The Life Section
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE Author of new collection of essays and articles is listed in Barron’s as one of the top 100 independent financial advisers in the country; he is also a highly decorated Vietnam veteran with a long history of published columns in r
EMAILWIRE.COM, June 29, 2021 ) June 4, 2021 – Denver, CO and Charlotte, NC – Michael McMahan started writing articles for newspapers in his late twenties after graduate school. Today, with a long list of publication credits and several novels under his belt, he has compiled a collection of some of these articles and columns written for daily newspapers. The Life Section has been published by Outskirts Press—the fastest-growing, full-service self-publishing and book marketing company.
When the Gaston Gazette’s Will MacDonald asked Michael McMahan to write a weekly column in the newspaper’s Life section, he told his wife about this exciting new opportunity. She said simply, “What are you going to write about?” “Life,” he told her, and that’s what he tried to do. The Life Section is a compilation of many of those articles.
McMahan’s essays cover a wide variety of topics: from tributes to Mr. Rogers, old friends and treasured community members to D-Day, how to pay for college, patriotism, immigrants, faith and even the purpose of a rainbow. In “How to Make America Great Again,” he states, “Combining our human spirits and committing
ourselves to the great ideals of our country has immeasurable potential. We can do this, and this, I believe, is how to make America great again.”
“¬The Life Section is a powerful and inspirational collection of Mick McMahan’s essays and articles. There is joy in reading these beautifully written pieces. We share his memories of growing up in a very American family of love and spiritual strength. Mick was a courageous combat leader in Vietnam. He has been an enormously successful business investment manager of good judgment and integrity. These tender essays may well be his most enduring legacy.” —Barry R. McCaffrey
At 180 pages, The Life Section is available online through Outskirts Press. It is also sold through Amazon and Barnes and Noble for a maximum trade discount in quantities of 10 or more and is being aggressively promoted to appropriate markets with a focus on the non-fiction category.
ISBN: 978-1-9772-2606-8 Format: 6 x 9 color paperback Retail: $14.95 eBook: $5.00
Genre: LITERARY COLLECTIONS / American / General
About the Author: MICHAEL K. MCMAHAN is the author of three books, A Breach of Faith; Confessions of a Preacher’s Kid; and An Act of War. He is also the editor of The Little Orangemen—an account of the most dominant football team in America from 1959 to 1968. His columns and articles have been published in the Wall Street Journal, the Washington Times, the Winston-Salem Journal and other newspapers. He writes a weekly column for the Gaston Gazette, the Shelby Star and the Hendersonville Times-News.
