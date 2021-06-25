Personal Care Ingredients Market Trends Include New Product Innovations
Personal care ingredients market size to reach $15.6 billion at a rate of 5.16% through 2025, as per The Business Research Company
EMAILWIRE.COM, June 25, 2021 ) Key companies functioning in the market are focusing on new product innovations to meet the demand of the consumers and benefit the users while maximize revenues. For instance, in January 2019, Symrise AG, Germany-based cosmetic ingredients company introduced the first benzyl alcohol-based preservative blend with the added power of SymSave H, SymOcide BHO. The product protects cosmetics from undesired microorganisms such as fungi and bacteria. The product also contains the multifunctional ingredients Hydrolite CG, an emollient, and SymSave H, an antioxidant.
The personal care ingredients market consists of sales of personal care ingredients by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that produce personal care ingredients for skincare, haircare, oral care, and make-up products. The ingredients used in the product are usually obtained through synthetic and natural sources. Synthetic materials include parabens, sodium lauryl sulfate, formaldehyde, and propylene glycol, whereas natural ingredients include cocoa butter, coconut oil, soy seeds, and essential oils.
Personal Care Ingredients Market Report Segments:
1) By Ingredients: Emollients, Surfactants, Emulsifiers, Rheology Modifiers, Conditioning Polymers, Others
2) By Source: Natural Ingredients, Synthetic Ingredients
3) By Application: Skin Care, Hair Care, Oral Care, Cosmetics, Others
Read More On The Global Personal Care Ingredients Market Report:
https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/personal-care-ingredients-global-market-report
Personal Care Ingredients Market Size Forecast:
The global personal care ingredients market is expected to grow from $12.20 billion in 2020 to $12.78 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.81%. The growth is mainly due to the companies resuming their operations and adapting to the new normal while recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenge in the forecast period can be attributed to growing demand for personal care products and rise in disposable incomes. The personal care ingredients market is expected to reach $15.63 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 5.16%.
Major Players in the Personal Care Ingredients Market:
BASF SE
Ashland
Solvay
Dow
Clariant
Croda International Plc
Personal Care Ingredients Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Growth And Change is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provide market overviews, analyze and forecast market size and growth for the whole market, personal care ingredients market segments and geographies, personal care ingredients market trends, drivers, restraints, leading competitors' revenues, profiles and market shares in over 1,000 industry reports, covering over 2,500 market segments and 60 geographies.
The report also gives in-depth analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the market. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. A highly experienced and expert team of analysts and modelers provides market analysis and forecasts. The reports identify top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and leading competitors’ approaches.
