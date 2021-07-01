Cold Chain Market Trends Include Companies Investing In Automation Solutions
Cold chain market size to reach $344.5 billion at a rate of about 9.5% through 2025, as per The Business Research Company
EMAILWIRE.COM, July 01, 2021 ) Major companies operating in the cold chain market are continuously investing in automation solutions to survive in the competitive business environment. For instance, in January 2020, Kloosterboer, a Netherlands-based company engaged in providing innovative and sustainable solutions in the supply chain for temperature-controlled food products, invested in an automated and extremely sustainable reefer container terminal in its place in the port of Vlissingen. It was connected with 1020-reefer plugs and under the name of Kloosterboer container terminal Vlissingen. The container terminal was expected to be operational by mid-2020. The expectation is to process 250,000 TEU annually and was the first container terminal to use automatic cranes.
The cold chain market consists of sales of cold chain and related services by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that provides cold chain storage services. These services are used for the management and transportation of temperature-sensitive products through refrigeration, thermal packaging, and other methods. This plays a crucial role in temperature control for the perishable goods and assures the quality and health of the perishable goods to the final consumer across the distribution chain.
Cold Chain Market Report Segments:
1) By Type: Refrigerated Warehousing, Refrigerated Transport
2) By Temperature Type: Frozen, Chilled
3) By Industry Vertical: Pharmaceutical, Healthcare, Food & Beverages, Chemical, Others
Read More On The Global Cold Chain Market Report:
https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/cold-chain-global-market-report
Cold Chain Market Size Forecast:
The global cold chain market is expected to grow from $212.24 billion in 2020 to $239.67 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.93%. The growth is mainly due to the increased demand for cold chain logistics from the processed food sector and the pharmaceutical sector. The cold chain market is expected to reach $344.51 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 9.49%.
Major Players in the Cold Chain Market:
Agro Merchants Group LLC
Americold Logistics
Lineage Logistics LLC
Nichirei Corporation
Burris Logistics Inc.
Kloosterboer Group B.V.
Request For A Sample:
https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=4119&type=smp
Cold Chain Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Growth And Change is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provide market overviews, analyze and forecast market size and growth for the whole market, cold chain market segments and geographies, cold chain market trends, drivers, restraints, leading competitors’ revenues, profiles and market shares in over 1,000 industry reports, covering over 2,500 market segments and 60 geographies.
The report also gives in-depth analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the market. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. A highly experienced and expert team of analysts and modelers provides market analysis and forecasts. The reports identify top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and leading competitors’ approaches.
Here Is A List Of Reports Similar To The Cold Chain Global Market Report By The Business Research Company:
Supply Chain Management Software Market - By Product Type (Transportation Management System, Warehouse Management System, Supply Chain Planning And Procurement Software), By Industry Vertical (Consumer Goods, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals, Food & Beverages, Transportation & Logistics, Others), By Type Of User (Small & Medium-Sized Enterprises (SMES), Large Enterprises) And By Region, Opportunities And Strategies – Global Forecast To 2030
https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/supply-chain-management-software-market
Intermodals Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Impact And Recovery To 2030
https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/intermodals-global-market-report
Pipeline Transport Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Impact And Recovery To 2030
https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/pipeline-transport-global-market-report-2020-30-covid-19-impact-and-recovery
Interested to know more about The Business Research Company?
Read more about us at https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/about-the-business-research-company.aspx
The Business Research Company is a market research and intelligence firm that excels in company, market, and consumer research. It has over 200 research professionals at its offices in India, the UK and the US, as well a network of trained researchers globally. It has specialist consultants in a wide range of industries including manufacturing, healthcare, financial services and technology.
Call us now for personal assistance with your purchase:
Europe: +44 207 1930 708
Asia: +91 88972 63534
Americas: +1 315 623 0293
The Business Research Company
Email: info@tbrc.info
Follow us on LinkedIn: https://bit.ly/3b7850r
Follow us on Twitter: https://bit.ly/3b1rmjS
Check out our Blog: http://blog.tbrc.info/
The cold chain market consists of sales of cold chain and related services by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that provides cold chain storage services. These services are used for the management and transportation of temperature-sensitive products through refrigeration, thermal packaging, and other methods. This plays a crucial role in temperature control for the perishable goods and assures the quality and health of the perishable goods to the final consumer across the distribution chain.
Cold Chain Market Report Segments:
1) By Type: Refrigerated Warehousing, Refrigerated Transport
2) By Temperature Type: Frozen, Chilled
3) By Industry Vertical: Pharmaceutical, Healthcare, Food & Beverages, Chemical, Others
Read More On The Global Cold Chain Market Report:
https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/cold-chain-global-market-report
Cold Chain Market Size Forecast:
The global cold chain market is expected to grow from $212.24 billion in 2020 to $239.67 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.93%. The growth is mainly due to the increased demand for cold chain logistics from the processed food sector and the pharmaceutical sector. The cold chain market is expected to reach $344.51 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 9.49%.
Major Players in the Cold Chain Market:
Agro Merchants Group LLC
Americold Logistics
Lineage Logistics LLC
Nichirei Corporation
Burris Logistics Inc.
Kloosterboer Group B.V.
Request For A Sample:
https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=4119&type=smp
Cold Chain Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Growth And Change is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provide market overviews, analyze and forecast market size and growth for the whole market, cold chain market segments and geographies, cold chain market trends, drivers, restraints, leading competitors’ revenues, profiles and market shares in over 1,000 industry reports, covering over 2,500 market segments and 60 geographies.
The report also gives in-depth analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the market. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. A highly experienced and expert team of analysts and modelers provides market analysis and forecasts. The reports identify top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and leading competitors’ approaches.
Here Is A List Of Reports Similar To The Cold Chain Global Market Report By The Business Research Company:
Supply Chain Management Software Market - By Product Type (Transportation Management System, Warehouse Management System, Supply Chain Planning And Procurement Software), By Industry Vertical (Consumer Goods, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals, Food & Beverages, Transportation & Logistics, Others), By Type Of User (Small & Medium-Sized Enterprises (SMES), Large Enterprises) And By Region, Opportunities And Strategies – Global Forecast To 2030
https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/supply-chain-management-software-market
Intermodals Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Impact And Recovery To 2030
https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/intermodals-global-market-report
Pipeline Transport Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Impact And Recovery To 2030
https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/pipeline-transport-global-market-report-2020-30-covid-19-impact-and-recovery
Interested to know more about The Business Research Company?
Read more about us at https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/about-the-business-research-company.aspx
The Business Research Company is a market research and intelligence firm that excels in company, market, and consumer research. It has over 200 research professionals at its offices in India, the UK and the US, as well a network of trained researchers globally. It has specialist consultants in a wide range of industries including manufacturing, healthcare, financial services and technology.
Call us now for personal assistance with your purchase:
Europe: +44 207 1930 708
Asia: +91 88972 63534
Americas: +1 315 623 0293
The Business Research Company
Email: info@tbrc.info
Follow us on LinkedIn: https://bit.ly/3b7850r
Follow us on Twitter: https://bit.ly/3b1rmjS
Check out our Blog: http://blog.tbrc.info/
Contact Information:
The Business Research Company
Marketing TBRC
Tel: +1 3156230293
Email us
----
This press release is posted on EmailWire.com -- a global newswire that provides Press Release Distribution Services with Guaranteed Results™.
The Business Research Company
Marketing TBRC
Tel: +1 3156230293
Email us
----
This press release is posted on EmailWire.com -- a global newswire that provides Press Release Distribution Services with Guaranteed Results™.