Starch Derivatives Market Trends Include Technological Advancements
Starch derivatives market size to reach $64 billion at a rate of 3.55% through 2025, as per The Business Research Company
EMAILWIRE.COM, June 24, 2021 ) Technological advancements in the starch derivatives market are shaping the industry by increasing the shelf life of the product. With the development of latest technologies and advanced experiments in the food and beverage industry the integration of starch derivatives across different sectors is expanding. For example, in March 2020, Tate & Lyle, a UK-based provider of food and beverage ingredients and solutions, announced the addition of CLARIA Clean Label Starches to its line with the launch of Claria Everlast. Claria Everlast is an innovative clean label starch that produces superior shelf stability which helps maintain food quality, particularly under severe storage temperatures.
The starch derivatives market consists of sales of starch derivatives by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that manufacture starch derivatives. A starch derivative is defined as modified starch, prepared by chemically processing inhabitant starch to alter its qualities. It is used for flocculation, adhesion, acid stability, process tolerance advancement, pH stability enhancement and shear stability in various industries.
Starch Derivatives Market Report Segments:
1) By Type: Glucose Syrup, Modified Starch, Maltodextrin, Hydrolysates, Cyclodextrin
2) By Raw Material: Corn, Cassava, Potato, Wheat
3) By Form: Dry, Liquid
4) By Application: Binder, Thickener And Stabilizer, Sweetener, Lustering Agent, Powdering Agent, Fish Culture Feed, Expanded Feed, Caking Agent, Dehumidification Agent, Others.
5) By End-User Industry: Food And Beverage, Medical Industry, Chemical Industry, Personal Care And Hygiene Industry, Paper And Pulp Industry, Others
Read More On The Global Starch Derivatives Market Report:
https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/starch-derivatives-global-market-report
Starch Derivatives Market Size Forecast:
The global starch derivatives market is expected to grow from $52.13 billion in 2020 to $55.78 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.99%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to growing demand for processed food. The starch derivatives market is expected to reach $64.12 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 3.55%.
Major Players in the Starch Derivatives Market:
Ingredion
Tate & Lyle
Roquette Frères
Beneo
Penford Corporation
Stern-Wywiol Gruppe
Request For A Sample:
https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=4104&type=smp
Starch Derivatives Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Growth And Change is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provide market overviews, analyze and forecast market size and growth for the whole market, starch derivatives market segments and geographies, starch derivatives market trends, drivers, restraints, leading competitors’ revenues, profiles and market shares in over 1,000 industry reports, covering over 2,500 market segments and 60 geographies.
The report also gives in-depth analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the market. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. A highly experienced and expert team of analysts and modelers provides market analysis and forecasts. The reports identify top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and leading competitors’ approaches.
