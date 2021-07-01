Spray Drying Equipment Market Trends Include Increasing Collaborations
Spray drying equipment market size to reach $6.4 billion at a rate of 7.5% through 2025, as per The Business Research Company
EMAILWIRE.COM, July 01, 2021 ) Increasing collaborations between companies is a key trend gaining popularity in the spray drying equipment market. Major companies are collaborating for advancing product performance, increasing production capabilities, expanding market share and developing new products. For instance, in March 2021, Sweden based Tetra Pak announced partnership Rockwell Automation based in US to advance performance for powder manufacturers starting with evaporation and spray drying. This collaboration is expected to develop new Powder Plant Booster™ solution that would be packaged with Rockwell Automation Model Predictive Control (MPC) and its Pavilion8® and PlantPAx® MPC technology.
The spray drying equipment market consists of sales of spray dryers and related equipment by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that are engaged in the production of different types of spray dryers for different industries. Spray drying is a way of quickly drying a liquid or slurry into a dry powder with a hot flame. Spray drying equipment is widely used in foods, pharmaceuticals, plastic resins, ceramics, and the chemical industry.
Spray Drying Equipment Market Report Segments:
1) By Product Type: Rotary Atomizers, Nozzle Atomizers, Fluidized, Centrifugal, Others
2) By Flow Type: Co-current, Counter Current, Mixed
3) By Application: Food, Chemical, Pharmaceutical, Other Applications
Read More On The Global Spray Drying Equipment Market Report:
https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/spray-drying-equipment-global-market-report
Spray Drying Equipment Market Size Forecast:
The global spray drying equipment market is expected to grow from $4.35 billion in 2020 to $4.81 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.58%. The growth is mainly due to increase in ready-to-eat food products, high consumption of processed food and increasing technological advancements in the market. The spray drying equipment market is expected to reach $6.44 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 7.58%.
Major Players in the Spray Drying Equipment Market:
GEA Group
SPX Flow
Shandong Tianli Drying Technology & Equipment
Buchi Labortechnik AG
European SprayDry Technologies
Dedert Corporation
Request For A Sample:
https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=4118&type=smp
Spray Drying Equipment Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Growth And Change is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provide market overviews, analyze and forecast market size and growth for the whole market, spray drying equipment market segments and geographies, spray drying equipment market trends, drivers, restraints, leading competitors’ revenues, profiles and market shares in over 1,000 industry reports, covering over 2,500 market segments and 60 geographies.
The report also gives in-depth analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the market. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. A highly experienced and expert team of analysts and modelers provides market analysis and forecasts. The reports identify top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and leading competitors’ approaches.
