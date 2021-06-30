Growth Opportunities in the Feed Acidifiers Market
The feed acidifiers market is estimated to grow from USD 2.7 billion in 2018 to USD 3.5 billion by 2023, at a CAGR of 5.1% during the forecast period.
EMAILWIRE.COM, June 30, 2021 ) The report "Feed Acidifiers Market by Type (Propionic Acid, Formic Acid, Lactic Acid, Citric Acid, Sorbic Acid, Malic Acid), Form (Dry, Liquid), Compound (Blended, Single), Livestock (Poultry, Swine, Ruminants, Aquaculture), and Region - Global Forecast to 2023" Over the years, the production pattern in the feed industry has transformed in tandem with the health requirements of livestock. For improved growth and efficiency of livestock, rearers included antibiotics as additives in feed. However, the use of antibiotics as feed additives impacts the health of animals, which, in turn, affects the health of consumers adversely. Due to the adverse effects on the health of consumers, the EU has imposed a ban on the use of antibiotics. This ban has encouraged rearers to opt for cost-effective and health-enriching alternatives such as feed acidifiers. According to MarketsandMarkets, the feed acidifiers market is projected to account for a value of USD 3.5 billion by 2023, recording a CAGR of 5.1%.
The Propionic Segment Is Projected To Hold the Largest Share in the Feed Acidifiers Market
As consumers become more sensitive to food safety, rearers are focusing on investing in feed additives that enhance the quality of meat and prevent diseases in livestock. Rearers prefer propionic acid as feed additives as they are a rich source of nutrients and are generally recognized as safe (GRAS) substances by the FDA. Due to their increasing preference in the livestock industry, the propionic segment is projected to account for the largest share in the feed acidifiers market during the forecast period.
Dry Feed Acidifiers To Outpace the Sales of Liquid Feed Acidifiers in the Market Throughout 2023
To maintain consistency in the application and enhance the nutrient quotient of crops, the dry form of feed acidifiers is utilized extensively. Demand for dry feed acidifiers is preferred as they are convenient to store, transport, and use. Also, the dry form of feed acidifiers can be used efficiently due to their free-flowing structure. Owing to these factors, dry feed acidifiers are projected to outpace the sales of the liquid form during the forecast period.
The Feed Acidifiers Market To Record the Fastest Growth in South America During the Forecast Period
As governments in the South American region focus on investing in the livestock sector, rearers in various countries of this region are allocating their budget to utilize feed acidifiers. Rearers are mainly focusing on improving the meat quality by utilizing feed acidifiers and offer GRAS-certified produce in the market. The demand for meat and poultry products is also projected to increase in parallel to the population growth and disposable income of consumers in this region. Due to these factors, the market in this region is expected to record the highest growth during the forecast period.
Leading players in the feed acidifiers market are adopting strategies such as product launches, acquisitions, expansions, and collaborations & divestments. Key players identified in this market include Yara International ASA (Norway), Kemira OYJ (Finland), BASF SE (Germany), Biomin Holding GmbH (Austria), and Kemin Industries Inc., (US).
Overall, the growth of the feed acidifiers market is projected to remain moderate during the forecast period. As the competition to offer effective feed acidifiers intensifies in the market, leading players to focus on expansions and collaborations to enhance their brand presence across regions and expand their customer base. These factors are projected to encourage high growth during the forecast period.
