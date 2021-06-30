Global Chickpea Flour Market Size to Grow at a CAGR of 5.2% During the Forecast Period 2021-2026
The Growing Preference for Gluten- and Grain-free Flour, Which Has Driven Demand for Chickpea Flour, Is Further Driving the Market.
EMAILWIRE.COM, June 30, 2021 ) Global Chickpea Flour Market size is $4.7 Billion in 2020, growing at a CAGR of 5.2% during the forecast period 2021-2026. Chickpea is found in the pulse group and is known for being free of cholesterol and a good source of protein and fibre. It is grown in regions that are tropical and sub-tropical. Chickpea flour, widely used for cooking and baking, is a common Indian cuisine. It is also a rich source of vitamins and minerals, boosting the intake of manganese and folate significantly. Owing to its gluten free nature and ability to boost the texture and shelf life of food, it is used as a practical food ingredient. It is used as an alternative to rice and wheat flour and in various cuisines. In the baking products and snack industry, these kinds of flours are commonly used to increase the nutritional, protein and flavour quality in the products. Chickpea flour tends to minimise various health issues, such as coronary heart disease, obesity, diabetes and cancer, owing to increased intake. Chickpea flour has emerged as a versatile ingredient for the food processing industry owing to its good amino acid balance, high levels of complex carbohydrates, relatively low levels of anti-nutritional factors, and bioavailability of proteins.
Global Chickpea Flour Market Segment Analysis - By Application
In 2020, Bakery & Confectionery segment dominated the Chickpea Flour Market in terms of revenue owing to their medicinal properties and flavours and the ban on the use of some antibiotics as growth promoters. Bakery products with natural pulses, such as peas, may be a challenge for producers to instill chickpea protein into their products. Up to 10% of flour is mixed into wheat flour in order to increase water absorption and decrease the amount of bread and spread ratios of cookies. It also enhances the nutritional quality as it is a good source of protein, without affecting the sensory quality of the bakery products. The introduction of ingredients into bakery products impacts the handling of dough by affecting the strength of the gluten matrix and the overall preservation of moisture and providing fresh marketing appeal. It is suitable for making more nutritious flatbreads, cookies, energy bars, pita bread and others that further stimulate the demand for the commodity abetting towards the growth of the market. Beverage is estimated to record the fastest CAGR of 5.9% during the forecast period 2021-2026 owing to the introduction of creative and unique products by producers that attract customers, which drive the market growth.
Request for Sample Report @ https://www.industryarc.com/pdfdownload.php?id=513920
Report Price: $ 5900 (Single User License)
Global Chickpea Flour Market Segment Analysis - By Distribution Channel
In 2020, Poultry segment dominated the Chickpea Flour Market in terms of revenue is owing to the advent of the COVID-19 pandemic which has forced major players to concentrate on rising sales through online platforms. The substantial increase in the number of COVID-19 cases across the world, combined with the regions volatile political situation, culminated in a significant decrease in store sales of chickpea flour. In addition, a significant lockdown in the midst of the growing number of cases led to a change in customer buying behaviour, which culminated in an increase in online sales. This indirectly increases the sales of goods through the online platform. In addition, prices available online are comparatively lower than in shops, attracting buyers and growing sales of goods aiding towards the growth of the market. Supermarket/Hypermarket is estimated to record the fastest CAGR of 6.1% during the forecast period 2021-2026 owing to the promotions and various marketing strategies of the distributors and manufacturers in the specialty stores, such as offers on bulk sales which in turn drive the growth.
Global Chickpea Flour Market Segment Analysis - By Geography
In 2020, the Asia-Pacific dominated Chickpea Flour Market in terms of revenue with a market share of 46%. A balanced lifestyle is increasingly being adopted by consumers in the region as they demand low-carb, whole grain and gluten-free goods. As it follows many trends, including plant-based protein, gluten-free, non-GMO, and clean label, customers are increasingly drawn to pulses. In developing countries, the production and consumption of chickpeas is very high. India is the leading producer of chickpeas, according to the FAO aids to the market’s growth. In addition, improving living standards are forecasted to drive the demand in this region. North America is forecasted to record the fastest growth rate during the forecast period 2021-2026 owing to the growing consumer health awareness, the rise in demand for chickpea flour plays a vital role in the region.
Inquiry Before Buying @ https://www.industryarc.com/reports/request-quote?id=513920
Global Chickpea Flour Market Drivers
Increased Market Awareness Of Gluten-Free Bakery Items To Raise Demand For The Chickpea Flour Industry
The key growth attribute of the chickpea flour market is high awareness of the health benefits of chickpea flour coupled with the rising health and wellness trend. Eating chickpea flour decreases cholesterol levels, hypertension, and protects against cardiovascular disorders, in addition to maintaining optimal blood sugar levels and minimising the risk of diabetes. Chickpeas are also used for textured protein preparation, which is widely used as a common form of replacement for vegetarian meat. In line with this, the growing trend among the masses towards veganism and vegetarianism is leading to the growth of the market. The growing preference for gluten- and grain-free flour, which has driven demand for chickpea flour, is further driving the market.
Global Chickpea Flour Market Challenges
Lack Of Awareness Along With Stringent Government Regulations
In chickpea flour products, there is a lack of adequate dietary fibre, resulting in constipation and other diseases of the digestive system. Lack of awareness in developing countries of the need for and benefits of chickpea flours and the high cost of gluten-free flours compared to wheat flours can hinder the near future growth hampering the market growth. In developing countries with increasingly tight regulations, the lack of infrastructure and technical capital is further hampering market development.
Global Chickpea Flour Market Industry Outlook
Product Launches, Merger & Acquisition, joint ventures and R&D activities are key strategies adopted by the players in the Chickpea Flour Industry. Chickpea Flour top 10 companies include Ingredion Incorporated, Best Cooking Pulses, Inc., AGT Food & Ingredients, Diefenbaker Seed Processors Ltd., Blue Ribbon, EHL, Bean Growers Australia, Great Western Grain, SunOpta and Ganesh Grains.
Acquisitions/Product Launches
In December 2019, the first ever protein isolate was introduced by Ingredion Incorporated is VITESSENCE® Pulse 1803 pea protein. It enables food manufacturers across the EMEA area to meet increasing consumer demand for protein-rich products in a wide range of trend categories.
Key Takeaways
Growth in the market is fostered by increased demand for gluten-free functional food ingredients owing to the increasing understanding of health and nutrition and rising consumer buying power.
It is anticipated that evolving lifestyles coupled with changes in dietary preferences would propel the growth of the demand for chickpea flour.
North America region is projected to record the fastest growth rate during the forecast period 2021-2026.
Related Reports :
A. Functional Flours Market
https://www.industryarc.com/Research/Functional-Flours-Market-Research-504754
B. Gluten Free Flour Market
https://www.industryarc.com/Research/Gluten-Free-Flour-Market-Research-507330
For more Food and Beverage related reports, please click here
About IndustryARC: IndustryARC primarily focuses on Cutting Edge Technologies and Newer Applications market research. Our Custom Research Services are designed to provide insights on the constant flux in the global supply-demand gap of markets. Our strong team of analysts enables us to meet the client research needs at a rapid speed, with a variety of options for your business. Any other custom requirements can be discussed with our team, drop an e-mail to sales@industryarc.com to discuss more about our consulting services.
Global Chickpea Flour Market Segment Analysis - By Application
In 2020, Bakery & Confectionery segment dominated the Chickpea Flour Market in terms of revenue owing to their medicinal properties and flavours and the ban on the use of some antibiotics as growth promoters. Bakery products with natural pulses, such as peas, may be a challenge for producers to instill chickpea protein into their products. Up to 10% of flour is mixed into wheat flour in order to increase water absorption and decrease the amount of bread and spread ratios of cookies. It also enhances the nutritional quality as it is a good source of protein, without affecting the sensory quality of the bakery products. The introduction of ingredients into bakery products impacts the handling of dough by affecting the strength of the gluten matrix and the overall preservation of moisture and providing fresh marketing appeal. It is suitable for making more nutritious flatbreads, cookies, energy bars, pita bread and others that further stimulate the demand for the commodity abetting towards the growth of the market. Beverage is estimated to record the fastest CAGR of 5.9% during the forecast period 2021-2026 owing to the introduction of creative and unique products by producers that attract customers, which drive the market growth.
Request for Sample Report @ https://www.industryarc.com/pdfdownload.php?id=513920
Report Price: $ 5900 (Single User License)
Global Chickpea Flour Market Segment Analysis - By Distribution Channel
In 2020, Poultry segment dominated the Chickpea Flour Market in terms of revenue is owing to the advent of the COVID-19 pandemic which has forced major players to concentrate on rising sales through online platforms. The substantial increase in the number of COVID-19 cases across the world, combined with the regions volatile political situation, culminated in a significant decrease in store sales of chickpea flour. In addition, a significant lockdown in the midst of the growing number of cases led to a change in customer buying behaviour, which culminated in an increase in online sales. This indirectly increases the sales of goods through the online platform. In addition, prices available online are comparatively lower than in shops, attracting buyers and growing sales of goods aiding towards the growth of the market. Supermarket/Hypermarket is estimated to record the fastest CAGR of 6.1% during the forecast period 2021-2026 owing to the promotions and various marketing strategies of the distributors and manufacturers in the specialty stores, such as offers on bulk sales which in turn drive the growth.
Global Chickpea Flour Market Segment Analysis - By Geography
In 2020, the Asia-Pacific dominated Chickpea Flour Market in terms of revenue with a market share of 46%. A balanced lifestyle is increasingly being adopted by consumers in the region as they demand low-carb, whole grain and gluten-free goods. As it follows many trends, including plant-based protein, gluten-free, non-GMO, and clean label, customers are increasingly drawn to pulses. In developing countries, the production and consumption of chickpeas is very high. India is the leading producer of chickpeas, according to the FAO aids to the market’s growth. In addition, improving living standards are forecasted to drive the demand in this region. North America is forecasted to record the fastest growth rate during the forecast period 2021-2026 owing to the growing consumer health awareness, the rise in demand for chickpea flour plays a vital role in the region.
Inquiry Before Buying @ https://www.industryarc.com/reports/request-quote?id=513920
Global Chickpea Flour Market Drivers
Increased Market Awareness Of Gluten-Free Bakery Items To Raise Demand For The Chickpea Flour Industry
The key growth attribute of the chickpea flour market is high awareness of the health benefits of chickpea flour coupled with the rising health and wellness trend. Eating chickpea flour decreases cholesterol levels, hypertension, and protects against cardiovascular disorders, in addition to maintaining optimal blood sugar levels and minimising the risk of diabetes. Chickpeas are also used for textured protein preparation, which is widely used as a common form of replacement for vegetarian meat. In line with this, the growing trend among the masses towards veganism and vegetarianism is leading to the growth of the market. The growing preference for gluten- and grain-free flour, which has driven demand for chickpea flour, is further driving the market.
Global Chickpea Flour Market Challenges
Lack Of Awareness Along With Stringent Government Regulations
In chickpea flour products, there is a lack of adequate dietary fibre, resulting in constipation and other diseases of the digestive system. Lack of awareness in developing countries of the need for and benefits of chickpea flours and the high cost of gluten-free flours compared to wheat flours can hinder the near future growth hampering the market growth. In developing countries with increasingly tight regulations, the lack of infrastructure and technical capital is further hampering market development.
Global Chickpea Flour Market Industry Outlook
Product Launches, Merger & Acquisition, joint ventures and R&D activities are key strategies adopted by the players in the Chickpea Flour Industry. Chickpea Flour top 10 companies include Ingredion Incorporated, Best Cooking Pulses, Inc., AGT Food & Ingredients, Diefenbaker Seed Processors Ltd., Blue Ribbon, EHL, Bean Growers Australia, Great Western Grain, SunOpta and Ganesh Grains.
Acquisitions/Product Launches
In December 2019, the first ever protein isolate was introduced by Ingredion Incorporated is VITESSENCE® Pulse 1803 pea protein. It enables food manufacturers across the EMEA area to meet increasing consumer demand for protein-rich products in a wide range of trend categories.
Key Takeaways
Growth in the market is fostered by increased demand for gluten-free functional food ingredients owing to the increasing understanding of health and nutrition and rising consumer buying power.
It is anticipated that evolving lifestyles coupled with changes in dietary preferences would propel the growth of the demand for chickpea flour.
North America region is projected to record the fastest growth rate during the forecast period 2021-2026.
Related Reports :
A. Functional Flours Market
https://www.industryarc.com/Research/Functional-Flours-Market-Research-504754
B. Gluten Free Flour Market
https://www.industryarc.com/Research/Gluten-Free-Flour-Market-Research-507330
For more Food and Beverage related reports, please click here
About IndustryARC: IndustryARC primarily focuses on Cutting Edge Technologies and Newer Applications market research. Our Custom Research Services are designed to provide insights on the constant flux in the global supply-demand gap of markets. Our strong team of analysts enables us to meet the client research needs at a rapid speed, with a variety of options for your business. Any other custom requirements can be discussed with our team, drop an e-mail to sales@industryarc.com to discuss more about our consulting services.
Contact Information:
IndustryARC
Venkat Reddy
Tel: (+1) 970-236-3677
Email us
----
This press release is posted on EmailWire.com -- a global newswire that provides Press Release Distribution Services with Guaranteed Results™.
IndustryARC
Venkat Reddy
Tel: (+1) 970-236-3677
Email us
----
This press release is posted on EmailWire.com -- a global newswire that provides Press Release Distribution Services with Guaranteed Results™.