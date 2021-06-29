Nematicides Market Expected to Reach $1.6 Billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 3.4%
The growing demand for biological products and increasing number of product launches catering to the requirement of crop-specific nematodes drive the growth of the nematicides market.
EMAILWIRE.COM, June 29, 2021 ) The global nematicides market size is estimated to account for a value of USD 1.3 billion in 2020 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 3.4% from 2020, to reach a value of USD 1.6 billion by 2025. The growing demand for high-value crops alongside the increasing infestation of nematodes on crops are some of the factors driving the growth in the market.
Driver: Strong demand for high-value crops
High-value agricultural products are generally defined as agricultural products with a high economic value per kilogram (or pound), per hectare, or per calorie, which includes fruits, vegetables, meat, eggs, milk, and fishes. The key factors driving the demand for high-value crops (fruits, vegetables, and plantation crops) are the rise in the income of consumers, rapid urbanization, and the increase in awareness about health benefits associated with fruits & vegetables. Besides, an increase in foreign direct investment (FDI) has led to a surge in the production of high-value crops. The demand for nematodes is mostly found in high-value crops, such as pome fruits, grapes, cotton, tomato, maize, cotton, and other vegetable and ornamental crops, as they improve the crop quality and yield.
Constraint: Pesticide residue problems
One key restraint in the crop protection chemicals market is the pesticide residue problem due to the non-judicious use of pesticides by the farmers. Pesticide residue problems are highly found in the crops grown in developing or under-developed countries. Countries such as Vietnam, Ghana, and the Philippines are known for such low-quality crop production, affected by pesticide residues. Though intensive farming is inevitable without the use of pesticides, farmers in developing countries tend to use excess pesticides, which then damage the crops. Thus, improper use and illegal import-export of pesticides, and lack of proper government regulations have resulted in pesticide residue issues and excessive application of toxic pesticides, thereby hindering the growth of the crop protection chemicals market.
By crop type, vegetables are projected to dominate the nematicides market.
The vegetables segment is projected to hold the largest market share owing to the increasing cases of infestation on vegetables such as potatoes, tomatoes, peas, cauliflower, and carrots, by nematode species such as root-knot, lesion, and cyst nematodes. The increasing acreage being brought under vegetable cultivation and the growing demand for organic vegetables drive the growth of this segment.
North America to be the largest market for nematicides during the forecast period.
The region is a host to some of the major players in the nematicides market such as BASF SE (Germany), Bayer AG (Germany), Syngenta (Switzerland), and Nufarm Ltd (Australia) who actively invest on new product launches that would cater to nematode attacks on field crops such as soybean, corn, and cotton which are majorly produced in countries such as the US and Mexico. The acreage which is being brought under field crops is growing due to increased international and domestic demand for these field crops. The adoption of genetically modified seeds has also increased the cases of nematode infestation on crops such as soybean and corn, thereby driving growth in the market.
Key Market Players:
Some of the major players operating in the market include Bayer AG (Germany), Syngenta Crop Protection AG (Switzerland), Corteva Agriscience (US), BASF SE (Germany), Adama Agricultural Solutions Ltd (Israel), FMC Corporation (US), Nufarm (Australia), UPL Limited (India), Isagro Group (Italy), Valent USA (US), Chr. Hansen (Denmark), Certis USA LLC (US), Marrone Bio Innovations (US), American Vanguard Corporation (US), Crop IQ Technology (UK), Real IPM Kenya (Kenya), Horizon Group (India), Agri Life (India), Crop IQ Technology Ltd (UK), and T. Stanes & Company Limited (India).
