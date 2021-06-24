Projection Mapping Market Technology Trend, Growth Rate & Application
Projection mapping is defined as a kind of projection technology which is utilized turn an object for the purpose of projecting a video, animation and some other colorful displays.
Global Projection Mapping Market was valued at USD 2.6 billion in 2020 which expected to reach USD 10.2 billion by 2027 at a CAGR 23.8% from 2020-2027.
Projection mapping is defined as a projection method which transforms an area or an object into a realistic surface on which to project animation, video, or other vivid displays. This technology may be used with a variety of items or regions, ranging from small domestic objects to vast theatre stages, industrial landscapes, and structures. Due to the increase in usage of projection mapping technology in applications including media event, and advertising will grow the Global Projection Mapping Market over the forecast period.
Key Players
Various key players are listed in this report including, NEC Display Solutions, Epson, BenQ, Panasonic Corporation, Christie Digital Systems, Vivitek Corporation, ViewSonic Corporation, Green Hippo Ltd., Pixel Rain Digital, Barco, etc.
The growing demand for high brightness projectors expected to drive the global projection mapping market growth throughout the forecast period. The size of the venue, throw distance & the ambient lighting at the venue are the important factors to be considered for selecting the projector suitable for the application. The light processing components in a projector consist of a projector lamp that determines the brightness delivered & the color wheel which regulates the color output.
Impact of COVID-19 on Market
Due to the spread of COVID-19 lockdowns and restriction measures have been imposed in many countries & various events that comprised of massive crowd gatherings had been cancelled until the situation improves. Also, the COVID-19 has been affecting economies & industries in various countries due to lockdowns, and travel restrictions and business shutdowns. Shutdowns of various factories has affected the global supply chains & negatively impacted the manufacturing, and sales of products in global market.
Market Taxonomy
By Offering
• Hardware
o Projector
o Media Server
• Software
By Throw Distance
• Standard throw
• Short throw
By Dimension
• 2D
• 3D
• 4D
By Application
• Media Events
• Venue Openings
• Entertainment
• Product Launches
• Retail
• Others
By Region
• North America
• Latin America
• Europe
• Asia Pacific
• Middle East & Africa
Regional Analysis
The Global Projection Mapping Market is segmented into five regions such as North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa.The Asia-Pacific region is expected to witness the highest CAGR in the forecast period of 2020-2027 due to the increase in the investment on sports events & tourism by government and growth in awareness regarding the high-brightness projectors among population in the region.
