influenza diagnostic market 2021 size, share, trends, demand, dynamics and forecast analysis 2025
Influenza Diagnostics Market by Test type (Molecular (RT-PCR,LAMP, NASBA), Traditional (Viral Culture, Direct Fluorescent Antibody, Rapid Influenza Detection Tests, Serological Assays)), End user (Hospital, Clinical Laboratories) - Global Forecast to 2025
(EMAILWIRE.COM, June 24, 2021 ) The global influenza diagnostic market is projected to reach USD 1,012 million in 2025 from USD 695 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 7.8% during the forecast period. Market growth is largely driven by factors such as the increasing prevalence of influenza, growth in research funding for influenza diagnostics, and the rising demand for faster diagnosis are the major factors that are expected to drive the growth of this market in the coming years. However, variability in sensitivity and specificity among influenza diagnostic tests, the presence of a complex regulatory framework for the approval of new diagnostic tests, and rising healthcare costs are expected to restrain the growth of this market to a certain extent in the coming years
Get sample of report @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=222985562
By test type, the RIDT segment accounted for the largest share for traditional diagnostic tests of the influenza diagnostic market.
The RIDT segment accounted for the largest share of the influenza diagnostics market for traditional diagnostic tests of the influenza diagnostic market in 2019. The large share of this segment can be attributed to increased adoption of cost-effective and faster RIDT as a first line of diagnosis and screening process have been raised among the end-users. This is a major factor responsible for the largest share of the RIDT market.
Key Market Players
The major companies in the influenza diagnostic market include Hoffmann-La Roche AG (Switzerland), Quidel Corporation (US), Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (US), Abbott Laboratories, Inc. (US), and Hologic Inc. (US).
Hoffmann-La Roche AG (Switzerland) dominated the global influenza diagnostics market in 2019. The company operates in the influenza diagnostics market by providing molecular diagnostic kits for the detection of various strains of infection-causing agents. The company’s strategic initiatives, such as obtaining CLIA waiver approvals for its influenza assays and test kits, will help it in establishing its presence in various international markets. Also, its strong distribution network and geographic presence will result in growth opportunities for the company during the forecast period.
Based on test type, the influenza diagnostic market is segmented as follows:
Traditional Diagnostic Tests
RIDT
Viral Culture
DFA
Serological assays
Molecular Diagnostic Tests
RT-PCR
INNAT
TMA
LAMP
NASBA
Other INNAT
Other Molecular Tests
Get more info about influenza diagnostic market @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/influenza-diagnostic-market-222985562.html
Based on end-user, the influenza diagnostic market is segmented as follows:
Hospitals
Clinical Laboratories
Other End-User
Based on the region, the influenza diagnostic market is segmented as follows:
North America
US
Canada
Europe
France
UK
RoE
Asia Pacific
China
Japan
India
RoAPAC
RoW
TABLE OF CONTENTS
1 INTRODUCTION (Page No. - 15)
1.1 OBJECTIVES OF THE STUDY
1.2 MARKET DEFINITION
1.2.1 INCLUSIONS & EXCLUSIONS
1.3 MARKET SCOPE
1.3.1 MARKETS COVERED
1.3.2 YEARS CONSIDERED FOR THE STUDY
1.4 CURRENCY
1.5 LIMITATIONS
1.6 STAKEHOLDERS
Get sample of report @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=222985562
By test type, the RIDT segment accounted for the largest share for traditional diagnostic tests of the influenza diagnostic market.
The RIDT segment accounted for the largest share of the influenza diagnostics market for traditional diagnostic tests of the influenza diagnostic market in 2019. The large share of this segment can be attributed to increased adoption of cost-effective and faster RIDT as a first line of diagnosis and screening process have been raised among the end-users. This is a major factor responsible for the largest share of the RIDT market.
Key Market Players
The major companies in the influenza diagnostic market include Hoffmann-La Roche AG (Switzerland), Quidel Corporation (US), Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (US), Abbott Laboratories, Inc. (US), and Hologic Inc. (US).
Hoffmann-La Roche AG (Switzerland) dominated the global influenza diagnostics market in 2019. The company operates in the influenza diagnostics market by providing molecular diagnostic kits for the detection of various strains of infection-causing agents. The company’s strategic initiatives, such as obtaining CLIA waiver approvals for its influenza assays and test kits, will help it in establishing its presence in various international markets. Also, its strong distribution network and geographic presence will result in growth opportunities for the company during the forecast period.
Based on test type, the influenza diagnostic market is segmented as follows:
Traditional Diagnostic Tests
RIDT
Viral Culture
DFA
Serological assays
Molecular Diagnostic Tests
RT-PCR
INNAT
TMA
LAMP
NASBA
Other INNAT
Other Molecular Tests
Get more info about influenza diagnostic market @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/influenza-diagnostic-market-222985562.html
Based on end-user, the influenza diagnostic market is segmented as follows:
Hospitals
Clinical Laboratories
Other End-User
Based on the region, the influenza diagnostic market is segmented as follows:
North America
US
Canada
Europe
France
UK
RoE
Asia Pacific
China
Japan
India
RoAPAC
RoW
TABLE OF CONTENTS
1 INTRODUCTION (Page No. - 15)
1.1 OBJECTIVES OF THE STUDY
1.2 MARKET DEFINITION
1.2.1 INCLUSIONS & EXCLUSIONS
1.3 MARKET SCOPE
1.3.1 MARKETS COVERED
1.3.2 YEARS CONSIDERED FOR THE STUDY
1.4 CURRENCY
1.5 LIMITATIONS
1.6 STAKEHOLDERS
Contact Information:
MarketsandMarkets™
Mr. Aashish Mehra
Tel: 1-888-600-6441
Email us
----
This press release is posted on EmailWire.com -- a global newswire that provides Press Release Distribution Services with Guaranteed Results™.
MarketsandMarkets™
Mr. Aashish Mehra
Tel: 1-888-600-6441
Email us
----
This press release is posted on EmailWire.com -- a global newswire that provides Press Release Distribution Services with Guaranteed Results™.