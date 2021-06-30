Accely Announces Appointment of Alok Bapna, Ex DXC/CSC Leader as President
Accely has appointed sales and new business development veteran Alok Bapna as its new President.
EMAILWIRE.COM, June 30, 2021 ) At Accely, we will align his experience in the IT industry with our business goals to achieve new milestones. We look forward to utilizing his expertise in various areas so Accely can offer clients tailored and refined business solutions.
Over the years, Accely has been recognized as a trustworthy SAP consulting service for its innovative solutions. With a new leader in the senior management, we can enrich our core services such as IT, enterprise application support, and consulting services. As a result of Alok's diverse experience, Accely can expand into wholesale, retail, consumer goods, life sciences, engineering and construction, and manufacturing markets.
Alok's approach to leadership will enhance Accely's ability to solve business problems and deliver high-quality results. His ability to address and resolve issues in the IT industry is unmatched and valuable in our quest to strengthen our competitive edge.
“A reliable and skilled team is the essence of any organization. We recognized Alok’s potential from his brilliance in the field, and soon he was a member of the Accely family. We hope that Alok and the team together can explore progressive solutions and lead to exponential growth for Accely”, said Nilesh Shah, CEO, Accely.
Accely’s ultimate goal is to empower small, mid-sized, and large organizations with flexible, innovative, and state-of-the-art solutions. Alok’s knowledge can assist the team in increasing efficiency and successful use of SAP engagements. With our qualitative SAP consulting services, we anticipate that together we can enhance future results for many enterprises.
About Alok Bapna
Alok Bapna earned a Master's degree in Business Administration and an Engineering degree. In 23+years of experience, his expertise lies in team building, sales, new geographies, and business development, bringing overall operational efficiency, which is key to the success of any organization. With his exceptional aptitude, he has delivered consistent results in business profitability and meeting business goals.
About Accely
Accely is a CMMI Level 3 firm and preferred SAP Gold Partner company headquartered in Singapore, with a global niche presence in 11 countries. With our expertise in simplifying and streamlining business processes, we help companies leverage the right IT solutions through SAP applications. Our end-to-end suite of solutions and services enables businesses to operate profitably, adapt continuously, and make an impact.
###
This press release is issued through Arab Newswire™ (www.arabnewswire.com) -- a newswire service with press release distribution to media outlets in the Arab World, Middle East and North Africa (MENA).
Over the years, Accely has been recognized as a trustworthy SAP consulting service for its innovative solutions. With a new leader in the senior management, we can enrich our core services such as IT, enterprise application support, and consulting services. As a result of Alok's diverse experience, Accely can expand into wholesale, retail, consumer goods, life sciences, engineering and construction, and manufacturing markets.
Alok's approach to leadership will enhance Accely's ability to solve business problems and deliver high-quality results. His ability to address and resolve issues in the IT industry is unmatched and valuable in our quest to strengthen our competitive edge.
“A reliable and skilled team is the essence of any organization. We recognized Alok’s potential from his brilliance in the field, and soon he was a member of the Accely family. We hope that Alok and the team together can explore progressive solutions and lead to exponential growth for Accely”, said Nilesh Shah, CEO, Accely.
Accely’s ultimate goal is to empower small, mid-sized, and large organizations with flexible, innovative, and state-of-the-art solutions. Alok’s knowledge can assist the team in increasing efficiency and successful use of SAP engagements. With our qualitative SAP consulting services, we anticipate that together we can enhance future results for many enterprises.
About Alok Bapna
Alok Bapna earned a Master's degree in Business Administration and an Engineering degree. In 23+years of experience, his expertise lies in team building, sales, new geographies, and business development, bringing overall operational efficiency, which is key to the success of any organization. With his exceptional aptitude, he has delivered consistent results in business profitability and meeting business goals.
About Accely
Accely is a CMMI Level 3 firm and preferred SAP Gold Partner company headquartered in Singapore, with a global niche presence in 11 countries. With our expertise in simplifying and streamlining business processes, we help companies leverage the right IT solutions through SAP applications. Our end-to-end suite of solutions and services enables businesses to operate profitably, adapt continuously, and make an impact.
###
This press release is issued through Arab Newswire™ (www.arabnewswire.com) -- a newswire service with press release distribution to media outlets in the Arab World, Middle East and North Africa (MENA).
Contact Information:
Accely
Vikas Dubey
Tel: +91 22 6116 3319
Email us
----
This press release is posted on EmailWire.com -- a global newswire that provides Press Release Distribution Services with Guaranteed Results™.
Accely
Vikas Dubey
Tel: +91 22 6116 3319
Email us
----
This press release is posted on EmailWire.com -- a global newswire that provides Press Release Distribution Services with Guaranteed Results™.