Global Intermittent Urinary Catheters Market will Reach at USD 8.65 billion at a CAGR 6.2%
Global Intermittent Urinary Catheters Market Size, Trends & Growth Opportunity, By Product Type (Uncoated Intermittent Catheters, and Coated Intermittent Catheters, By Indication (Urinary Incontinence Others
EMAILWIRE.COM, June 30, 2021 ) Global Intermittent Urinary Catheters Market was valued at USD 1.8 billion in 2020 which expected to reach USD 8.65 billion by 2027, at a CAGR 6.2%.
Intermittent Urinary Catheter is defined as a medical device which is used to drain urine from the urinary bladder when patients are not able to perform it naturally. These devices are made from latex rubber, PVC or vinyl, and silicone materials, and are intended for one-time use. The major users of these catheters are individuals with spinal cord injury or suffering from urinary incontinence.
The product approval from Food and Drug administration is expected to boost the growth of global intermittent urinary catheters market over the forecast period. For instance, in October 2016, Adapta Medical had received Food and Drug Administration market release for its new intermittent touchless urinary catheter, named as PerfIC Cath.
Impact of COVID-19 on Market
COVID-19 has resulted in significant disruptions to businesses as well as economic activities across the globe and it is expected to have a short-term negative impact on the intermittent urinary catheters market. These catheters are used for surgical procedures, due to the temporary postponement of various elective surgeries because of COVID-19 which expected to significantly affect the market growth over the forecast period.
Market Segmentation
The Global Intermittent Urinary Catheters Market is segmented into product type, indication, category, end User, and region. By Product Type (Uncoated Intermittent Catheters, and Coated Intermittent Catheters (Hydrophilic, Antimicrobial, and Others)), By Indication (Urinary Incontinence, Spinal Cord Injuries, General Surgery, and Others), By Category (Female Length Catheter, Male Length Catheters, and Kid Length Catheter), By End User (Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, and Medical Research Centers).
Key Players
Some of the key companies operating in the Global Intermittent Urinary Catheters Market include, Coloplast A/S, ConvaTec Healthcare, Becton Dickinson Company,Cure Medical, Hollister Inc., Adapta Medical, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Medical Technologies of Georgia Inc., Pennine Healthcare, Teleflex Incorporated, etc.
Regional Analysis
Based on the region, Global Intermittent Urinary Catheters Market is segmented into North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa.
The Asia Pacific region is expected to register the fastest CAGR from 2020 to 2027. Due to the increase in prevalence of spinal cord injury, and urinary tract infection in the region. Urinary tract infection is one of the most prevalent infectious diseases in the APAC region. It is related with significant morbidity and mortality rates, particularly in hospitals & puts a substantial financial burden on the community.
Market Taxonomy
By Product Type
• Uncoated Intermittent Catheters
• Coated Intermittent Catheters
o Hydrophilic
o Antimicrobial
o Others
By Indication
• Urinary Incontinence
• Spinal Cord Injuries
• General Surgery
• Others
By Category
• Female Length Catheter
• Male Length Catheters
• Kid Length Catheter
By End User
• Hospitals
• Ambulatory Surgical Centers
• Medical Research Centers
By Region
• North America
• Latin America
• Europe
• Asia Pacific
• Middle East & Africa
