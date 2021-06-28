Global Coconut Cream Market Size Estimated to Reach $1.08 Billion by 2026
The Increase in the Demand for Flavoring Agents in Processed Foods Is Estimated to Enhance the Growth of Global Coconut Cream Market.
EMAILWIRE.COM, June 28, 2021 ) Global Coconut Cream Market size is estimated to reach $1.08 Billion by 2026, with a CAGR of 5.87% during the forecast period 2021-2026. Creamy white liquid which is skimmed from the top of coconut milk and extracted by soaking coconut meat in water is called Coconut cream. Coconut Cream is often used in spiced up curries and cuisines to add flavor and make it less spicy. Increase in the demand for flavoring agents in processed foods, rise in the usage of coconut cream in food and beverages industry, increase in the standard of living, changing customer preferences, increase in the demand for convenience foods and increase in the awareness about the health benefits of coconut cream are the factors that are set to drive the growth of the global market for the forecast period 2021-2026.
Global Coconut Cream Market Segment Analysis - By Source
The Global Coconut Cream Market based on the Source can be further segmented into Organic and Conventional. The Organic segment held the largest share in 2020 and is also estimated to be the fastest growing segment during the forecast period 2021-2026. This is owing to the factors such as it has high fiber content in a small serving size and is also a rich source of Vitamin C, Vitamin E, magnesium and calcium. The rise in the health consciousness among individuals and growing demand for healthier products is propelling the demand for organic coconut cream. The Conventional segment held the second largest share in 2020 owing to the factors such as it contains all the essential nutrients and reduces the risk of major diseases.
Global Coconut Cream Market Segment Analysis - By Distribution channel
The Global Coconut Cream Market based on the Distribution Channel can be further segmented into Supermarkets, Online Stores, Convenience Stores, and Others. Supermarkets segment held the largest share in 2020 owing to the factors such as one-stop shopping experience, growing demand for convenience foods and rise in the investment by the major companies. The easy availability of choice of flavor and trustworthiness in the supermarkets is propelling the growth of the market. Online Stores is estimated to be the fastest growing segment with a CAGR of 7.21% during the forecast period 2021-2026. This is owing to the factors such as advancements in technology, growing inclination towards sedentary lifestyle and rise in the disposable income of individuals.
Global Coconut Cream Market Segment Analysis - By Geography
The Global Coconut Cream Market based on the Geography can be further segmented into North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, and Rest of World (ROW). Asia-Pacific held the largest share with 32.84% of market in 2020. The growth in this segment is owing to the factors such as increase in the demand for convenience foods and increase in the disposable income of individuals. Rise in the awareness about the health benefits of coconut cream in the region is driving the growth of the market. North America is estimated to be the fastest growing segment during the forecast period 2021-2026. This is owing to the factors such as growing demand for flavoring agents in processed foods, increase in the inclination towards taste, sedentary lifestyle and increase in the product launches and innovations.
Global Coconut Cream Market Drivers
Growing demand for flavoring agents in processed foods
The increase in the demand for flavoring agents in processed foods is estimated to enhance the growth of Global Coconut Cream Market. The growing inclination towards taste among the young population is propelling the demand for flavoring agents in processed foods, which in turn is driving the growth of the Global Coconut Cream Market.
Rise in the demand for convenience foods
The rise in the demand for convenience foods owing to rise in the disposable income of individuals and busy lifestyle is propelling the growth of the Global Coconut Cream Market owing to the growing demand for organic products in convenience foods.
Global Coconut Cream Market Challenges
Development of artificial sweeteners
The development of innovative artificial sweeteners by the key players have shifted the consumer preferences, which is one of the major factors that is restraining the growth of the market.
Global Coconut Cream Industry outlook:
Product launches, mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, and geographical expansions are key strategies adopted by players in the Global Coconut Cream Market. Key companies of this market are Nestle SA, Edward and Sons Trading Co, Windmill Organics Limited, Goya Foods Inc, McCormick & Company Inc, Celebes Coconut Corporation, Thaitans Food International Co Ltd, Grace Foods Canada Inc, Sambu Group, Wild Harvest Organics among others.
Acquisitions/Product Launches:
In 2019, Goya Foods Inc., has launched Coquito Inspired Holiday Line with Sweet Goya cream of coconut, cinnamon and rum. The product was launched to give a Caribbean twist to their seasonal beverages.
Key Takeaways
Geographically, Asia-Pacific Global Coconut Cream Market accounted for the highest revenue share in 2020 and it is poised to dominate during the forecast period 2021-2026 owing to the growing awareness about the health benefits of coconut cream.
The increase in the demand for healthier products is propelling the demand of organic coconut segment.
The development of artificial sweeteners is said to reduce the growth of the Global Coconut Cream Market.
Detailed analysis on the Strength, Weakness and Opportunities of the prominent players operating in the market will be provided in the Global Coconut Cream Market report.
