Mycoplasma Testing Market Trends Involve Major Players Undertaking Strategic Investments
Mycoplasma testing market size to reach $1.14 billion at a rate of 12.38% through 2025, as per The Business Research Company
EMAILWIRE.COM, June 24, 2021 ) Major players operating in the market are undertaking various strategic investments such as the launch of innovative products, research and development advancements, and technological innovations, which are gaining significant popularity in the mycoplasma testing market. Companies are introducing new innovative products to meet the requirements of end-users and expand the consumer base to survive in the competitive business environment. For instance, in July 2020, bioMérieux, a France-based biotechnology company introduced Bio Fire Mycoplasma, an advanced test used for bio-therapeutics including hormones, antibodies, gene, and cell therapies for mycoplasma detection in pharmaceutical products.
The mycoplasma testing market consists of sales of mycoplasma testing services and related products by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that provide mycoplasma testing to detect mycoplasma pneumonia, which causes mycoplasma pneumonia. Mycoplasma pneumonia is a contagious respiratory infection that spreads easily through contact with respiratory fluids. It can cause epidemics. Mycoplasma testing includes a group of tests that measures antibodies in the blood produced in response to a mycoplasma infection and detects the microbe directly through detecting or culturing its genetic material (DNA) in a body sample.
Mycoplasma Testing Market Report Segments:
1) By Product: Instruments, Assay, Kits, and Reagents
2) By Technology: PCR, ELISA, Enzymatic Methods, DNA Staining, Other Technologies
3) By Application: Cell Line Testing, Virus Testing, End-of-Production Cell Testing
4) By End User: Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies, Cell Banks & Laboratories, Contract Research Organizations, Academic Research Institutes
Mycoplasma Testing Market Size Forecast:
The global mycoplasma testing market is expected to grow from $0.64 billion in 2020 to $0.72 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.4%. The growth is mainly due to a growing demand for these types of tests owing to an increase in spread of mycoplasma pneumonia. The mycoplasma testing market is expected to reach $1.14 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 12.38%.
Major Players in the Mycoplasma Testing Market:
Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
Merck
Lonza
PromoCell GmbH
American Type Culture Collection
Charles River Laboratories International Inc.
Bionique Testing Laboratories Inc.
Mycoplasma Testing Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Growth And Change is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provide market overviews, analyze and forecast market size and growth for the whole market, mycoplasma testing market segments and geographies, mycoplasma testing market trends, drivers, restraints, leading competitors’ revenues, profiles and market shares in over 1,000 industry reports, covering over 2,500 market segments and 60 geographies.
The report also gives in-depth analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the market. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. A highly experienced and expert team of analysts and modelers provides market analysis and forecasts. The reports identify top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and leading competitors’ approaches.
