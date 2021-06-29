Soft Tissue Repair Market Trends Involve Technological Developments For Innovative Products
Soft tissue repair market size to reach $13 billion at a rate of 9.2% through 2025, as per The Business Research Company
EMAILWIRE.COM, June 29, 2021 ) Companies in the soft tissue market are investing in technological developments for increasing market share and providing innovative products to customers. Major companies operating in the soft tissue repair sector are focused on developing a technologically advanced solution for soft tissues. For instance, in April 2020, In2Bones, a USA-based designer, manufacturer, and distributor of medical devices for the treatment of disorders and injuries launched ClearGuard LE Endoscopic Soft Tissue Release System in the USA, which is used by orthopedic and podiatric specialists to treat a variety of foot problems. The ClearGuard LE Endoscopic Soft Tissue Release System gives orthopedic and podiatric specialists an easy-to-use, repeatable, and cost-effective system for high-volume lower extremity soft tissue surgeries such as plantar fascia, gastrocnemius, tarsal tunnel, and Morton's neuroma.
The soft tissue repair market consists of sales of soft tissue repair by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that manufacture soft tissue repair products. Soft tissue repair is defined as the replacement of wounded or damaged tissues with healthy tissues.
Soft Tissue Repair Market Report Segments:
1) By Product: Fixation Devices, Tissue Patch Or Mesh, Laparoscopic Instruments
2) By Application: Hernia Repair, Dural Repair, Skin Repair, Vaginal Sling Procedures, Orthopedic Repair, Dental Repair, Breast Reconstruction Repair
3) By End-User: Hospitals, Clinics, Research And Academic Institutes, Others
Soft Tissue Repair Market Size Forecast:
The global soft tissue repair market is expected to grow from $8.78 billion in 2020 to $9.26 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.5%. The growth is mainly due to the rising incidence of soft tissue injuries among the growing geriatric population. The soft tissue repair market is expected to reach $13.17 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 9.2%.
Major Players in the Soft Tissue Repair Market:
Organogenesis Inc.
Stryker Corporation
Johnson & Johnson
Arthrex Inc
CryoLife Inc.
Integra Lifesciences Corporation
Soft Tissue Repair Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Growth And Change is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provide market overviews, analyze and forecast market size and growth for the whole market, soft tissue repair market segments and geographies, soft tissue repair market trends, drivers, restraints, leading competitors’ revenues, profiles and market shares in over 1,000 industry reports, covering over 2,500 market segments and 60 geographies.
The report also gives in-depth analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the market. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. A highly experienced and expert team of analysts and modelers provides market analysis and forecasts. The reports identify top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and leading competitors’ approaches.
