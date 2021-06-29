Collapsible Metal Tubes Market Trends Include A Growing Focus Towards Recycling
Collapsible metal tubes market size to reach $1.4 billion at a rate of 6.4% through 2025, as per The Business Research Company
EMAILWIRE.COM, June 29, 2021 ) The growing focus towards recycling is a key trend gaining popularity in the collapsible metal tubes market. Major companies operating in the collapsible metal tubes sector are focused on developing recyclable solutions for collapsible metal tubes in order to reduce wastage and pollution. For instance, in April 2019, Tubettificio Favia, an Italian company launched ToBeNaturAL, a collapsible aluminum tube with a biodegradable closure seal. After usage, the aluminum tube can be recycled, and the bioplastic cap can be thrown directly into household agricultural waste, where it can decompose into humus for the soil and plant food.
The collapsible metal tubes market consists of sales of collapsible metal tubes by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that manufacture collapsible metal tubes. Collapsible tubes are composite containers used for storing and dispensing liquid formulations that have a paste like consistency like cosmetics, pharmaceutical products, paint, adhesives and ointments. Collapsible metal tubes are made of metal or thermoplastic and thus prevent toxic gases, odor and dust to enter, ensuring the natural quality of product when closed.
Collapsible Metal Tubes Market Report Segments:
1) By Product Type: Twist Tubes, Squeeze Tubes, Others
2) By Closure Type: Fez Cap, Nozzle Cap, Flip Top Cap, Stand Up Cap, Others
3) By End-User: Home Care And Personal Care, Cosmetics, Industrial, Pharmaceutical, Others
Collapsible Metal Tubes Market Size Forecast:
The global collapsible metal tubes market is expected to grow from $1.02 billion in 2020 to $1.12 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.32%. The growth is mainly due to the growing demand for metal tubes by the cosmetic and pharmaceutical industries. The market is expected to reach $1.44 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 6.44%.
Major Players in the Collapsible Metal Tubes Market:
Auber Packaging Co., Ltd
CONSTRUCT Packaging
Linhardt
Universal Metal Products
Antilla Propack
PAKET Corporation
Collapsible Metal Tubes Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Growth And Change is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provide market overviews, analyze and forecast market size and growth for the whole market, collapsible metal tubes market segments and geographies, collapsible metal tubes market trends, drivers, restraints, leading competitors’ revenues, profiles and market shares in over 1,000 industry reports, covering over 2,500 market segments and 60 geographies.
The report also gives in-depth analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the market. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. A highly experienced and expert team of analysts and modelers provides market analysis and forecasts. The reports identify top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and leading competitors’ approaches.
