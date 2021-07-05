Butadiene Market worth 14,536.1 Kilotons by 2018
[265 Pages Report] Butadiene Market & Its Derivatives (SBR, PBR, ABS, SB Latex, Adiponitrile, NR, & Others) Market report categorizes the global market by Applications & Geography
EMAILWIRE.COM, July 05, 2021 ) The report, “Butadiene Market & Its Derivatives (SBR, PBR, ABS, SB Latex, Adiponitrile, NR & Others) Market by Applications & Geography - Trends and Forecasts to 2018” defines and segments the global butadiene market & its derivatives market with analysis and forecasting of the global consumption volume and value.
Asia-Pacific - Biggest Market of Butadiene
Asia-Pacific is the world’s largest market of butadiene, which consumed more than half of the total global demand, and also for most of its derivatives that includes styrene butadiene rubber (SBR), polybutadiene rubber (PBR), acrylonitrile butadiene styrene (ABS), and nitrile rubber (NR). Various countries in Asia-Pacific are ahead of them all to implement butadiene and its downstream derivatives in a diverse range of applications. Demand growth of butadiene in the region is projected to be well above the average growth rate of the market. China and South Korea are the biggest consumers of butadiene in the region while India and China are expected to be the fastest growing markets of butadiene. A few of the reasons for the high level growth in this region are growing population, vast economies–developed as well as developing, and favorable investment policies and government initiatives to promote industrial growth. The budding nature of the economies and rising consumption trends for various materials such as synthetic rubbers and ABS resin drives the demand of butadiene at a significant pace in the region.
Browse in-depth TOC on “Butadiene Market”
114 - Market Data Tables
37 - Figures
265 - Pages
“Styrene Butadiene Rubber - The Biggest and Polybutadiene Rubber - The Fastest Growing” Butadiene Markets
Butadiene is a major feedstock to manufacture SBR, with just less than one third of its total global demand being consumed to manufacture SBR. Butadiene demand by SBR manufacturers is quite high in the U.S., followed by China, South Korea, and Japan. Subsequently, PBR manufacturers were the second largest consumers of butadiene with a butadiene consumption share difference of 2.4%, compared to SBR manufacturers. The PBR manufacturing segment is also the fastest growing end-use segment with an expected CAGR of about 4.9% from 2013 to 2018. Butadiene is majorly consumed by PBR manufacturers in countries that include China, U.S., South Korea, Japan, Russia, etc. Growth of the SBR & PBR market is largely associated with the growth in the automotive industry globally. The automotive industry is expected to push the tire industry to new heights, which in turn will help the styrene butadiene rubber and polybutadiene rubber market achieve greater volumes and revenues in the near future; hence this drives the demand for butadiene at a significant pace.
