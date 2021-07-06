Global Speech Analytics Market Top 5 Key Players Analysis
Speech Analytics Market report by Deployment Mode (Cloud, On-premises), Organization Size (SMEs, Large Enterprises) a WhipsmartMI Report
Speech analytics is a data collection tool that involves estimating reported customer calls. This is done in order to enhance potential experiences with customers and re-establish contact. Call recordings will aid in the investigation of service issues, agent quality, customer satisfaction, competitive intelligence, and campaign effectiveness. Speech analytic tools from customer calls offer advanced functionality and useful intelligence. Speech analytics is also useful in identifying the root of customer frustration. It assists in keeping the business up to date, helping them to minimize risk and better train their employees to avoid such circumstances. This type of analytical solution would aid companies in improving their customer experience forecasting. They can also make recommendations for appropriate customer service processes that are customized to your specific requirements. Additionally, an increase in the number of call centers, increased innovation in voice analytical technology, the demand for more of the vast amount of voice data already available, and unique risk management solutions for the majority of large organizations around the world have all led to the increased adoption of these analytical solutions.
The Speech Analytics Market Size report has been categorized as below
By Deployment Mode
Cloud
On-premises
By Organization Size
SMEs
Large Enterprises
By Component
Solutions
Speech Engine
Indexing and Query Tools
Reporting and Visualization Tools
Workforce Optimization
Others
Services
Professional Services
Consulting
System Integration and Implementation
Support and Maintenance
Managed Services
By Application
Customer Experience Management
Call Monitoring
Agent Performance Monitoring
Sales and Marketing Management
Competitive Intelligence
Risk and Compliance Management
Others
By Vertical
BFSI
Retail and eCommerce
IT and Telecom
Energy and Utilities
Travel and Hospitality
Government
Healthcare and Life Sciences
Media and Entertainment
Others
About WhipsmartMI:
We are a growth partnership company that provides fact-based consulting services focused on helping our clients achieve incremental and transformational growth competing in business-to- business and business-to- consumer markets. We facilitate their growth journey through an environment that is dominated by accelerating change, constant evolution of new business models, disruptive trends and technologies in their respective industry.
We serve a wide spectrum of global industries such as Semiconductor and Electronics, Information Technology, Communication, Medical Devices, Pharmaceuticals, Defense, Aviation, and Chemicals among others. Our well-seasoned blend of technical and marketing expertise enables us to serve our customers with comprehensive study of global supply chains that helps them to devise highly effective strategies.
