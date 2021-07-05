Frontotemporal Disorders Treatment Market Size Forecast to Reach $3.1 Billion by 2026
Increasing Drug Development Grants and Funding by Government as Well as Organizations Are Likely to Aid the Market Growth of the Frontotemporal Disorders Treatment Market.
EMAILWIRE.COM, July 05, 2021 ) Frontotemporal Disorders Treatment Market size is forecast to reach $3.1 billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 4.8% during the forecast period 2021-2026. Frontotemporal disorders is a neurological disorder that damages the nerve cells in a specific area in the brain which can either be frontal or temporal lobes. It is a leading cause of dementia, progressive supranuclear palsy, and primary progressive aphasia that affects behavior, language, movement, and personality and makes it difficult for people to perform everyday activities. There is no curable treatment for frontotemporal disorders but medications help in reducing the disturbance and despondency. Its common symptoms include preservation, utilization behavior, dysarthria, social interpersonal changes, and gait disorders among others. Growing incidences of frontotemporal disorders and advanced care of treatment such as mental treatment centers and restorative devices are the major factors driving the growth of the market. An aging population and growing prevalence of dementia are set to further enhance the overall market demand for the Frontotemporal Disorders Treatment Market for the period 2021-2026.
Frontotemporal Disorders Treatment Market Segment Analysis – By Drug Class
Antidepressants held the largest segment share in the Frontotemporal Disorders Treatment Market in 2020 and is estimated to grow at a CAGR 4.2% during the forecast period 2021-2026. Antidepressants are used for the treatment of frontotemporal disorders such as dysthymia, anxiety disorders, eating disorders, chronic pain, and neuropathic pain among others. The demand for antidepressants is increasing owing to the rising patient pool and recent product launches by the major key players. It helps to relieve symptoms of depressions, anxiety disorders as well as other conditions. Antipsychotics are used to manage psychosis and other psychotic disorders. Antipsychotics are set to the highest growing segment and is estimated to register the highest CAGR over the period 2021-2026.
Request For Sample @ https://www.industryarc.com/pdfdownload.php?id=508293
Report Price: $ 5900 (Single User License)
Frontotemporal Disorders Treatment Market Segment Analysis – By Disease Indication
Frontotemporal Dementia held the largest share in the Frontotemporal Disorders Treatment Market in 2020 and is estimated to grow at a CAGR 3.9% during the forecast period 2021-2026. Frontotemporal dementia is a group of uncommon brain disorders that affect the frontal and temporal lobes of the brain and are generally associated with personality, language, and behavior. It is often misdiagnosed as Alzheimer’s disease but frontotemporal dementia tends to occur at a younger age and often begins between the ages of 40 and 65. Primary Progressive Aphasia is set to be the highest growing segment and is estimated to register the highest CAGR over the period 2021-2026.
Frontotemporal Disorders Treatment Market Segment Analysis – By Geography
North America dominated the Frontotemporal Disorders Treatment Market with a major share of 39.4% in 2020. This is attributed to the increasing awareness about frontotemporal disorders and changing lifestyle of people. Advanced facilities and a rise in income are increasing the growth of the market of this region.
However, Asia Pacific is estimated to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period 2021-2026 owing to the rising prevalence of frontotemporal disorders and high purchasing power for expensive drugs along with reimbursement policies.
Frontotemporal Disorders Treatment Market Drivers
Growing Prevalence of Dementia
The growing prevalence of dementia is increasing the growth of the Frontotemporal Disorders Treatment Market. Dementia describes the symptoms of impairment in communication and thinking. It has a symptom of brain disorders and several underlying diseases. People with dementia experience cognitive impairments that impact daily life and include memory loss, confusion, personality changes, and difficulty in planning among others. Thus, increasing the growth of the Frontotemporal Disorders Treatment Market during the forecast period 2021-2026.
Increasing Awareness about Frontotemporal Disorders
Increasing awareness about frontotemporal disorders is increasing the growth of the Frontotemporal Disorders Treatment Market. The frontotemporal disorder is a type of disorder with heterogeneous syndromes and is characterized by progressing deficits in functioning, and language of the behaviour. Owing to the prominent behavioural characteristics, frontotemporal diseases exhibit similar features as other psychiatric disorders and its treatment can be personalized according to the patient’s individual pattern of genetic variability. Thus, increasing the growth of the Frontotemporal Disorders Treatment Market during the forecast period 2021-2026.
Inquiry Before Buying @ https://www.industryarc.com/reports/request-quote?id=508293
Frontotemporal Disorders Treatment Market Challenges
Poor Treatment Process and Stringent Government Regulations
Some of the factors that are set to impede the growth of the Frontotemporal Disorders Treatment Market are the poor treatment process and stringent government regulations. Unapproved drugs and lack of awareness is set to hinder the growth of the market.
Frontotemporal Disorders Treatment Market Landscape
Product launches, mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, and R&D activities are key strategies adopted by players in the Frontotemporal Disorders Treatment Market. In 2020, the Frontotemporal Disorders Treatment Market share is consolidated by the top ten players present in the market. Frontotemporal Disorders Treatment Market, top 10 companies are Pfizer Inc., Novartis AG, F Hoffmann Le Roche Ltd., Astra Zeneca PLC, Sanofi SA, Merch & Co Inc., Auro Pharma, and Apotex Inc. among others.
Acquisitions/Product Launches
In January 2020, Novartis AG acquired The Medicines Company for use in secondary prevention patients with atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease.
Key Takeaways
North America dominated the Frontotemporal Disorders Treatment Market in 2020 owing to the increasing awareness about frontotemporal disorders and advanced healthcare facilities. The Frontotemporal Disorders Treatment Market scope for different regions will be provided in the final report.
Increasing drug development grants and funding by government as well as organizations are likely to aid the market growth of the Frontotemporal Disorders Treatment Market.
Detailed analysis of the Strength, Weakness, and Opportunities of the prominent players operating in the market will be provided in the Frontotemporal Disorders Treatment Market report.
Poor treatment process and stringent government regulations is poised to create hurdles for the Frontotemporal Disorders Treatment Market.
Related Reports :
A. Panic Attack Treatment Market
https://www.industryarc.com/Report/15968/panic-attack-treatment-market.html
B. Circadian Rhythm Sleep Disorder Market
https://www.industryarc.com/Report/15552/circadian-rhythm-sleep-disorder-market.html
For more Lifesciences and Healthcare Market reports, please click here
About IndustryARC: IndustryARC primarily focuses on Cutting Edge Technologies and Newer Applications market research. Our Custom Research Services are designed to provide insights on the constant flux in the global supply-demand gap of markets. Our strong team of analysts enables us to meet the client research needs at a rapid speed, with a variety of options for your business. Any other custom requirements can be discussed with our team, drop an e-mail to sales@industryarc.com to discuss more about our consulting services.
Frontotemporal Disorders Treatment Market Segment Analysis – By Drug Class
Antidepressants held the largest segment share in the Frontotemporal Disorders Treatment Market in 2020 and is estimated to grow at a CAGR 4.2% during the forecast period 2021-2026. Antidepressants are used for the treatment of frontotemporal disorders such as dysthymia, anxiety disorders, eating disorders, chronic pain, and neuropathic pain among others. The demand for antidepressants is increasing owing to the rising patient pool and recent product launches by the major key players. It helps to relieve symptoms of depressions, anxiety disorders as well as other conditions. Antipsychotics are used to manage psychosis and other psychotic disorders. Antipsychotics are set to the highest growing segment and is estimated to register the highest CAGR over the period 2021-2026.
Request For Sample @ https://www.industryarc.com/pdfdownload.php?id=508293
Report Price: $ 5900 (Single User License)
Frontotemporal Disorders Treatment Market Segment Analysis – By Disease Indication
Frontotemporal Dementia held the largest share in the Frontotemporal Disorders Treatment Market in 2020 and is estimated to grow at a CAGR 3.9% during the forecast period 2021-2026. Frontotemporal dementia is a group of uncommon brain disorders that affect the frontal and temporal lobes of the brain and are generally associated with personality, language, and behavior. It is often misdiagnosed as Alzheimer’s disease but frontotemporal dementia tends to occur at a younger age and often begins between the ages of 40 and 65. Primary Progressive Aphasia is set to be the highest growing segment and is estimated to register the highest CAGR over the period 2021-2026.
Frontotemporal Disorders Treatment Market Segment Analysis – By Geography
North America dominated the Frontotemporal Disorders Treatment Market with a major share of 39.4% in 2020. This is attributed to the increasing awareness about frontotemporal disorders and changing lifestyle of people. Advanced facilities and a rise in income are increasing the growth of the market of this region.
However, Asia Pacific is estimated to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period 2021-2026 owing to the rising prevalence of frontotemporal disorders and high purchasing power for expensive drugs along with reimbursement policies.
Frontotemporal Disorders Treatment Market Drivers
Growing Prevalence of Dementia
The growing prevalence of dementia is increasing the growth of the Frontotemporal Disorders Treatment Market. Dementia describes the symptoms of impairment in communication and thinking. It has a symptom of brain disorders and several underlying diseases. People with dementia experience cognitive impairments that impact daily life and include memory loss, confusion, personality changes, and difficulty in planning among others. Thus, increasing the growth of the Frontotemporal Disorders Treatment Market during the forecast period 2021-2026.
Increasing Awareness about Frontotemporal Disorders
Increasing awareness about frontotemporal disorders is increasing the growth of the Frontotemporal Disorders Treatment Market. The frontotemporal disorder is a type of disorder with heterogeneous syndromes and is characterized by progressing deficits in functioning, and language of the behaviour. Owing to the prominent behavioural characteristics, frontotemporal diseases exhibit similar features as other psychiatric disorders and its treatment can be personalized according to the patient’s individual pattern of genetic variability. Thus, increasing the growth of the Frontotemporal Disorders Treatment Market during the forecast period 2021-2026.
Inquiry Before Buying @ https://www.industryarc.com/reports/request-quote?id=508293
Frontotemporal Disorders Treatment Market Challenges
Poor Treatment Process and Stringent Government Regulations
Some of the factors that are set to impede the growth of the Frontotemporal Disorders Treatment Market are the poor treatment process and stringent government regulations. Unapproved drugs and lack of awareness is set to hinder the growth of the market.
Frontotemporal Disorders Treatment Market Landscape
Product launches, mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, and R&D activities are key strategies adopted by players in the Frontotemporal Disorders Treatment Market. In 2020, the Frontotemporal Disorders Treatment Market share is consolidated by the top ten players present in the market. Frontotemporal Disorders Treatment Market, top 10 companies are Pfizer Inc., Novartis AG, F Hoffmann Le Roche Ltd., Astra Zeneca PLC, Sanofi SA, Merch & Co Inc., Auro Pharma, and Apotex Inc. among others.
Acquisitions/Product Launches
In January 2020, Novartis AG acquired The Medicines Company for use in secondary prevention patients with atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease.
Key Takeaways
North America dominated the Frontotemporal Disorders Treatment Market in 2020 owing to the increasing awareness about frontotemporal disorders and advanced healthcare facilities. The Frontotemporal Disorders Treatment Market scope for different regions will be provided in the final report.
Increasing drug development grants and funding by government as well as organizations are likely to aid the market growth of the Frontotemporal Disorders Treatment Market.
Detailed analysis of the Strength, Weakness, and Opportunities of the prominent players operating in the market will be provided in the Frontotemporal Disorders Treatment Market report.
Poor treatment process and stringent government regulations is poised to create hurdles for the Frontotemporal Disorders Treatment Market.
Related Reports :
A. Panic Attack Treatment Market
https://www.industryarc.com/Report/15968/panic-attack-treatment-market.html
B. Circadian Rhythm Sleep Disorder Market
https://www.industryarc.com/Report/15552/circadian-rhythm-sleep-disorder-market.html
For more Lifesciences and Healthcare Market reports, please click here
About IndustryARC: IndustryARC primarily focuses on Cutting Edge Technologies and Newer Applications market research. Our Custom Research Services are designed to provide insights on the constant flux in the global supply-demand gap of markets. Our strong team of analysts enables us to meet the client research needs at a rapid speed, with a variety of options for your business. Any other custom requirements can be discussed with our team, drop an e-mail to sales@industryarc.com to discuss more about our consulting services.
Contact Information:
IndustryARC
Venkat Reddy
Tel: (+1) 970-236-3677
Email us
----
This press release is posted on EmailWire.com -- a global newswire that provides Press Release Distribution Services with Guaranteed Results™.
IndustryARC
Venkat Reddy
Tel: (+1) 970-236-3677
Email us
----
This press release is posted on EmailWire.com -- a global newswire that provides Press Release Distribution Services with Guaranteed Results™.