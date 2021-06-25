Nutrition Products for Cachexia Market Size to Grow at a CAGR of 7.2% During the Forecast Period 2021-2026
There Is No Specific Treatment in Treating Cachexia, Nutritional Intervention Is the Best Way in Increasing Their Muscle Strength and Appetite to Build Immunity Driving the Growth of Nutrition Products for Cachexia Market.
EMAILWIRE.COM, June 25, 2021 ) Nutrition Products for Cachexia Market size was valued at $1.2 billion by 2020, and anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 7.2% percentage during the forecast period 2021-2026. Cachexia is known as “wasting syndrome” that causes severe weight loss and muscle loss and loss of body fat. The word “Cachexia” is taken from Greek words “kakos” and “hexis” that means bad condition. Cachexia affects patients who are in late stage of diseases like cancer, COPD, HIV or AIDS, kidney disease and congestive heart failure (CHF). The difference between cachexia and other forms of weight loss is that it is involuntary. For people with this condition it is recommended to intake good amount of fat and protein, as amino acids intake supports the muscle synthesis. Besides rising cases of various types of cancers and AIDS is also driving the market for nutritional products for cachexia.
Nutrition Products for Cachexia Market Segment Analysis - By Form
Based on form the Nutrition Products for Cachexia Market is segmented into Powder Mix and Drinks. Powder Mix segment accounted the largest market share owing to as the calorie fluids are vital factor since their intake requires less effort than is required to chew/swallow solid foods, they rarely stimulates gag reflex and accelerates gastric emptying, resulting in less complaints of satiety. Options include commercially manufactured products and home-made recipes. Drinks segment is estimated to be the fastest growing segment and is estimated to grow at 8.2% CAGR during forecast period 2021-2026 owing to the fact that a calorie containing fluids are important for reaching both hydration and calorie objectives.
Request for Sample Report @ https://www.industryarc.com/pdfdownload.php?id=18322
Report Price: $ 4500 (Single User License)
Nutrition Products for Cachexia Market Segment Analysis - By Distribution Channel
Based on Distribution channel Nutrition Products for Cachexia Market is segmented into Over-the-counter and hypermarkets & supermarkets. Over-the-counter segment accounts for the largest market share owing to the growing cachexia cases and easy availability of these products. The increase in demand of these products for special medical purposes is showing significant effect on prescribed supplements industry.
The hypermarkets and supermarkets are estimated to be the fastest growing segment owing to the stores focus of including products that are recognized and trusted by the customers. In a hypermarket or supermarket, a detailed analysis of customer sentiment is conducted in order to understand the customer preferences for goods and brands and their ability to pay higher rates for particular product.
Nutrition Products for Cachexia Market Segment Analysis - By Geography
Based on Geography Nutrition Products for Cachexia Market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World. North America Accounts for the 42.24 % Market share owing to the owing to the highest number of manufacturers in this region. Europe is estimated to be the fastest growing region owing to the growing number of cancer cachexia populations.
Nutrition Products for Cachexia Market Drivers
No Specific Treatment:
As there is no specific treatment in treating cachexia, nutritional intervention is the best way in increasing their muscle strength and appetite to build immunity. As the goal is to improve nutrition intake and provide a quality life, the nutritional intervention improves appetite and it increases the feeling of well-being, performance status and increases immunity competence, therefor potentially impacting longevity by reducing infections.
Inquiry Before Buying @ https://www.industryarc.com/reports/request-quote?id=18322
Nutrition Products for Cachexia Market Challenges
Side Effects:
The major constrain of the Nutrition Products for Cachexia Market is the side effects caused by the products such as confusion, drowsiness, dizziness and low mood caused by most of the appetite stimulators that are given to the cachexia patients and also the inadequate consumption leads to heart & liver problems, kidney damage, dehydration and diarrhea. As the products are extremely rich in iron and calcium content it results in diarrhea and stomach problems there by hinders the markets growth.
Nutrition Products for Cachexia Market Industry Outlook
Product launches, mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures and geographical expansions are key strategies adopted by players in the Nutrition Products for Cachexia Market. In 2020, Nutrition Products for Cachexia Market share is fragmented by the top ten players present in the market. Nutrition Products for Cachexia Market top 10 players are: Abbott Laboratories, Smartfish nutrition, Nutriwell Laboratories, MusclePharm Corp, Quest Nutrition, IOVATE, Cyto Sport, and Transparent Labs.
Acquisitions/Product Launches:
On September 09, 2019 Smartfish AS has initiated its collaboration with B.Braun to global launch its medical nutrition Remune.
Key Takeaways
Geographically, North America Nutrition Products for Cachexia Market accounted for the 42.24 % revenue share in 2020 owing to the highest number of manufacturers in this region.
Detailed analysis on the Strength, Weakness and Opportunities of the prominent players operating in the market is provided in the Nutrition Products for Cachexia market.
Related Reports :
A. Nutritional Premixes Market
https://www.industryarc.com/Report/15005/nutritional-premixes-market.html
B. Nutrition Detection Market
https://www.industryarc.com/Report/18651/nutrition-detection-market.html
For more Food and Beverage Market reports, please click here
About IndustryARC: IndustryARC primarily focuses on Cutting Edge Technologies and Newer Applications market research. Our Custom Research Services are designed to provide insights on the constant flux in the global supply-demand gap of markets. Our strong team of analysts enables us to meet the client research needs at a rapid speed, with a variety of options for your business. Any other custom requirements can be discussed with our team, drop an e-mail to sales@industryarc.com to discuss more about our consulting services.
Nutrition Products for Cachexia Market Segment Analysis - By Form
Based on form the Nutrition Products for Cachexia Market is segmented into Powder Mix and Drinks. Powder Mix segment accounted the largest market share owing to as the calorie fluids are vital factor since their intake requires less effort than is required to chew/swallow solid foods, they rarely stimulates gag reflex and accelerates gastric emptying, resulting in less complaints of satiety. Options include commercially manufactured products and home-made recipes. Drinks segment is estimated to be the fastest growing segment and is estimated to grow at 8.2% CAGR during forecast period 2021-2026 owing to the fact that a calorie containing fluids are important for reaching both hydration and calorie objectives.
Request for Sample Report @ https://www.industryarc.com/pdfdownload.php?id=18322
Report Price: $ 4500 (Single User License)
Nutrition Products for Cachexia Market Segment Analysis - By Distribution Channel
Based on Distribution channel Nutrition Products for Cachexia Market is segmented into Over-the-counter and hypermarkets & supermarkets. Over-the-counter segment accounts for the largest market share owing to the growing cachexia cases and easy availability of these products. The increase in demand of these products for special medical purposes is showing significant effect on prescribed supplements industry.
The hypermarkets and supermarkets are estimated to be the fastest growing segment owing to the stores focus of including products that are recognized and trusted by the customers. In a hypermarket or supermarket, a detailed analysis of customer sentiment is conducted in order to understand the customer preferences for goods and brands and their ability to pay higher rates for particular product.
Nutrition Products for Cachexia Market Segment Analysis - By Geography
Based on Geography Nutrition Products for Cachexia Market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World. North America Accounts for the 42.24 % Market share owing to the owing to the highest number of manufacturers in this region. Europe is estimated to be the fastest growing region owing to the growing number of cancer cachexia populations.
Nutrition Products for Cachexia Market Drivers
No Specific Treatment:
As there is no specific treatment in treating cachexia, nutritional intervention is the best way in increasing their muscle strength and appetite to build immunity. As the goal is to improve nutrition intake and provide a quality life, the nutritional intervention improves appetite and it increases the feeling of well-being, performance status and increases immunity competence, therefor potentially impacting longevity by reducing infections.
Inquiry Before Buying @ https://www.industryarc.com/reports/request-quote?id=18322
Nutrition Products for Cachexia Market Challenges
Side Effects:
The major constrain of the Nutrition Products for Cachexia Market is the side effects caused by the products such as confusion, drowsiness, dizziness and low mood caused by most of the appetite stimulators that are given to the cachexia patients and also the inadequate consumption leads to heart & liver problems, kidney damage, dehydration and diarrhea. As the products are extremely rich in iron and calcium content it results in diarrhea and stomach problems there by hinders the markets growth.
Nutrition Products for Cachexia Market Industry Outlook
Product launches, mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures and geographical expansions are key strategies adopted by players in the Nutrition Products for Cachexia Market. In 2020, Nutrition Products for Cachexia Market share is fragmented by the top ten players present in the market. Nutrition Products for Cachexia Market top 10 players are: Abbott Laboratories, Smartfish nutrition, Nutriwell Laboratories, MusclePharm Corp, Quest Nutrition, IOVATE, Cyto Sport, and Transparent Labs.
Acquisitions/Product Launches:
On September 09, 2019 Smartfish AS has initiated its collaboration with B.Braun to global launch its medical nutrition Remune.
Key Takeaways
Geographically, North America Nutrition Products for Cachexia Market accounted for the 42.24 % revenue share in 2020 owing to the highest number of manufacturers in this region.
Detailed analysis on the Strength, Weakness and Opportunities of the prominent players operating in the market is provided in the Nutrition Products for Cachexia market.
Related Reports :
A. Nutritional Premixes Market
https://www.industryarc.com/Report/15005/nutritional-premixes-market.html
B. Nutrition Detection Market
https://www.industryarc.com/Report/18651/nutrition-detection-market.html
For more Food and Beverage Market reports, please click here
About IndustryARC: IndustryARC primarily focuses on Cutting Edge Technologies and Newer Applications market research. Our Custom Research Services are designed to provide insights on the constant flux in the global supply-demand gap of markets. Our strong team of analysts enables us to meet the client research needs at a rapid speed, with a variety of options for your business. Any other custom requirements can be discussed with our team, drop an e-mail to sales@industryarc.com to discuss more about our consulting services.
Contact Information:
IndustryARC
Venkat Reddy
Tel: (+1) 970-236-3677
Email us
----
This press release is posted on EmailWire.com -- a global newswire that provides Press Release Distribution Services with Guaranteed Results™.
IndustryARC
Venkat Reddy
Tel: (+1) 970-236-3677
Email us
----
This press release is posted on EmailWire.com -- a global newswire that provides Press Release Distribution Services with Guaranteed Results™.