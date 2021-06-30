Global Medical Device Cleaning Market Demand, Growth Rate & Regional Analysis
Global Medical Device Cleaning Market Size, Trends & Growth Opportunity, By Process (Disinfection (High-level Disinfectants, Intermediate-level Disinfectant, and Low-level Disinfectant).
Global Medical Device Cleaning Market was valued at USD 15.23 billion in 2020 which expected to reach USD 3.2 billion by 2027, at a CAGR 7.5%.
Medical device cleaning is an important part of any surgical process. Most of the medical devices are reused in healthcare procedure like scissors, retractors, scalpels, endoscopes and forceps. To avoid any kind of infections among patients and healthcare professionals, the medical device needs to be sterilized & cleaned properly before using in consequent surgical processes. Medical device cleaning contains disinfectants & detergents which are used for cleaning & sanitization of medical devices.
Key Players
Some key players in the global medical device cleaning market include: 3M Company, Hartmann Group, Biotrol International, STERIS plc, Advanced Sterilization Products, Metrex Research LLC, G9 Chemicals, Ruhof Corporation, Getinge Group, Stryker Corporation, etc.
Impact of COVID-19 on Market
The COVID-19 outbreak has impacted the global medical devices cleaning market. The medical device manufacturers have not escaped the COVID-19 pandemic’s impact. Many products has to undergo various clinical trials both pre- as well as post-market before the manufacturers can get the certificates for market approval. As the COVID-19 outbreak continues to increase, medical device companies are finding it difficult to make informed decisions about its products, their supply chains, as well as proper regulatory obligations in the due to the worldwide spread of COVID-19.
Regional Analysis
The Global Medical Device Cleaning Market is segmented into North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. The APAC region to dominate the market over the forecast period. The increase in healthcare expenditure in the countries such as China, India, and Japan, concrete presence of outsourcing organizations, and unprecedented evolution of the healthcare regulations across the region.
Market Taxonomy
By Process
• Disinfection
o High-level Disinfectants
o Intermediate-level Disinfectant
o Low-level Disinfectant
• Automatic Cleaning
o Enzymatic Detergents
o Non-Enzymatic Detergents
• Manual Cleaning
o Enzymatic
o Non-Enzymatic
• Presoak/Precleaning
o Enzymatic
o Non-Enzymatic
By Application
• Surgical Instruments
• Endoscopes
• Ultrasound Probes
• Dental Instruments
• Others
By End User
• Hospitals and Clinics
• Diagnostic Centers
• Dental Clinics and Hospitals
• Others
By Region
• North America
• Latin America
• Europe
• Asia Pacific
• Middle East & Africa
