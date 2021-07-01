Feed Yeast Market Expected to Reach $2.3 Billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 5.1%
The global feed yeast market size is estimated to account for USD 1.8 billion in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 2.3 billion by 2025, recording a CAGR of 5.1%
EMAILWIRE.COM, July 01, 2021 ) The report "Feed Yeast Market by Type (Yeast Derivatives, Probiotic Yeast, Brewer’s Yeast, and Specialty Yeast), Livestock (Ruminants, Swine, Poultry, Aquatic Animals, Pets and Equine), Genus , and Region - Global Forecast to 2025" size is projected to reach USD 2.3 billion by 2025, which was estimated at USD 1.8 billion in 2020; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.1% from 2020. The market is driven by factors such as ban on the use of antibiotics in feed as a growth promoter and increasing use of yeast as a nutritional supplement for livestock. Also, rising concern regarding animal health and feed quality has been driving the growth of this market.
The feed yeast market includes major Tier I and II suppliers like Associated British Foods Inc., Archer Daniels Midland Company, Alltech Inc., Cargill, Lesaffre, Angel Yeast Co. Ltd., and Lallemand Inc. These suppliers have their manufacturing facilities spread across various countries across Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, South America, and RoW. Though COVID-19 has impacted their businesses as well, there is no significant impact on the global operations and supply chain of their feed yeast. Multiple manufacturing facilities of players are still in operation. The international trade barriers, closure of restaurants, hotels, and live animal markets, supply chain hindrances, consumption patterns of livestock-based products were considered to be mildly significant, which has disrupted the market for feed yeast.
However, during this pandemic situation, livestock farmers and animal breeders are facing minimal challenges in this market as yeast are found abundantly everywhere; on cereal grains, grain by-products, silages, hays and are even present in the soil and water and can be cultured rapidly and easily. So even if the processing plants or laboratories are closed, livestock farmers and animal breeders who source feed yeast from different manufacturers, can themselves practice live yeast culture. Thus, the decline in 2020 in the feed yeast market growth is mainly due to the major impact of COVID-19 pandemic. Gradually, as the restrictions of the government measures are likely to relax, the market for feed yeast would witness a slight increment in the upcoming years till 2025.
Increasing concerns about the COVID-19 spread on livestock and the rising awareness among consumers about consuming such livestock products have led manufacturers in the feed industry to opt for various natural and organic alternatives such as probiotic yeast. Feed yeast being a natural additives will witness an increase in its usage as more people are opting for organic and healthy products as compared to synthetic products. These growing concerns of consumers will require breeders to adapt natural additives, such as feed yeast.
Driver: Increasing nutritional benefits from yeast-based feed products
Ample quantity of yeast is present in the environment. Some yeasts are isolated from natural products such as honey, fruits, soil, water, flowers, leaves, and stems. Feed ingredients such as grains, silage, and hay also have yeasts present in them. Most of the yeast species have no impact on animals and humans, while some have negative or positive effects. It has been observed that yeasts such as Saccharomyces cerevisiae, Kluyveromyces marxianus, and Candida utilis have a positive impact on animal health; they provide nutrition to animals and thus are used as feed additives. Besides application in animal feed, there are many commercial applications of different yeast genera in various industries such as brewing, bakery, food and flavoring, pharmaceutical, and bioethanol fuel production.
Opportunity: Innovations in the animal feed industry
Technological innovations in the animal feed sector had created significant opportunities for the manufacturers to come up with new products in the animal nutrition and feed additives segments. For instance, Canadian Bio-Systems Inc (Canada) launched a new category of feed technology with broad advantages for the livestock industry. This technology, which is a yeast-based innovation, was developed for the use of yeast as a feed additive in the diets of swine, ruminants, and poultry. This is one of the best replacements for antibiotic use to improve animal health and performance. As the use of antibiotics is banned in the animal feed sector, such yeast-based bioactive technology can serve as a suitable alternative for livestock producers in the coming years. As a bio-based feed ingredient, yeast can be mixed with the feed and can be fed at farm sites. Apart from the above-stated innovation, various other innovations are patented in terms of feed yeast; these include developments for the production of multifunctional probiotics that include Bacillus and Saccharomyces yeast strains, which can provide combined essential benefits of these multiple strains. The innovation is said to improve antibacterial properties as well as increase enzyme activity in the final feed products.
With the introduction of stringent regulations, Europe is estimated to be the second largest market during the forecast period.
The feed yeast market in Europe is driven by the introduction of stringent regulations pertaining to the use of antibiotics in feed. Increasing awareness about the benefits of feed yeast is projected to contribute to the market growth. The high demand for quality and nutrient-rich feed in the European countries has led to the high demand for feed yeast among farmers. Moreover, the European legislators are also concerned about food and animal safety and thus have implemented many safety laws for the same. With high concerns related to animal health, the EU government has put a ban on the use of antibiotic growth promoters in feed due to its negative impact on animal health as well as on the health of human consumers. For the replacement of those antibiotics, naturally-sourced feed ingredients that have antibiotic properties such as feed yeast were developed by manufacturers.
This report includes a study of the development strategies of leading companies. The scope of this report includes a detailed study of feed yeast manufacturers such as Associated British Foods PLC. (UK), Archer Daniels Midland Company (US), Alltech Inc. (US), Cargill (US), Lesaffre (France), Angel Yeast Co. Ltd. (China), and Lallemand Inc. (Canada)
This press release is posted on EmailWire.com -- a global newswire that provides Press Release Distribution Services with Guaranteed Results™.
