Global Graphic Processing Unit Market worth USD 188.25 billion by 2027 at a CAGR 32.8 % from 2020-2027
Graphic Processing Unit (GPU) is also called as visual processing unit is a computer chip which performs mathematical calculations rapidly, for the purpose of rendering images.
EMAILWIRE.COM, June 24, 2021 ) Global Graphic Processing Unit Market was valued at USD 24.32 billion in 2020 which projected to reach USD 188.25 billion by 2027 at a CAGR 32.8 % from 2020-2027.
A graphic processing unit is a chip which performs mathematical calculations rapidly, for the purpose of rendering images. Graphic processing unit come in two primary types such as integrated and discrete. An integrated graphic processing unit seems not to come on its own separate card at all and is rather embedded alongside the CPU. A discrete graphic processing unit is a distinct chip which is installed on its own circuit board and is typically attached to a PCI Express slot. Graphic processing unit are used in fixed systems, smart phones, computers, and game consoles. The increase in application graphics processing unit in smart phones is expected to accelerate the market growth during this forecast timeframe. The increasing smartphone space, combined with growth in mobile gaming will positively influence the market growth.
Impact of COVID-19 on Market
The increase in outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, the market is projected to witness a sudden downfall in the year 2020. The outbreak of COVID-19 has constrained different governments to force lockdown which has stopped the tasks and manufacturing facilities of number of organizations which is influencing the economy across the globe.
Market Segmentation
On the basis of type market is segmented into Dedicated Graphic Cards, Integrated Graphics Solutions, and Hybrid.
On the basis of device, market is segmented into Computer, Smartphone, Gaming Console, Television, and Others.
On the basis of industry vertical, market is segmented into Electronics, IT & Telecommunication, Defense & Intelligence, Media & Entertainment, Automotive, and Others.
Regional Analysis
The Global Graphic Processing Unit Market is segmented into five regions North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa.
Asia-Pacific region dominated the global graphics processing unit market in 2020, and is anticipated to remain dominant during the forecast period. Due to the high investment from the government in generating high graphic computing systems for defense. However, Middle East & Africa is expected to witness high growth rate in near future due to the numerous factors like growing disposable income, increase in spending capabilities of customers in the region.
Key Players
The key players operating in the graphic processing unit industry include Siemens AG, Google, Inc, Dassault Systems, Inc., Advanced Micro Devices, Inc., IBM Corporation, Sony Corporation, Qualcomm Incorporated, Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd., NVIDIA Corporation, Intel Corporation, etc.
Market Taxonomy
By Type
• Dedicated Graphic Cards
• Integrated Graphics Solutions
• Hybrid
By Device
• Computer
• Smartphone
• Gaming Console
• Television
• Others
By Industry Vertical
• Electronics
• IT & Telecommunication
• Defense & Intelligence
• Media & Entertainment
• Automotive
• Others
By Region
• North America
• Latin America
• Europe
• Asia Pacific
• Middle East & Africa
