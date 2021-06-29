Oleoresins Market Drivers, Restraints and Opportunities by 2025
Oleoresins Market by Source (Paprika, Capsicum, Seed spices, Turmeric, Herbs, Ginger, Cinnamon & cassia), Application (Food & Beverages, Pharmaceutical & Nutraceutical, Personal Care Products, Feed), Extraction Process, and Region - Global Forecast to 202
(EMAILWIRE.COM, June 29, 2021 ) The oleoresins market is estimated to be valued at USD 1.2 billion in 2019 and is projected to reach USD 1.7 billion by 2025, recording a CAGR of 6.0% from 2019 to 2025. The rapidly growing demand for natural flavors in the food & beverage industry and the wide application of oleoresins in various other industries such as pharmaceuticals, personal care, and feed sectors are some of the key factors driving the growth of the market.
Driver: Rise in the trend of using natural flavors in food processing
Oleoresins extracted from a particular spice or herb provide the flavor characteristics of its ground form with a more rapid flavor release. Oleoresins are produced to preserve the robust flavor and aroma of the spice and are extensively used in the natural food colors and flavors market. The increasing demand for natural and clean label products and strict regulations regarding the use of artificial colors and flavors in food products are factors driving the market demand for oleoresins. Moreover, additional health benefits of specific natural food colors and flavors and advanced technological innovations have boosted the growth of the natural food colors and flavors market, globally.
Restraints: Availability and maintaining stocks of raw materials and price fluctuations
Spices needed to produce oleoresins are available seasonally, whereas their requirement is throughout the year. The companies have to purchase and stock across seasons, bearing the risk of sudden loss. The prices of raw materials fluctuate and increase due to various agro-climatic reasons. The frequent price fluctuation in the commodity market poses a high risk for the stock.
Another serious concern faced by Indian manufacturers is the re-export time granted to processors. Processors can import spices but have to re-export them in a value-added form within 120 days or pay a duty of 70% of the import value. Indian processors are demanding an extension of the period, given that the availability of spices is dwindling in India due to the large scale dependence on the agro-climatic situation. The Oleoresins market has become a commodity product with thin margins. Reducing costs and moving up the value chain are the only ways companies can survive and grow in the market, making this a restraint for the entire market.
Opportunities: Increase in demand for feed phytogenics
Livestock require adequate nutrition and care for optimum growth and development; with the increase in awareness in terms of food safety, growing concerns about livestock health, and focus on increasing the feed intake, and greater resistance to the use of antibiotics in feed are some of the major factors that make oleoresins preferred ingredients in livestock nutrition.
Feed phytogenics or plant-based feed phytogenics such as herbs, essential oils, and oleoresins are a group of natural ingredients used in animal nutrition. They play an essential role in providing balanced nutrition to livestock. The rise in demand for various animal products such as eggs and meat are the major driving factors for the oleoresins market. To ensure that animals receive enough nutrition for better growth and development and, ultimately, good quality animal products, growers feed them with various products that increase their performance and productivity. The inclusion of feed phytogenics differs by livestock, depending upon their nutrient requirements and feed intake.
This report includes a study on the marketing and development strategies, along with the product portfolios of the leading companies. It consists of the profiles of leading companies such as Akay Group (India), Synthite Industries Pvt. Ltd. (India), AVT Naturals (India), Givaudan (Switzerland), PT Indesso Aroma (Indonesia), Vidya Herbs Private Limited (India), Ungerer & Company (US), Kancor Ingredients Ltd. (India), Plant Lipids (India), Kalsec Inc.(US), Gazignaire (France), and Universal Oleoresins (India).
