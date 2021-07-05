Extremity Tissue Expanders Market Size to Grow at a CAGR of 5.1% During the Forecast Period 2021-2026
Increasing Prevalence of Breast Cancer and Breast Cancer Rates Are Higher Among Women in Developed Region Is Driving the Growth of Extremity Tissue Expanders Market.
EMAILWIRE.COM, July 05, 2021 ) Extremity Tissue Expanders Market size was valued at $621.6 million in 2020 and growing at a CAGR of 5.1% during the forecast period 2021-2026. Extremity tissue expansion technique is used in reconstructive surgeries and treatment of burns and scars. It is widely used in breast construction which involves expansion of the breast skin and muscles using tissue expander. Tissue expansion method helps the body grow new skin, bone or other tissue. Tissue expander is used to expand and stretch the skin under stress for particular time. It is minimally invasive procedure used for scalp reconstruction, cosmetic surgeries and other surgeries also for congenital defects. Increasing prevalence of breast cancer across the globe coupled with rising incidence of congenital defects is major factor driving the growth of the market. Moreover, growing number of road accidents and burn related cases further enhance the overall market demand for Extremity Tissue Expanders during the aforesaid period.
Extremity Tissue Expanders Market Segment Analysis- By Product Shape
Based on the product shape, Extremity Tissue Expanders Market is segmented into Round, Rectangular, Crescent, Anatomical, others. The round segment is estimated to dominate the market during the period 2021-2026. This is attributed to rising prevalence of elbow and knee deformities. These products are soft, round, and accurately proportioned. Furthermore, the round shape of these products makes them ideal for elbow and knee reconstruction procedures. The crescent segment is forecast to be the fastest-growing segment and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.8% during the period 2021-2026. This is mainly owing to crescent shaped expander are available in both smooth and textured surfaces.
Extremity Tissue Expanders Market Segment Analysis- By Application
Based on the application, Extremity Tissue Expanders Market is segmented into Scalp reconstruction, Breast reconstruction, Oral and maxillofacial reconstruction, Pediatrics, others. In 2020, Breast reconstruction held major share in the market. This is mainly rising prevalence of breast cancer among the female across the globe. Moreover, according to the American Cancer Society, in 2017, an estimated 252,710 new cases of invasive breast cancer were diagnosed among women also contributing to the dominance of this segment. Also, Scalp reconstruction is projected to grow with a CAGR of 5.3% over the period 2021-2026. This is owing to rising adoption of plastic surgery and minimally invasive surgeries among the professional.
Extremity Tissue Expanders Market Segment Analysis- By Geography
North America dominated the Extremity Tissue Expanders market share accounting for 39% of the market in 2020. This is mainly owing to increasing incidence of road accidents, burn cases and congenital disorders in this region. According to, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), in U.S. every year 1 in every 33 babies born is affected by congenital defects. However, the Asia-Pacific region is projected to be the fastest-growing over the period 2021-2026. This is owing to rising demand for minimally invasive surgeries coupled with rising advancement in expanders.
Extremity Tissue Expanders Market Drivers
Increasing Prevalence of Breast Cancer
Increasing prevalence of breast cancer and breast cancer rates are higher among women in developed region is driving the growth of Extremity Tissue Expanders market. According to, World Health Organization (WHO), breast cancer is most frequent cancer among women and impact around 2.1 million women annually also causes most deaths among women. Moreover, rising incidence of traumatic injuries is also set to increase market growth.
Rising Incidence of Burn, Road Accidents and Congenital Defects
Rising incidence of burn cases, road accidents and congenital defects across the globe is also driving the market. According to, World Health Organization (WHO), annually around 180 000 deaths are caused by burns. Also, increasing demand of cosmetics surgeries and minimally invasive surgeries is also set to the growth of Extremity Tissue Expanders Market.
Extremity Tissue Expanders Market Challenges
Stringent regulatory and guidelines related to the adoption of the extremity tissue expander approvals is challenging the market. Along with this high cost of treatment are also further challenging the growth of the market.
Covid-19 Impact
Moreover, the outbreak of COVID-19 around the world has impacted all industries including healthcare industry. Covid- 19 affects the Extremity Tissue Expanders market including drastic reduction demand owing to lack of visits to healthcare facilities such as hospitals and clinics. Also owing to widespread of coronavirus, it affects workforce and staffing issues, procedural prioritisation. These affects Extremity Tissue Expanders market by cancellation of scheduled visit for surgeries at hospitals and reflecting patients concern about infection.
Extremity Tissue Expanders Market Landscape
Product launches, Merger & Acquisitions, Joint Ventures and R&D activities are key strategies adopted by players in the Extremity Tissue Expanders Market. Extremity Tissue Expanders top 10 companies are Allergan PLC, Mentor Worldwide LLC., Eurosurgical Ltd., GC Aesthetics PLC., Koken Co. Ltd., PMT Corporation, Sientra, Inc., Laboratories Arion., Groupe Sebbin SAS, and Mentor Worldwide LLC.
Acquisitions/Product Launches
In June 2020, Establishment Labs Holdings Inc., received CE Mark for the Motiva Flora Tissue Expander.
In July 2019, AirXpanders, Inc. received U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) 510(k) clearance for a Smooth Shell Version of the AeroForm Tissue Expander System.
Key Takeaways
In 2020, North America dominated the Extremity Tissue Expanders Market owing to rising incidence of accident cases and burn injuries.
Increasing technological development in Extremity Tissue Expanders products cross the globe is driving the market growth of Extremity Tissue Expanders.
Detailed analysis of the Strength, Weakness, and opportunities of the prominent players operating in the market will be provided in the Extremity Tissue Expanders Market report.
High cost of treatment and stringent regulatory policies are challenging the growth of the market.
