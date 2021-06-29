Cinnamic Aldehyde Market Size Forecast to Reach $2.1 Billion by 2026
The Increasing Demand for Beverages Like Soft Drinks, Energy Drinks, and Others Are Expected to Drive the Market for Cinnamic Aldehyde.
EMAILWIRE.COM, June 29, 2021 ) Cinnamic Aldehyde Market size is forecast to reach $2.1 billion by 2026, after growing at a CAGR of 6.5% during 2021-2026. With rise in the consumption of cinnamaldehyde as flavoring in chewing gum, ice cream, candy and others, the demand for cinnamic aldehyde market is expected to grow. Growing public interest towards food and beverages products will further enhance the overall market demand for cinnamic aldehyde during the forecast period.
The rapid spread of coronavirus has had a major impact on global markets as, major economies of the world are completely lockdown. Additionally, the market is facing the shutdown of all kinds of International transportation. Whereas, cinnamic aldehyde is used mostly in the items which comes under the essential goods category. So, slowdown in transportation sector and global lockdown has a major impact on the market growth.
Cinnamic Aldehyde Market Segment Analysis - By Application
Flavorant segment held the largest share of more than 40% in the cinnamic aldehyde in 2020. Cinnamic aldehyde, also known as Phenyl allyl aldehyde, has a strong special odor of Cinnamon oil and charred fragrance. It is widely used in flavors and produced by condensation of benzaldehyde and acetaldehyde. Cinnamic aldehyde has a good fragrance holding effect and used as the raw material in the perfuming to make the aroma of the main spices more fragrant. Due to its good fragrance properties, Cinnamic aldehyde are widely used in soaps, laundry powder, and shampoo.
Cinnamic Aldehyde Market Segment Analysis - By End Use Industry
Food & Beverages sector held the largest share of more than 40% in cinnamic aldehyde market in 2020. In food, cinnamic aldehyde can be used to make fruit essences such as apple and cherry essences, which can be used in candy, ice cream, beverage, gum, cake and tobacco. Cinnamic aldehyde, as a food mildew inhibitor, is non-toxic or low toxic to human body. It plays a strong inhibitory effect on the reproduction of microorganisms. Cinnamic aldehyde is has a strong bactericidal and disinfection function under acidic or alkaline conditions. Besides, the growing health concern and rising demand for nutritious food products further drive the growth of this market.
Cinnamic Aldehyde Market Segment Analysis - By Geography
APAC dominated the cinnamic aldehyde market with a share of more than 45% in 2020, followed by North America and Europe. China and India are the major players in this region. Whereas, the fast-growing food and beverage and developing personal care and cosmetics industry across the region further drive the market growth. The cinnamic aldehyde is used as the anti-mildew agent and the fresh-keeping agent of the food, and can also change the taste to stimulate consumption. Thus, growing inclination towards green technology and surging demand for herbal and organic products across China, India, Japan, South Korea, and Indonesia further propels the market growth.
Cinnamic Aldehyde Market Drivers
Growing personal care industry
Cinnamic aldehyde having a floral fragrance and is widely used in perfumes. It is a yellow colored chemical with strong jasmine aroma and is used widely used in manufacturing of personal care products like perfume, deodorants, creams and lotions, talcum powder, and others. Besides, Cinnamic aldehyde can promote blood circulation, warm the skin and tighten skin tissue. It is often used in massage fluid and beauty products. Whereas Cinnamic aldehyde can also be used not only to modulate all kinds of flavor, but also to sterilize and deodorize the mouth. It is often used in toothpaste, gum, breath freshener and other oral care products. Cinnamic aldehyde used in gum can both sterilize and deodorize the mouth. Thus, the increasing demand for personal care coupled with growing population along with changing lifestyle are driving demand for Cinnamic aldehyde.
Prevention from Corrosion
Mixtures of aldehydes such as trans-cinnamaldehyde with surfactants are active in preventing corrosion, in particular in the presence of mineral or organic acids. Such aldehyde and surfactant mixtures provide greater and more reliable corrosion inhibition than the respective compositions containing aldehydes alone. Hence this would increase the market growth for cinnamic aldehyde.
Cinnamic Aldehyde Market Challenges
The presence of coumarin and their hazardous effect on human health
Cinnamon is a spice made from the inner bark of the cinnamomum tree, whereas cinnamon contains cinnamaldehyde. Cassia (or regular) cinnamon is a rich source of coumarin. The coumarin content of ground cassia cinnamon may range from 7 to 18 milligrams per teaspoon (2.6 grams). The tolerable daily intake of coumarin is approximately 0.05 mg/pound (0.1 mg/kg) of body weight, or 5 mg per day for a 130-pound (59-kg) person. This means that just 1 teaspoon of cassia cinnamon could put over the daily limit. Whereas eating too much coumarin may cause liver toxicity and damage, owing to the health risk the cinnamic aldehyde market growth is hindered.
Cinnamic Aldehyde Market Landscape
Technology launches, acquisitions and R&D activities are key strategies adopted by players in the Cinnamic Aldehyde market report. Major players in the Cinnamic Aldehyde Market are LANXESS AG, Emerald Performance Materials, LLC, Aurochemicals, Payan Berthand S.A., Graham Chemical among others.
Acquisitions/Technology Launches
In April 2017, Lanxess AG was signed a contract to take over the US-based specialty chemicals company Chemtura corporation. Chemtura is one of the major global providers of high-quality flame retardant- and lubricant additives.
Key Takeaways
In 2020, Asia-Pacific dominate d the cinnamic aldehyde market owing to increasing demand from various end use such as food & beverages, Medical and Others.
The increasing demand for beverages like soft drinks, energy drinks, and others are expected to drive the market for cinnamic aldehyde.
The hazardous impact of coumarin will create hurdles for the cinnamic aldehyde market.
