market
The seed treatment market includes major Tier I and II suppliers like BASF SE (Germany), Bayer AG (Germany), Novozymes A/S (Denmark), Syngenta AG (Switzerland) and Corteva Agriscience (US). These suppliers have their manufacturing facilities spread across various countries across Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, South America, and RoW. The impact of COVID-19 pandemic on seed treatment market has been minimal, mainly due to transportation barriers. The impact of lockdowns or disruptions has been exempted by government for all type of agricultural activities, hence there has been no such affect of corona outbreak. Indeed, the agro-chemical companies have made double-digit profits as compared to last year, due to panic buying behaviour from farmers. Companies had sufficient inventories, hence farmers were able to buy the seed treatment products as per requirement.
The increasing demand for various crops in the Asia Pacific regions is driving the growth of the market.
The increasing agricultural practices and requirement of high-quality agricultural produce are factors that are projected to drive the seed treatment market growth in this region. Major crops produced in Asia include rice, sugar beet, fruits & vegetables, cereals, and grains; the region consumes 90% of the global rice produced. Asian countries, such as Korea, China, Japan, and recently Vietnam, are applying more of seed protection/enhancement products for both short-term and perennial crops. Hence, the demand for seed treatment is high in the region.
Key Market Players
Key players in this market include BASF SE (Germany), Bayer AG (Germany), Novozymes A/S (Denmark), Syngenta AG (Switzerland), Corteva Agriscience (US), FMC Corporation (US), Adama Ltd (Israel), Croda International (UK), UPL Ltd (India) and Nufarm (Australia) and EastMan Chemicals (US). These major players in this market are focusing on increasing their presence through expansions & investments, mergers & acquisitions, partnerships, joint ventures, and agreements. These companies have a strong presence in North America, Asia Pacific, and Europe. They also have manufacturing facilities, along with strong distribution networks across these regions.
BASF SE (Germany) has one of the largest crop protection division, involved in the research, development, production, and selling of crop protection products for better crop yield. It manages its business primarily through functional materials & solutions, chemicals, performance products, agricultural solutions, and others. It provides seed treatment solutions through its seed division, which is designed to protect and exploit the full genetic potential of the seed. The acquisition of Bayer AG (Germany) in 2018, has enabled BASF SE to strengthen its crop protection business, offering wide range of products, expanding geographical presence and improving the potential growth across the world. The company has a huge set up of R&D facilities and business units in the key Asia Pacific markets, such as China and Australia and a wide network of dealers and distributors spread worldwide, who have created a strong brand image of crop protection chemicals attracting more farmers. The company has managed to implement a successful safety measure and carry out its productions even amidst COVID-19 outbreak.
Request for Customization:
https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestCustomizationNew.asp?id=503
Bayer AG (Germany) is the largest life sciences company operating through four business segments, namely pharmaceuticals, consumer health, animal health, and crop science. It delivers a wide range of products, such as insecticides, fungicides, nematicides, plant growth regulators, and seeds, under its crop protection/seeds business segment. The acquisition of Monsanto (US) in 2018, has been a big milestone in Bayer’s history of developments, which has allowed the company to enhance its research on RNAi technology for improving the available solutions for crop protection. In 2018, the company received marketing authorization in many countries for new mixtures and formulations, which will further strengthen its global presence. It has also expanded its global presence, clubbed with high levels of investments in R&D activities to serve its customers with innovative products. The company offers seed treatment technologies under its seed growth business segment, with a popular brand name Acceleron. Some of the majorly used seed treatment chemicals by farmers are Gaucho, Thiram and Poncho with application on variety of seeds.The launch of first dry rice seed treatment for bakanae disease in rice in 2019, has gained more popularity in the Chinese market.
Download PDF Brochure:
https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=503
COVID-19 impact on Seed Treatment market
The seed treatment market includes major Tier I and II suppliers like BASF SE (Germany), Bayer AG (Germany), Novozymes A/S (Denmark), Syngenta AG (Switzerland) and Corteva Agriscience (US). These suppliers have their manufacturing facilities spread across various countries across Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, South America, and RoW. The impact of COVID-19 pandemic on seed treatment market has been minimal, mainly due to transportation barriers. The impact of lockdowns or disruptions has been exempted by government for all type of agricultural activities, hence there has been no such affect of corona outbreak. Indeed, the agro-chemical companies have made double-digit profits as compared to last year, due to panic buying behaviour from farmers. Companies had sufficient inventories, hence farmers were able to buy the seed treatment products as per requirement.
The increasing demand for various crops in the Asia Pacific regions is driving the growth of the market.
The increasing agricultural practices and requirement of high-quality agricultural produce are factors that are projected to drive the seed treatment market growth in this region. Major crops produced in Asia include rice, sugar beet, fruits & vegetables, cereals, and grains; the region consumes 90% of the global rice produced. Asian countries, such as Korea, China, Japan, and recently Vietnam, are applying more of seed protection/enhancement products for both short-term and perennial crops. Hence, the demand for seed treatment is high in the region.
Key Market Players
Key players in this market include BASF SE (Germany), Bayer AG (Germany), Novozymes A/S (Denmark), Syngenta AG (Switzerland), Corteva Agriscience (US), FMC Corporation (US), Adama Ltd (Israel), Croda International (UK), UPL Ltd (India) and Nufarm (Australia) and EastMan Chemicals (US). These major players in this market are focusing on increasing their presence through expansions & investments, mergers & acquisitions, partnerships, joint ventures, and agreements. These companies have a strong presence in North America, Asia Pacific, and Europe. They also have manufacturing facilities, along with strong distribution networks across these regions.
BASF SE (Germany) has one of the largest crop protection division, involved in the research, development, production, and selling of crop protection products for better crop yield. It manages its business primarily through functional materials & solutions, chemicals, performance products, agricultural solutions, and others. It provides seed treatment solutions through its seed division, which is designed to protect and exploit the full genetic potential of the seed. The acquisition of Bayer AG (Germany) in 2018, has enabled BASF SE to strengthen its crop protection business, offering wide range of products, expanding geographical presence and improving the potential growth across the world. The company has a huge set up of R&D facilities and business units in the key Asia Pacific markets, such as China and Australia and a wide network of dealers and distributors spread worldwide, who have created a strong brand image of crop protection chemicals attracting more farmers. The company has managed to implement a successful safety measure and carry out its productions even amidst COVID-19 outbreak.
Request for Customization:
https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestCustomizationNew.asp?id=503
Bayer AG (Germany) is the largest life sciences company operating through four business segments, namely pharmaceuticals, consumer health, animal health, and crop science. It delivers a wide range of products, such as insecticides, fungicides, nematicides, plant growth regulators, and seeds, under its crop protection/seeds business segment. The acquisition of Monsanto (US) in 2018, has been a big milestone in Bayer’s history of developments, which has allowed the company to enhance its research on RNAi technology for improving the available solutions for crop protection. In 2018, the company received marketing authorization in many countries for new mixtures and formulations, which will further strengthen its global presence. It has also expanded its global presence, clubbed with high levels of investments in R&D activities to serve its customers with innovative products. The company offers seed treatment technologies under its seed growth business segment, with a popular brand name Acceleron. Some of the majorly used seed treatment chemicals by farmers are Gaucho, Thiram and Poncho with application on variety of seeds.The launch of first dry rice seed treatment for bakanae disease in rice in 2019, has gained more popularity in the Chinese market.
Contact Information:
MarketsandMarkets™
Mr. Aashish Mehra
Tel: 1-888-600-6441
Email us
----
This press release is posted on EmailWire.com -- a global newswire that provides Press Release Distribution Services with Guaranteed Results™.
MarketsandMarkets™
Mr. Aashish Mehra
Tel: 1-888-600-6441
Email us
----
This press release is posted on EmailWire.com -- a global newswire that provides Press Release Distribution Services with Guaranteed Results™.