SportPort Debuts its Studio Edit and Giveback Program
A collaboration between SportPort™, model activists, and non-profit partners is bringing awareness and solutions to urgent social causes
LOS ANGELES, CA, June 29, 2021 SportPort has unveiled its studio edit and announced its worldwide effort to support select non-profits with each collection. Unifying the aesthetics of apparel and the altruistic nature of activism, SportPort is showcasing freedom and self-expression in its latest studio drop.
Known for its signature high-tech designs, SportPort's latest collection combines its garment technologies with contouring fabrics that flow with bodies' natural movement. This edit celebrates individuality and expression with its neutral palettes, punctuated with impactful details.
Model Activists: Wear Our Purpose, Not Our Product
SportPort engaged with renowned model activists that mirror the collection's dynamism of love of self, people, and planet to showcase its latest collection.
Aly Rae Tanner: author and breast cancer previvor
Bryna Carracino: fitness authority and speaker
Casilda Gonzalez: sustainability activist
Claudia Davila: equality activist
Lee Jimenez: nutritionist and fitness expert
Milene Cuoto: human rights activist
Monica Richards: environmental activist
Teal Jackson: athlete and speaker
The spirit of innovation and collaboration is intrinsic to SportPort — a brand founded on healthy mind and body principles, with a particular emphasis on kindness to self and others.
"This collection is a visualization of how we see the world – open flow, vital elements, and overall beauty. We believe a garment is more magnificent when it not only adds value in our life but adds value to others. The combination of these beautiful designs worn by our formidable group of model activists give a whole new definition to statement pieces, "says Kim Highfield, Founder and Chief Designer of SportPort.
Giveback: The Cornerstone of SportPort
SportPort's reimagined collaborative business model continues to defy standards by dedicating each of their collection to three non-profits which will receive 5% of its revenues. Not only do SportPort model activists choose which of the non-profit they're passionate about, but SportPort's customers also decide which non-profit resonates most with them and which of the three SportPort donates to on their behalf.
This collection's benefactors are Stand Up to Cancer (SU2C), Feeding America, and 1% For The Planet.
SU2C: Develops innovations leading to better cancer prevention, diagnosis, and treatment.
Feeding America: Food bank serving virtually every community in the United States.
1% for the Planet: Global movement dedicated to tackling our planet's most pressing environmental issues.
SportPort's Studio Edit is available on sportportactive.com and select retailers worldwide.
About SportPort™:
Founded in 2011, SportPort™ is a performance lifestyle brand with a mission of sustainable fashion, empowerment, and give back. SportPort's versatile activewear integrates performance and technical fabrics across its collections to support the entire lifestyle – from yoga and training to travel and work. SportPort™ is available on sportportactive.com and select retailers worldwide.
For more information, go to https://www.sportportactive.com .
