Faba Beans Market Trends Include Technical Advancements
Faba beans market size to reach almost $3.5 billion at a rate of 2% through 2025, as per The Business Research Company
EMAILWIRE.COM, July 01, 2021 ) Major companies in the market are focusing on technical advancements of their products in order to cater to the growing need for plant-based proteins. For instance, in 2020, Belgium based Verso Food using wet extrusion, developed a method to manufacture a faba-based food product with a fibrous structure close to cooked meat and chicken.
The faba beans market consists of sales of faba beans. The market consists of revenue generated by establishments that are engaged in the production of faba beans. The faba bean is a common legume cultivated for its edible seeds or beans. Some varieties of faba beans are used as a source of protein for livestock. Faba beans are also widely used in the production of products such as protein powders and custom blends. The companies in the faba beans production distribute their products through various distribution channels to both individual customers and commercial establishments.
Faba Beans Market Report Segments:
1) By Nature: Organic, Conventional
2) By End-Use: Food Processing, Animal Feed, Nutraceuticals, Sports Nutrition, Infant Nutrition
3) By Distribution Channel: Supermarkets/Hypermarkets, Convenience Stores, Specialty Stores, Online Retailers, Others
Faba Beans Market Size Forecast:
The global fava beans market is expected to grow from $3.06 billion in 2020 to $3.18 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.77%. The growth is mainly due to the growing demand for natural and plant-based proteins. The faba beans market is expected to reach $3.47 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 2.19%.
Major Players in the Faba Beans Market:
Prairie Fava
Unigrain
Roland Beans
Aviip Group
Alberta Pulse Growers
Faba Beans Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Growth And Change is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provide market overviews, analyze and forecast market size and growth for the whole market, faba beans market segments and geographies, faba beans market trends, drivers, restraints, leading competitors’ revenues, profiles and market shares in over 1,000 industry reports, covering over 2,500 market segments and 60 geographies.
The report also gives in-depth analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the market. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. A highly experienced and expert team of analysts and modelers provides market analysis and forecasts. The reports identify top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and leading competitors’ approaches.
