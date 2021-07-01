Lycopene Market Expected to Reach $161 Million by 2025, at a CAGR of 5.0%
The global lycopene market size is projected to reach USD 161 million by 2025, from USD 126 million in 2020, recording a CAGR of 5.0%
EMAILWIRE.COM, July 01, 2021 ) The report "Lycopene Market by Source (Synthetic and Natural), Application (Dietary Supplements, Food, Pharmaceuticals, and Personal Care Products), Form (Beadlets, Oil Suspension, Emulsifiers, and Powder), Property, and Region - Global Forecast to 2025" The global lycopene market size is projected to reach USD 161 million by 2025, from USD 126 million in 2020, recording a CAGR of 5.0% during the forecast period. Lycopene’s distinct health benefits aiding in the prevention of several human health diseases has resulted in high demand from the dietary supplement industry, as a health ingredient, thereby driving the lycopene market’s growth potential during the forecast period.
Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=104131737
Dietary supplements to record the highest CAGR during the forecast period
The demand for dietary supplements is on the rise in developed and developing countries among the millennial population. Lycopene constitutes to be a key ingredient in the dietary supplements consumed by an individual daily. Also, industry experts foresee the adoption rate for dietary supplements to increase the most in the next five years. Hence, lycopene’s key role in the dietary supplement application because of its distinct health benefits is expected to bolster the growth during the forecast period between 2020 and 2025.
Beadlets to be the most preferred form of lycopene in the global market
The beadlets form of lycopene accounted for the largest share in the lycopene market in 2019 and is projected to follow the same trend through the forecast year until 2025. Beadlets are the most commonly used form of lycopene by an array of industries globally, as it comprises the highest content of lycopene concentrate. Among all the other forms such as oil suspension, powder, and emulsion, the beadlet form is observed to be produced by most of the lycopene manufacturers, resulting in higher demand for it. Thus, demand and supply side, both favoring the beadlet form of lycopene, resulting in its dominance in the market during the forecast period.
In terms of source, synthetic lycopene accounted for the dominant share in the market
Synthetic source lycopene is targeted by most of the manufacturing companies due to a number of factors including lower cost of production, simpler processing, and its easy and wide applications in various industries. Furthermore, the synthetic source lycopene is widely available, resulting in its leading market share. However, the changing consumer trends toward healthier lifestyles result in higher demand for natural products cause of the health-related benefits offered. Hence, the natural source lycopene is projected to exhibit the highest CAGR in the lycopene market during the forecast period.
Speak to Analyst: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/speaktoanalystNew.asp?id=104131737
The increasing demand for lycopene in the European region due to its growing number of the aging population supported its region-wise dominance in 2019.
Europe comprises the highest number of the aging population. Italy and Germany collectively comprise 32.1% of the total population aging 65 and above. According to experts in the lycopene industry, lycopene aids in the treatment of cataracts occurring in the older population across the globe. Furthermore, lycopene also exhibits anti-aging properties, aiding in the prevention of wrinkles. Hence, the growing aging population in the region is driving the demand for lycopene due to its distinct functionalities, bolstering Europe’s market share, globally, throughout the forecast period.
Key Players:
Key players operating in this market include Allied Biotech Corporation (China), Lycored (Israel), DSM (Netherlands), Wellgreen Technology Co Ltd (China), Divis Labs (India), San-Ei Gen F.F.I., Inc (Japan), Dangshang Sannuo Limited (China), DDW (US), Dohler (Germany), Farbest Brands (US), Zhejiang NHU CO. Ltd (China), EID Parry (India), Shaanxi Kingsci Biotechnology Co. Ltd (China), Vidya Herbs (India), Xi’an Pincredit Biotech Co Ltd (China), Hunan Sunshine Bio-Tech Co.Ltd (China), Xi’an Natural Field Bio-Technology Co.,Ltd (China), Plantnat (China), SV AgroFoods (India), and Plamed Green Science Group (China).
About MarketsandMarkets™
MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies’ revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions.
Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model – GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.
MarketsandMarkets’s flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "Knowledgestore" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.
About MarketsandMarkets™
MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies’ revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions.
Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model – GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.
MarketsandMarkets’s flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "Knowledgestore" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.
