Sterile Medical Packaging Market Trends Involve Environmental Friendly Packaging For Sustainable Solutions
Sterile medical packaging market size to reach $54.4 billion at a rate of almost 9% through 2025, as per The Business Research Company
EMAILWIRE.COM, June 30, 2021 ) Environmental friendly packaging is an emerging trend in the sterile medical packaging market. Concerned about growing waste, and plastic pollution of the oceans, medical products manufacturing companies are adopting future sustainable business practices and showing interest towards utilization of packaging materials that are renewable and recyclable. Several pharmaceutical companies are switching to environmental friendly sterile packaging to meet their sustainability goals. For instance, in January 2021, AstraZeneca has launched a sustainability plan worth $1 billion that has several sustainable packaging initiatives underway to reduce the carbon footprint by 2030. In September 2020, Johnson & Johnson consumer health division invested $800 million through 2030 towards adoption of future sustainable packaging solutions.
The sterile medical packaging market consists of sales of non-reusable sterile medical packaging utilized for the protection of medical products used in the healthcare industry against microbial contamination. This packaging is intended to protect the sterility from the point of packaging, until the time of use. Only goods and services traded between entities or sold to end consumers are included.
Sterile Medical Packaging Market Report Segments:
1) By Material: Plastics, Glass, Metal, Paper & Paperboard, Others
2) By Type: Thermoform Trays, Sterile Bottles & Containers, Sterile Closures, Pre-Fillable Inhalers, Pre-Fillable Syringes, Vials & Ampoules, Blister & Clamshells, Bags & Pouches, Wraps, Others
3) By Application: Pharmaceutical & Biological, Surgical & Medical Instruments, In-Vitro Diagnostic Products, Medical Implants, Others
Read More On The Global Sterile Medical Packaging Market Report:
https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/sterile-medical-packaging-global-market-report
Sterile Medical Packaging Market Size Forecast:
The global sterile medical packaging market is expected to grow from $34.26 billion in 2020 to $38.61 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.72%. The growth is mainly due to the outbreak of COVID-19 that increased demand for the companies that cater medical equipment to treat the affected patients. The market is expected to reach $54.44 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 8.97%.
Major Players in the Sterile Medical Packaging Market:
Amcor Limited
DuPont De Nemours and Company
3M Company
West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc.
Oliver Healthcare Packaging LLC
Request For A Sample:
https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=4114&type=smp
Sterile Medical Packaging Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Growth And Change is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provide market overviews, analyze and forecast market size and growth for the whole market, sterile medical packaging market segments and geographies, sterile medical packaging market trends, drivers, restraints, leading competitors’ revenues, profiles and market shares in over 1,000 industry reports, covering over 2,500 market segments and 60 geographies.
The report also gives in-depth analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the market. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. A highly experienced and expert team of analysts and modelers provides market analysis and forecasts. The reports identify top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and leading competitors’ approaches.
Here Is A List Of Reports Similar To The Sterile Medical Packaging Global Market Report By The Business Research Company:
Flexible Plastic Packaging Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Growth And Change
https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/flexible-plastic-packaging-global-market-report
Plastic Alternative Packaging Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Impact And Recovery
https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/plastic-alternative-packaging-global-market-report
Plastic Products Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Impact And Recovery To 2030
https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/plastic-products-global-market-report-2020-30-covid-19-impact-and-recovery
Interested to know more about The Business Research Company?
Read more about us at https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/about-the-business-research-company.aspx
The Business Research Company is a market research and intelligence firm that excels in company, market, and consumer research. It has over 200 research professionals at its offices in India, the UK and the US, as well a network of trained researchers globally. It has specialist consultants in a wide range of industries including manufacturing, healthcare, financial services and technology.
Call us now for personal assistance with your purchase:
Europe: +44 207 1930 708
Asia: +91 88972 63534
Americas: +1 315 623 0293
The Business Research Company
Email: info@tbrc.info
Follow us on LinkedIn: https://bit.ly/3b7850r
Follow us on Twitter: https://bit.ly/3b1rmjS
Check out our Blog: http://blog.tbrc.info/
The sterile medical packaging market consists of sales of non-reusable sterile medical packaging utilized for the protection of medical products used in the healthcare industry against microbial contamination. This packaging is intended to protect the sterility from the point of packaging, until the time of use. Only goods and services traded between entities or sold to end consumers are included.
Sterile Medical Packaging Market Report Segments:
1) By Material: Plastics, Glass, Metal, Paper & Paperboard, Others
2) By Type: Thermoform Trays, Sterile Bottles & Containers, Sterile Closures, Pre-Fillable Inhalers, Pre-Fillable Syringes, Vials & Ampoules, Blister & Clamshells, Bags & Pouches, Wraps, Others
3) By Application: Pharmaceutical & Biological, Surgical & Medical Instruments, In-Vitro Diagnostic Products, Medical Implants, Others
Read More On The Global Sterile Medical Packaging Market Report:
https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/sterile-medical-packaging-global-market-report
Sterile Medical Packaging Market Size Forecast:
The global sterile medical packaging market is expected to grow from $34.26 billion in 2020 to $38.61 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.72%. The growth is mainly due to the outbreak of COVID-19 that increased demand for the companies that cater medical equipment to treat the affected patients. The market is expected to reach $54.44 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 8.97%.
Major Players in the Sterile Medical Packaging Market:
Amcor Limited
DuPont De Nemours and Company
3M Company
West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc.
Oliver Healthcare Packaging LLC
Request For A Sample:
https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=4114&type=smp
Sterile Medical Packaging Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Growth And Change is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provide market overviews, analyze and forecast market size and growth for the whole market, sterile medical packaging market segments and geographies, sterile medical packaging market trends, drivers, restraints, leading competitors’ revenues, profiles and market shares in over 1,000 industry reports, covering over 2,500 market segments and 60 geographies.
The report also gives in-depth analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the market. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. A highly experienced and expert team of analysts and modelers provides market analysis and forecasts. The reports identify top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and leading competitors’ approaches.
Here Is A List Of Reports Similar To The Sterile Medical Packaging Global Market Report By The Business Research Company:
Flexible Plastic Packaging Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Growth And Change
https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/flexible-plastic-packaging-global-market-report
Plastic Alternative Packaging Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Impact And Recovery
https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/plastic-alternative-packaging-global-market-report
Plastic Products Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Impact And Recovery To 2030
https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/plastic-products-global-market-report-2020-30-covid-19-impact-and-recovery
Interested to know more about The Business Research Company?
Read more about us at https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/about-the-business-research-company.aspx
The Business Research Company is a market research and intelligence firm that excels in company, market, and consumer research. It has over 200 research professionals at its offices in India, the UK and the US, as well a network of trained researchers globally. It has specialist consultants in a wide range of industries including manufacturing, healthcare, financial services and technology.
Call us now for personal assistance with your purchase:
Europe: +44 207 1930 708
Asia: +91 88972 63534
Americas: +1 315 623 0293
The Business Research Company
Email: info@tbrc.info
Follow us on LinkedIn: https://bit.ly/3b7850r
Follow us on Twitter: https://bit.ly/3b1rmjS
Check out our Blog: http://blog.tbrc.info/
Contact Information:
The Business Research Company
Marketing TBRC
Tel: +1 3156230293
Email us
----
This press release is posted on EmailWire.com -- a global newswire that provides Press Release Distribution Services with Guaranteed Results™.
The Business Research Company
Marketing TBRC
Tel: +1 3156230293
Email us
----
This press release is posted on EmailWire.com -- a global newswire that provides Press Release Distribution Services with Guaranteed Results™.