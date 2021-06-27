Sweet Biscuit Market Size to Grow at a CAGR of 5% During the Forecast Period 2021-2026
Increasing Consumption of Convenience Food Product Owing to Rising Urbanization and Hectic Lifestyle of the People Are Driving the Growth of Sweet Biscuit Market.
EMAILWIRE.COM, June 27, 2021 ) Sweet Biscuit Market size in 2020 is estimated to be $20 billion, growing at a CAGR of 5% during the forecast period 2021-2026. Sweet biscuit is a flour based baked food product. Sweet biscuit dough is generally used for strawberry shortcake which is dessert. Sweet biscuits are affordable and easy to pick up, store and consume. Increasing demand of convenience food products coupled with changing preference of consumers towards cookies, biscuits as snacks are the major factors driving the growth of the market. Moreover, increasing disposable income of consumers and changing living standards of the middle-class population across the globe further enhance the overall market demand for Sweet Biscuit during the forecast period 2021-2026.
Sweet Biscuit Market Segment Analysis - By Type
Based on the Type, Sweet Biscuit Market is segmented into Chocolate-coated Biscuits, Cookies, Filled Biscuits, Plain Biscuits, Sandwich Biscuits, others. The Plain Biscuits segment is projected to dominate the market in 2020 owing to high consumption and demand of plain biscuits across the globe owing to easy availability. The cookies segment is forecast to be the fastest-growing segment and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.6% during the forecast period 2021-2026. This is mainly owing to its rising consumption by young generation.
Sweet Biscuit Market Segment Analysis - By Distribution Channel
Based on the Distribution Channels, Sweet Biscuit Market is segmented into Store-based, Non-store based. In 2020, Non-Store based is projected to be the fastest growing owing to online retailing that provides more discounts and wider options for purchase. Also, the online platform has gained popularity in recent years owing home delivery.
Sweet Biscuit Market Segment Analysis - By Geography
Asia-Pacific dominated the Sweet Biscuit market share accounting for 37% of the market in 2020. This is mainly owing to high consumption of sweet biscuits, especially among working class population in countries such as China, Japan, and South Korea. Many local and foreign manufacturers are expanding their business in this region by launching new flavors products in sweet biscuits.
However, the Europe region is projected to be the fastest-growing during the forecast period 2021-2026. This is owing to changing preference of people towards sweet biscuits as snacks and number of players in the region.
Sweet Biscuit Market Drivers
Increasing Consumption of Convenience Food Products with change in lifestyle
Increasing consumption of convenience food product owing to rising urbanization and hectic lifestyle of the people are driving the growth of Sweet Biscuit market. According to, United Nations Department of Economic and Social Affairs, 55% of the world’s population lives in urban areas, and it is poised to increase to 68% by 2050. This means busier lifestyle of the people that leads to rise in demand for convenient food products. Moreover, changing preference of the people towards healthy lifestyle is also set to increase the market growth.
Rising Innovations in Food Products
Rising innovation in packaging, new flavors, technology and shapes of sweet biscuits by many manufacturers to attract the consumers are some factors driving the growth of the market. Moreover, increasing consumer preference towards premium packaging options for bakery products coupled with rising purchasing power of the people is also set to the growth of Sweet Biscuit Market.
Sweet Biscuit Market Challenges
High price volatility in raw material and presence of many local competitors in the market is challenging the growth of the market. Moreover, outbreak of COVID-19 around the world has impacted all industries including food and beverage industry in the form of supply chain disruptions and negatively impacting the manufacturing and delivery schedules, as well as the sales of goods. This has disrupted the sweet biscuits supply chain as well.
Sweet Biscuit Industry Outlook
Product launches, Merger & Acquisitions, joint ventures and R&D activities are key strategies adopted by players in the Sweet Biscuit Market. Sweet Biscuit top 10 companies are The Kelloggs Company, Britannia Industries Limited, PepsiCo Inc., Mondelez International Inc., Nestle SA, Parle Products Private Limited, Yildiz Holding AS, The Campbell Soup Company, Kraft Foods Group Inc., ITC Ltd. and Grupo Bimbo
Acquisitions/Product Launches:
In April 2020, Mondelez International Inc. has acquired Give & Go, a North American leader in fully-finished sweet baked goods. This acquisition helps both companies to accelerate innovation, consumer engagement and strategic retail partnerships.
Key Takeaways
In 2020, Asia-Pacific dominates the Sweet Biscuit Market owing to rising consumption of sandwich biscuits in this region.
Increasing urbanization and changing lifestyle of the people is driving the market growth of Sweet Biscuit.
Detailed analysis of the Strength, Weakness, and opportunities of the prominent players operating in the market will be provided in the Sweet Biscuit Market report.
High price volatility in raw material and presence of many local competitors in the market challenging the growth of the market.
