Knee Replacement Market Global Forecast Industry Trends, Growth, Opportunity By Products, Regions, Company Analysis - Renub Research
Knee Replacement Market will be US$ 12.87 Billion by the end of the year 2027. Global Forecast By Products, Regions, Company Overviews, Recent Developments, Revenue Analysis.
(EMAILWIRE.COM, June 30, 2021 ) Knee replacement is a surgical procedure that minimizes pain and enhances the quality of life in patients with severe arthritis. Worldwide more and more patients are adopting minimally invasive surgeries. As they are being introduced to advanced technologies products like X3 Advanced Bearing Technology and Mako Robotic-Arm Assisted Technology with capabilities of providing the patient-specific 3-D model and better implant materials are likely to stimulate the growth of the knee replacement market.
Advances in surgical technologies and its rising demand in the developing economies will be a vital factor contributing to the sector growth. Knee Replacement Industry will grow with a staggering CAGR of 6.99 % from 2020-2027.
Advances in surgical technologies and its rising demand in the developing economies will be a vital factor contributing to the sector growth. Knee Replacement Industry will grow with a staggering CAGR of 6.99 % from 2020-2027.
Furthermore, increasing penetration of pain treatments in cases of age-related joint disorders and other complications due to co-occurring diseases, such as diabetes and obesity, will drive the knee replacement industry. The growing penetration of bone-muscle distortion therapies in cases of accidents, hereditary diseases, and obesity amongst the youth is going to propel the growth of the knee replacement market. According to Renub Research Analysis, Global Knee Replacement Market is expected to value more than US$ 12.87 Billion by the end of the year 2027.
As per our report, the Total knee replacement (TKR) segment holds the most significant market shares. Worldwide most of these surgeries are performed on women. Gender wise women account for a major share as patients since increased incidences of osteoarthritis and osteoporosis are more common in aged women. Rising rates of osteoporosis have advanced in knee replacement surgery-related instruments have opened up a tremendous opportunity for business development. Developed countries, such as the United States and Germany, have a significant market share in the knee replacement business worldwide. Advances in surgical technologies and its rising demand in the developing economies will be a vital factor contributing to the sector growth. Knee Replacement Industry will grow with a staggering CAGR of 6.99 % from 2020-2027.
Request a Free Sample Copy of the Report: https://www.renub.com/request-sample-page.php?gturl=knee-replacement-market-p.php
According to the Center for Disease Control and prevention, by 2040, an estimated 78 million United States adults aged 18 years and above are projected to have doctor-diagnosed arthritis. In North America, the increasing demand for the young and active population is the main factor propelling the growth of the knee replacement industry. Germany is the most popular country for medical tourists to have knee joint replacement surgery. Germany invests more in its health care device than any other European Union country. Under the Hospital Future Act (KHZG), in September 2020, public hospitals will also receive shares for digital health innovation. Germany has the third-largest medical equipment market in the world after the United States and Japan. Worldwide, the rapidly expanding medical tourism industry in the emerging economies of India and Thailand is primarily driving the demand for knee replacement products in the Asia Pacific region. For the year 2020, Knee Replacement Market Size was US$ 8.02 Billion.
Some of the leading companies working in the knee replacement market include Smith & Nephew, Stryker, Johnson & Johnson, and Zimmer Biomet, B. Braun Melsungen AG, MicroPort Scientific Corporation, Integra life sciences Corporation, Conformis Inc. In 2021, Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc., announced the ROSA® Partial Knee System for robotically-assisted partial knee replacement surgeries.
Renub Research report titled “Knee Replacement Market, Forecast, By Products (Primary Knee Replacement, Partial Knee Replacement and Revision Knee Replacement), Regions (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World) and Companies (Zimmer Biomet Holding Inc., Stryker Corporation, Smith & Nephew, and Johnson & Johnson, B. Braun Melsungen AG, MicroPort Scientific Corporation, Integra life sciences Corporation, Conformis Inc)” provides a complete analysis of Global Knee Replacement Market.
Follow the link for the full report with detailed TOC and list of figures and tables: https://www.renub.com/knee-replacement-market-p.php
Product – Knee Replacement Market breakup from 3 viewpoints
1. Primary (Total) Knee Replacement
2. Partial Knee Replacement
3. Revision KNEE Replacement
Region - Knee Replacement Market breakup from 4 Regions
1. North America
2. Europe
3. Asia-Pacific
4. Rest of World
All key players have been covered from 3 viewpoints
• Overviews
• Recent Developments
• Revenues
Company Analysis
1. Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc.
2. Stryker Corporation
3. Smith & Nephew PLC
4. Johnson & Johnson
5. Others
Industry Related Opportunity:
Telemedicine Market: https://www.renub.com/telemedicine-market-p.php
Hip Replacement Market: https://www.renub.com/hip-replacement-market-global-forecast-p.php
Hair Transplant Market: https://www.renub.com/hair-transplant-market-p.php
United States Dental Market: https://www.renub.com/united-states-dental-market-p.php
About the Company:
Renub Research is a Market Research and Consulting Company. We have more than 10 years of experience especially in international Business-to-Business Researches, Surveys and Consulting. We provide a wide range of business research solutions that helps companies in making better business decisions. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses. Our wide clientele comprises major players in Healthcare, Travel and Tourism, Food & Beverages, Power & Energy, Information Technology, Telecom & Internet, Chemical, Logistics & Automotive, Consumer Goods & Retail, Building and Construction, & Agriculture. Our clients rely on our market analysis and data to make informed knowledgeable decisions. We are regarded as one of the best providers of knowledge. Our pertinent analysis helps consultants, bankers and executives to make informed and correct decisions.
Our core team is comprised of experienced people holding graduate, postgraduate and PhD degrees in Finance, Marketing, Human Resource, Bio-Technology, Medicine, Information Technology, Environmental Science and many more. Our research helps to make business decisions: on strategy, organization, operations, technology, mergers & acquisitions etc. We support many blue chip companies by providing them with findings and perspectives across a wide range of markets. Our research reports offer a blend of information insight, analysis and forecasting that is essential in today's ultra-competitive markets.
Contact Us:
Renub Research
Phone No: +1 678-302-0700 (USA) | +91–120–421–9822 (IND)
Email: info@renub.com
Web: https://www.renub.com
Follow on Linkedin: https://www.linkedin.com/company/renub-research
Contact Information:
Renub Research
Rajat Gupta
Tel: Market Research, Bus
Email us
----
This press release is posted on EmailWire.com -- a global newswire that provides Press Release Distribution Services with Guaranteed Results™.
Renub Research
Rajat Gupta
Tel: Market Research, Bus
Email us
----
This press release is posted on EmailWire.com -- a global newswire that provides Press Release Distribution Services with Guaranteed Results™.