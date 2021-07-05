Propionic Acid & Derivatives Market worth $1,622.2 Million By 2018
[228 Pages Report] Propionic Acid Market & Derivatives categories the global market by Applications (Animal Feed & Grain Preservatives, Food Preservatives, Herbicides, Cellulose Acetate Propionate) & by Geography.
"Propionic Acid & Derivatives Market By Applications (Animal Feed & Grain Preservatives, Food Preservatives, Herbicides, Cellulose Acetate Propionate) & Geography – Global Trends & Forecasts To 2018", defines and segments the global propionic acid market with an analysis and forecasting of the global consumption volume.
The global propionic acid & derivatives market is currently dominated by North America and Europe. The demand from the feed & grain preservatives, and food preservatives segments fuelled the growth in these regions. In the coming few years, demand from the emerging countries is likely to increase on the back of rising awareness about the benefits of propionic acid & derivatives for feed and food preservatives.
Propionic acid & derivatives application as preservatives has increased tremendously, as it is considered as one of the best and safest mold and bacteria inhibitor in the animal feed and grain preservative segment. The propionic acid & derivatives demand as preservatives will continue to grow from the developed and emerging markets. However, developing markets’ demand for propionic acid & derivatives will register higher growth compared with the developed markets in the coming five years.
Europe is the largest region, both in terms of volume and value, followed by North America, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of World. The U.S., China, France, Spain, Germany, Italy, and U.K. are likely to remain major markets for propionic acid & derivatives. The major players of propionic acid & derivatives include BASF SE (Germany), The Dow Chemical Company (U.S.), Perstorp (Sweden), Eastman Chemical (U.S.), and Macco Organiques Inc. (Canada).
The growing demand of safe feed & grain preservatives would fuel the future growth of the propionic acid & derivatives market. In addition, the changing lifestyle has led to rising demand to increase the shelf life of food products which will boost the food preservatives’ demand, including propionates.
Browse in-depth TOC on "Propionic Acid & Derivatives Market”
90 - Market Data Tables
30 - Figures
228 - Pages
The propionic acid & derivatives demand in terms of value and volume depicts current and future projections according to the parallel economic and industrial outlook. This analysis covers major developments, expansions, agreements, and mergers & acquisitions of leading global companies.
The current worth of the global propionic acid & derivatives market (2012) is $935.7 million and is estimated to reach $1,608.8 million by 2018, growing at a CAGR of 7.8% from 2013 to 2018. The high demand of feed preservatives, grain preservatives, and food preservatives from across the globe will boost the demand of propionic acid & derivatives.
