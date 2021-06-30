Critical Communication Market Size Forecast to Reach $27.20 Billion by 2026
Rising Security Concerns in Various Organizations Especially in Blue-light Agencies Such as Police, Ambulance, Fire Brigades Where the Communication With the Responder Is Most Important Tends to Drive Its Critical Communication Market Growth.
EMAILWIRE.COM, June 30, 2021 ) The market for Critical Communication is forecast to reach $27.20 billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 8.32% from 2021 to 2026. The Critical Communication Market is estimated to witness a sustainable growth over the forecast period majorly because of its applications in Governmental Organizations and Transportation sector. In our day to day lives where end users come through many situations in which human life and other services for society are at risk and where end users requires next-level communication flexibility, vast coverage, high capacity, high security, high data rate and low latency communications between first responders and the receiver. It is essential to avoid or at least reduce damage during any sort of communication process. Rise in security concerns of various industries and fast-growing technology in communication sector drive its market growth. On the other hand, factors such as slow adoption of technology, high installation costs, lack of accessibility, limited data capacity hinders its market growth. Lack of transparency between Public Safety Agencies (PSAs) and private narrow band radio network systems providers brings major challenge for the Critical Communication Market growth.
Critical Communication Market Segment Analysis - By Network Technology
Long-term Evolution (LTE) has dominated the Critical Communication Market as compared to the other Network technologies. LTE network provides more efficient and faster way of communication as compared to other network technologies. The requirements of public safety communications are rapidly changing in the forecast period which involves the adoption of broadband-based multimedia applications, remote surveillance, and robotic technologies such as unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs). These demands among public safety agencies are replacing their narrow-band public safety networks with LTE-based networks.
This promotes the adaption of LTE network technology. With ongoing developments, LTE has been further upgraded which is named VoLTE (Voice-over Long-term Evolution) which provides high speed wireless communication.
Critical Communication Market Segment Analysis - By End Use Industry
Security, comprising of both public security organizations and Industrial security organizations holds the largest market in Critical Communication Market by end use. Rise is Governmental initiatives is one of the major reason for adoption of Critical communication for public safety at Governmental Organizations and Industrial Sites. Safety and Security of people at every public place like in various industrial sector as well as in Transportation sector such as in Airports, which requires lots of safety measures has adopted Critical communication. Critical communication provides communication flexibility, vast coverage, high capacity, high security, high data rate and low latency communications between first responders and the receiver which is required widely in Public sector. This promotes the market growth of Critical Communication in Safety and security sector.
Critical Communication Market Segment Analysis - By Geography
North America accounts for the highest market among other regions by geography. The market growth in this region is predominantly rising due to economies such as United States, Canada and Mexico. Ongoing developments in technologies to increase communication flexibility, vast coverage, high capacity, high security, high data rate and low latency communications uplifts the market growth in this region. North America is closely followed by Europe in which United Kingdom has the largest market. The Critical Communication Association (TCCA), a global leader in the promotion of standardised critical communication solutions in United Kingdom and many other organizations adopted Industry 4.0 to provide many opportunities by Industrial IoT Technology which will enhance public safety at global level. These developments will elevate the Critical Communication Market in global market.
Critical Communication Market Drivers
Ongoing Developments drives market growth
Public Safety Agencies (PSAs) developed communication technology of LMR for their voice communication specialised systems based on private narrow band radio network systems such as TETRA (Terrestrial Trunked Radio) or Project25 (P25). Recently, In December 2020, Telstra and Motorola Solutions has joined together to provide Tasmania’s emergency responders and governmental organisations with a highly advanced, state-wide mission critical communications network to effectively respond to emergencies. These technology developments involved in safety and security monitoring at vast scale is fulfilled by critical communication systems. This vast expansion in technology boosts its market growth globally.
Rise in Public safety measures taken by Governmental Organizations
Due to increase in Governmental regulations to bring mission-critical and business-critical end-users and manufacturers all together to develop business relationships and leverage high-level networking opportunities in global market has enhanced the Critical Communication Market globally. Initiatives such as Critical Communication World 2021, taken by Total Critical Communication Association (TCCA) has been a major step in driving its market growth. Moreover, with the implementation of Industry 4.0, end users from mining and healthcare or to transportation and manufacturing and in Public Protection & Disaster Relief (PPDR) agencies, the adoption of applications that leverage smart infrastructure and wireless connectivity to transform the ways public and employee safety are maintained. These developments and measures has enhanced the market growth of Critical Communication Market.
Critical Communication Market Challenges
High Installation cost
One of the major challenges faced by Critical Communication Market globally is the high installation cost of Safety and Security communication systems. Critical Communications applications, such as PPDR (Public Protection and Disaster Relief), are vital and must be supported. PPDR provides widespread mobile broadband access for major industries and Public Safety Agencies (PSAs). Any efforts to use part of the 700 MHz band’s uplink or downlink channels for PPDR would reduce the amount available for mobile services which in turn can negatively impact the cost, communication coverage and data capacity of mobile broadband. This has brought a major challenge in the market growth of Critical Communication Market globally.
Critical Communication Market Landscape
Product launches, acquisitions, and R&D activities are key strategies adopted by players in the Critical Communication Market. The Critical Communication Market is dominated by major companies such as Ascom, Cobham Wireless, Ericsson, Harris, Huawei, Inmarsat, Leonardo, Mentura Group, Motorola and Nokia.
Acquisitions/Technology Launches/Partnerships
In November 10, 2020 Telia and Ericsson merged together to launch Estonia’s first commercial 5G network powered by Ericsson 5G technology including Ericsson Radio System products and solutions and using hardware produced in Estonia, Telia will be the first carrier to launch 5G in the country, providing high-speed connections to its customers and enabling innovation for businesses.
In November 19, 2020 Leonardo launched their company’s latest TETRA solution designed to cover a wide range of system dimensions ranging from single site systems to regional and national networks for mission and business critical applications.
Key Takeaways
The Critical Communication Market is estimated to witness a sustainable growth over the forecast period because human life and other services for society are at risk and where fast and reliable communications between first responders and the receivers is essential.
Ongoing demands of next-level communication flexibility, vast coverage, high capacity, high security, high data rate and low latency communications between first responders and the receiver tends to promote technological advancements which uplifts market growth.
Rising security concerns in various organizations especially in blue-light agencies such as police, ambulance, fire brigades where the communication with the responder is most important tends to drive its market growth in many Governmental Organizations and Industrial sites.
The capabilities of LTE networks are not only bound within the critical communication of systems on respective solutions, but to enrich them by allowing users to exchange multimedia content in addition to voice and enjoy access to mobile broadband. These features promote the adoption of LTE technology and thus enhances the market growth.
Request for Sample Report @ https://www.industryarc.com/pdfdownload.php?id=505333
Report Price: $ 4500 (Single User License)
Inquiry Before Buying @ https://www.industryarc.com/reports/request-quote?id=505333
