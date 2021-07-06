Global Infusion Pump Market Driving Factors in Coming Years
Infusion pump Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.28% during the forecasting period 2021-2027 a WhipsmartMI Report
(EMAILWIRE.COM, July 06, 2021 ) Infusion Pump is a device having the ability of infusing fluids, including nutrients and medication into the body in large, small or controlled amounts. The fluids such as antibiotics, insulin, chemotherapy drugs and pain relievers are some of the fluids which through the infusion pump are transferred into the body.
The main driving factors in the Infusion Pump market are growing in the rise in the geriatric population, chronic diseases, and rapid growth in the usage of ambulatory infusion pumps for the homecare purpose and increased surgical procedures. The developing countries such as India and China are adopting the specialized infusion pumps which give the chance for the vendors in the infusion pump market.
Key players in the Infusion Pump Market includes B. Braun Melsungen AG, Medtronic plc, Becton, Baxter International Inc., Dickinson and Company, NIPRO Corporation, Terumo Corporation, Avanos Medical, Inc., Moog Inc., Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc., JMS Co., Ltd., Insulet Corporation, Roche Diagnostics, Zyno Medical, Teleflex, Inc., Micrel Medical Devices SA, Mindray Medical International Limited, and Ypsomed Holding AG.
The Infusion pump market size report has been categorized as below
By Product
● Accessories & Consumables
o Dedicated Accessories & Consumables
○ Volumetric infusion pumps
○ Insulin pumps
○ Enteral infusion pumps
○ Syringe infusion pumps
○ Ambulatory infusion pumps
○ PCA pumps
○ Implantable infusion pumps
o Non-dedicated Accessories & Consumables
○ Infusion catheters
○ IV/administration sets
○ Needleless connectors
○ Cannulas
○ Tubing & extension sets
○ Valves
○ Other non-dedicated accessories & consumables
● Devices
By Application
● Chemotherapy/Oncology
● Diabetes
● Gastroenterology
● Analgesia/Pain management
● Pediatrics/Neonatology
● Hematology
● Other Applications
