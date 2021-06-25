Battery Recycling Market Trends Include Strategic Collaborations
Battery recycling market size to reach $16.90 billion at a rate of 11.23% through 2025, as per The Business Research Company
EMAILWIRE.COM, June 25, 2021 ) Major companies operating in the battery recycling market are entering into strategic collaborations to improve know how and enhance battery recycling efficiency. For instance, in 2021, UK based sustainable technologies company, Johnson Matthey partnered with Sweden based leading recycler of industrial waste and end of life products, Stena Recycling Group, to develop an efficient value chain for the recycling of lithium-ion batteries and cell manufacturing materials in Europe.
The battery recycling market consists of sales of recycled batteries by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) and related services. Battery recycling is the method of reusing and reprocessing batteries in order to reduce the number of batteries being disposed as waste.
Battery Recycling Market Report Segments:
1) By Type: Lead-Acid Battery, Nickel-Based Battery, Lithium-Based Battery, Other Battery Types
2) By Processing State: Extraction Of Material, Reuse, Repackaging And Second Life, Disposal
3) By Application: Automotive, Consumer Electronics, Industrial, Others
Read More On The Global Battery Recycling Market Report:
https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/battery-recycling-global-market-report
Battery Recycling Market Size Forecast:
The global battery recycling market is expected to grow from $9.97 billion in 2020 to $11.04 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.76%. The growth is mainly due to increase in awareness about battery recycling. The battery recycling market is expected to reach $16.90 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 11.23%.
Major Players in the Battery Recycling Market:
Li-Cycle
Battery Solutions, LLC
Exide Technologies
Umicore
Aqua Metals, Inc
Gravita India Limited
Exide Industries Ltd
Request For A Sample:
https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=4106&type=smp
Battery Recycling Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Growth And Change is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provide market overviews, analyze and forecast market size and growth for the whole market, battery recycling market segments and geographies, battery recycling market trends, drivers, restraints, leading competitors’ revenues, profiles and market shares in over 1,000 industry reports, covering over 2,500 market segments and 60 geographies.
The report also gives in-depth analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the market. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. A highly experienced and expert team of analysts and modelers provides market analysis and forecasts. The reports identify top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and leading competitors’ approaches.
Here Is A List Of Reports Similar To The Battery Recycling Global Market Report By The Business Research Company:
Alkaline Primary Batteries Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Impact And Recovery To 2030
https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/alkaline-primary-batteries-global-market-report
Electric Vehicle (EV) Batteries Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Growth And Change To 2030
https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/electric-vehicle-batteries-market-global-report-2020-30-covid-19-growth-and-change
Batteries Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Impact And Recovery To 2030
https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/batteries-global-market-report-2020-30-covid-19-impact-and-recovery
Interested to know more about The Business Research Company?
Read more about us at https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/about-the-business-research-company.aspx
The Business Research Company is a market research and intelligence firm that excels in company, market, and consumer research. It has over 200 research professionals at its offices in India, the UK and the US, as well a network of trained researchers globally. It has specialist consultants in a wide range of industries including manufacturing, healthcare, financial services and technology.
Call us now for personal assistance with your purchase:
Europe: +44 207 1930 708
Asia: +91 88972 63534
Americas: +1 315 623 0293
The Business Research Company
Email: info@tbrc.info
Follow us on LinkedIn: https://bit.ly/3b7850r
Follow us on Twitter: https://bit.ly/3b1rmjS
Check out our Blog: http://blog.tbrc.info/
The battery recycling market consists of sales of recycled batteries by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) and related services. Battery recycling is the method of reusing and reprocessing batteries in order to reduce the number of batteries being disposed as waste.
Battery Recycling Market Report Segments:
1) By Type: Lead-Acid Battery, Nickel-Based Battery, Lithium-Based Battery, Other Battery Types
2) By Processing State: Extraction Of Material, Reuse, Repackaging And Second Life, Disposal
3) By Application: Automotive, Consumer Electronics, Industrial, Others
Read More On The Global Battery Recycling Market Report:
https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/battery-recycling-global-market-report
Battery Recycling Market Size Forecast:
The global battery recycling market is expected to grow from $9.97 billion in 2020 to $11.04 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.76%. The growth is mainly due to increase in awareness about battery recycling. The battery recycling market is expected to reach $16.90 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 11.23%.
Major Players in the Battery Recycling Market:
Li-Cycle
Battery Solutions, LLC
Exide Technologies
Umicore
Aqua Metals, Inc
Gravita India Limited
Exide Industries Ltd
Request For A Sample:
https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=4106&type=smp
Battery Recycling Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Growth And Change is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provide market overviews, analyze and forecast market size and growth for the whole market, battery recycling market segments and geographies, battery recycling market trends, drivers, restraints, leading competitors’ revenues, profiles and market shares in over 1,000 industry reports, covering over 2,500 market segments and 60 geographies.
The report also gives in-depth analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the market. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. A highly experienced and expert team of analysts and modelers provides market analysis and forecasts. The reports identify top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and leading competitors’ approaches.
Here Is A List Of Reports Similar To The Battery Recycling Global Market Report By The Business Research Company:
Alkaline Primary Batteries Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Impact And Recovery To 2030
https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/alkaline-primary-batteries-global-market-report
Electric Vehicle (EV) Batteries Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Growth And Change To 2030
https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/electric-vehicle-batteries-market-global-report-2020-30-covid-19-growth-and-change
Batteries Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Impact And Recovery To 2030
https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/batteries-global-market-report-2020-30-covid-19-impact-and-recovery
Interested to know more about The Business Research Company?
Read more about us at https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/about-the-business-research-company.aspx
The Business Research Company is a market research and intelligence firm that excels in company, market, and consumer research. It has over 200 research professionals at its offices in India, the UK and the US, as well a network of trained researchers globally. It has specialist consultants in a wide range of industries including manufacturing, healthcare, financial services and technology.
Call us now for personal assistance with your purchase:
Europe: +44 207 1930 708
Asia: +91 88972 63534
Americas: +1 315 623 0293
The Business Research Company
Email: info@tbrc.info
Follow us on LinkedIn: https://bit.ly/3b7850r
Follow us on Twitter: https://bit.ly/3b1rmjS
Check out our Blog: http://blog.tbrc.info/
Contact Information:
The Business Research Company
Marketing TBRC
Tel: +91 8897263534
Email us
----
This press release is posted on EmailWire.com -- a global newswire that provides Press Release Distribution Services with Guaranteed Results™.
The Business Research Company
Marketing TBRC
Tel: +91 8897263534
Email us
----
This press release is posted on EmailWire.com -- a global newswire that provides Press Release Distribution Services with Guaranteed Results™.