Mannose (D-Mannose) Market Size Estimated to Reach $1.3 Billion by 2026
Increase in the Demand for Low-calorie Products Are the Factors That Are Set to Drive the Growth of the Mannose (D-mannose) Market for the Period 2021-2026.
EMAILWIRE.COM, July 05, 2021 ) Mannose Market size is estimated to reach $1.3 billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 3.8% during the forecast period 2021-2026. D-Mannose monosaccharide is a sugar monomer of the aldohexose series of carbohydrates that is important in human metabolism for glycosylation of certain proteins. D-Mannose is easily soluble in water and slightly soluble in ethanol. It exists mainly in its ring form which can be a pyranose or a furanose. Pyranose–furanose mutase enzymes are flavoproteins that catalyzes the ring contraction in the biosynthesis of furanose sugar nucleotides from pyranose sugar nucleotides. The increase in the demand for D-Mannose as a natural alternative for antibiotics in the treatment of urinary tract infections, growing demand for D-Mannose in the animal feed industry, and increase in the demand for low-calorie products are the factors that are set to drive the growth of the Mannose (D-Mannose) Market for the period 2021-2026.
Mannose (D-Mannose) Market Segment Analysis - By Form
The Mannose (D-Mannose) Market based on the Form can be further segmented into Capsule, Powder, and Tablet. The Capsule segment held the largest share in 2020 and is also estimated to be the fastest growing segment with a CAGR of % over the period 2021-2026. This growth is owing to its ability of being an effective oxygen barrier with excellent chemical stability. Mannose (D-Mannose) capsule is stable at low humidity levels and has low moisture content and low static charge. The growing consumer preference towards capsule-based formulations is driving the growth of the Mannose (D-Mannose) Market. The tablet segment held the second largest share in 2020 owing to its longer shelf life. D-Mannose monosaccharide tablets contain additives that hold the pill together and improve the taste, texture, and appearance, which is propelling the growth of the Mannose (D-Mannose) Market.
Mannose (D-Mannose) Market Segment Analysis - By Application
The Mannose (D-Mannose) Market based on the Application can be further segmented into Food Additives, Anti-Inflammatory, Animal Feed, Dietary Supplement, and Others. The Dietary Supplement segment held the largest share in 2020 owing to the factors such as increase in the demand for low-calorie products and growing demand for D-Mannose monosaccharide among health conscious customers. The growing demand for D-Mannose (pyranose/furanose) in the consumption of dietary supplements as a convenient and effective solution for maintaining urinary tract health is driving the growth of the Mannose (D-Mannose) Market. The Food Additives is estimated to be the fastest growing segment with a CAGR of % over the period 2021-2026. This growth is owing to the increase in product launches in food additives in developed nations. Addition of D-mannose monosaccharide in food additives eases the symptoms of feline cystitis and it also supports bladder health, which is driving the growth of the Mannose (D-Mannose) Market.
Mannose (D-Mannose) Market Segment Analysis - By Geography
North America held the largest market share of 37.8% of the overall market in 2020. The growth in this segment is owing to the factors such as increase in the demand for low-calorie products, rise in the product launches by the key players and rising demand for D-mannose monosaccharide in food additives. The growing demand for D-mannose (pyranose/furanose) in various applications to treat prevent urinary tract infections (UTIs) is driving the growth of the Mannose (D-Mannose) Market. Asia-Pacific is estimated to be the fastest growing segment over the period 2021-2026. The growth in this segment is owing to the factors such as growing demand for D-mannose monosaccharide in animal feed industry, increasing customer inclination towards natural flavored supplements, and increase in the awareness about nutritious products among the young customers.
Mannose (D-Mannose) Market Drivers
Rise in the Demand for Low-Calorie Food Products
D-Mannose monosaccharide significantly blunts insulin response and reduces the impact on blood sugar level, thus making it a better alternative as natural sugar in different functional food and beverages. It is also not stored in the liver like glucose and it is absorbed more slowly in the gastrointestinal tract, thus accounting for a lower glycemic index, which is propelling the growth of the Mannose (D-Mannose) Market.
Increasing Customer Inclination towards Natural Flavored Supplements
The key players are launching D-mannose monosaccharide in apple, orange, and other natural flavors owing to the increasing consumer inclination toward healthy eating regimes. Millennials are shifting for products that are nutritious and health beneficial without compromising on taste, which is driving the growth of the Mannose (D-Mannose) Market. The use of d-mannose (pyranose/furanose) in dietary supplements is further propelling the growth of the Mannose (D-Mannose) Market.
Mannose (D-Mannose) Market Challenges
Side Effects from Prolonged Use of D-Mannose Preparations
The D-Mannose is used therapeutically for the treatment of carbohydrate deficient glycoprotein syndrome, urinary tract infections, and kidney infections. However, the side effects from prolonged use of D-Mannose monosaccharide preparations such as bloating, loose stools, and diarrhea is one of the major factors that is estimated to reduce the growth of the Mannose (D-Mannose) Market.
Mannose (D-Mannose) Market Landscape
Product launches, mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, and geographical expansions are key strategies adopted by players in the Mannose (D-Mannose) Market. Key companies of this market are NOW Health Group Inc, GNC Holdings, Inc, Bio-Tech Pharmacal, Vibrant Health, Nestle Health Science, DuPont de Nemours Inc, NutriScience Innovations LLC, Jarrow Formulas Inc, Hänseler AG, Pfanstiehl Inc among others.
Acquisitions/Product Launches:
In September 2019, NOW Health Group, INC has acquired the SuperNutrition brand, which offers scientifically formulated high-potency to increase its product portfolio of supplements including D-Mannose and to increase its customer base.
In February 2019, GNC Holdings Inc has entered into a partnership with a Hong Kong-based Chinese e-Commerce firm to increase the product portfolio of supplements such as Now® D-Mannose, Source Naturals® D-Mannose in China's supplement market.
Key Takeaways
Geographically, North American Mannose (D-Mannose) market accounted for the highest revenue share in 2020 and is poised to dominate over the period 2021-2026 owing to the growing demand for D-mannose monosaccharide in various applications to treat prevent urinary tract infections (UTIs).
The growing consumer preference towards capsule-based formulations in developed nations is driving the growth of the capsule segment.
Side effects from prolonged use of D-Mannose preparations is one of the major factors that is said to reduce the growth of the Mannose (D-Mannose) Market.
Detailed analysis on the Strength, Weakness, and Opportunities of the prominent players operating in the market will be provided in the Mannose (D-Mannose) Market report.
