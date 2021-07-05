Global Polyvinyl Alcohol (PVA) Films Market - $6.3 Billion for Polarizer Application & $259 Million for Water Soluble Applications by 2016
[176 Pages] Polyvinyl Alcohol Films Market Research Report identifies all PVA Films market applications with significant consumptions by providing current and future market size estimations in terms of volume and value for all.
EMAILWIRE.COM, July 05, 2021 ) According to a new market research report, “Polyvinyl Alcohol (PVA) Films Market - Global Trends & Forecasts (2011 - 2016)”, published by MarketsandMarkets (www.marketsandmarkets.com), estimated the consumption of PVA film in water soluble applications such as detergent packaging, laundry bags, agrochemical packaging to be 15.8 thousand metric tons for 2011. For the same year, the PVA film consumption in polarizer production was estimated to be 225 million square meters.
Request for customization of report @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestCustomizationNew.asp?id=672
PVA film is a water soluble film made from polyvinyl alcohol resins. Due to its water soluble property, it is widely used for water soluble small dose packaging such as detergent, agrochemical, water treatment chemical, and dyes. Apart from packaging its water soluble property facilitates PVA film consumption in embroidery and laundry bag manufacturing. The film has another unique property viz. polarization which makes it an essential raw material for polarizer film used in liquid crystal display (LCD) panels, lenses, optical filters, etc.
For water soluble applications, North America is the largest consumer of PVA film where majority of film used for detergent packaging. U.S-based manufacturer MonoSol LLC is the largest supplier with production facilities in U.S. and U.K. Asia-Pacific region, dominated by China and Japan, is the largest exporter in PVA films market and 60% of its PVA film goes to other regions such as North America, West Europe, East Europe, and South America.
Don't miss out on business opportunities in Global Polyvinyl Alcohol (PVA) Films Market. Speak to Our Analyst and gain crucial industry insights that will help your business grow. https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/speaktoanalystNew.asp?id=672
Browse in-depth TOC on “Polyvinyl Alcohol (PVA) Films Market”
80 - Market Data Tables/figures
176 - Pages
The report divides polyvinyl alcohol films market by water soluble and polarizer applications. Polarizer film is produced using PVA film and TAC film as raw material. Majority of polarizer film is consumed in LCD panels and a small percentage (around 5.5%) goes for sunglasses, optical filters, etc. PVA film used in LCD-based polarizer is only manufactured by Kuraray (Japan) and Nippon Gohsei (Japan). Kuraray is the largest manufacturer with 71% production share in 2011. There are other manufacturers too, such as MonoSol (U.S.) but supply is largely for optical lenses, sunglasses polarizer film, etc.
Get This Report @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Purchase/purchase_reportNew.asp?id=672
About MarketsandMarkets™
MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies’ revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions.
Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the “Growth Engagement Model – GEM”. The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write “Attack, avoid and defend” strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.
MarketsandMarkets’s flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, “Knowledge Store” connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.
Request for customization of report @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestCustomizationNew.asp?id=672
PVA film is a water soluble film made from polyvinyl alcohol resins. Due to its water soluble property, it is widely used for water soluble small dose packaging such as detergent, agrochemical, water treatment chemical, and dyes. Apart from packaging its water soluble property facilitates PVA film consumption in embroidery and laundry bag manufacturing. The film has another unique property viz. polarization which makes it an essential raw material for polarizer film used in liquid crystal display (LCD) panels, lenses, optical filters, etc.
For water soluble applications, North America is the largest consumer of PVA film where majority of film used for detergent packaging. U.S-based manufacturer MonoSol LLC is the largest supplier with production facilities in U.S. and U.K. Asia-Pacific region, dominated by China and Japan, is the largest exporter in PVA films market and 60% of its PVA film goes to other regions such as North America, West Europe, East Europe, and South America.
Don't miss out on business opportunities in Global Polyvinyl Alcohol (PVA) Films Market. Speak to Our Analyst and gain crucial industry insights that will help your business grow. https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/speaktoanalystNew.asp?id=672
Browse in-depth TOC on “Polyvinyl Alcohol (PVA) Films Market”
80 - Market Data Tables/figures
176 - Pages
The report divides polyvinyl alcohol films market by water soluble and polarizer applications. Polarizer film is produced using PVA film and TAC film as raw material. Majority of polarizer film is consumed in LCD panels and a small percentage (around 5.5%) goes for sunglasses, optical filters, etc. PVA film used in LCD-based polarizer is only manufactured by Kuraray (Japan) and Nippon Gohsei (Japan). Kuraray is the largest manufacturer with 71% production share in 2011. There are other manufacturers too, such as MonoSol (U.S.) but supply is largely for optical lenses, sunglasses polarizer film, etc.
Get This Report @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Purchase/purchase_reportNew.asp?id=672
About MarketsandMarkets™
MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies’ revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions.
Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the “Growth Engagement Model – GEM”. The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write “Attack, avoid and defend” strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.
MarketsandMarkets’s flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, “Knowledge Store” connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.
Contact Information:
MarketsandMarkets™
Mr. Aashish Mehra
Tel: 1-888-600-6441
Email us
----
This press release is posted on EmailWire.com -- a global newswire that provides Press Release Distribution Services with Guaranteed Results™.
MarketsandMarkets™
Mr. Aashish Mehra
Tel: 1-888-600-6441
Email us
----
This press release is posted on EmailWire.com -- a global newswire that provides Press Release Distribution Services with Guaranteed Results™.