Bandage Roll Market | Latest Study Analysis of with CAGR ,Growth Rate & Forecast
Bandage rolls are defined as woven cotton of plain weave material ideally used to provide support dressings. These are categorized into Non-Sterile Bandage, and Sterile Bandage. Bandage rolls are utilized in the treatment of acute and chronic wounds like
EMAILWIRE.COM, June 24, 2021 ) Global Bandage Roll Market report offers a in-depth analysis of global market size, regional as well as country-level market size, segmentation market growth, market share, competitive Landscape, sales analysis, impact of domestic & global market players, value chain optimization, recent developments, opportunities analysis, strategic market growth analysis, product launches, area marketplace expanding, and technological innovations.
The bandage rolls are used to stop hemorrhaging by apply bandages on the wound and prevent infections and other complications. These are used to maintain moisture at site of dressing, and provide mechanical & bacterial protection to the wound.
The increase in geriatric population, healthcare expenditure, growing incidence of chronic infections, number of surgeries, healthcare awareness, and limited application of traditional wound dressings expected to fuel the growth of global bandage roll market over the forecast period. Furthermore, the rise in number of accidents and sports injuries will significantly drive the market growth. For instance, as per the National Informatics Center data, in India around 4, 67,044 road accident cases are recorded in the 2018.
Impact of COVID-19 on Market
Impact of COVID-19 pandemic on manufacturing and supply chain is anticipated to affect the bandage roll market for the short term. Due to the COVID-19 outbreak several countries have decided to postpone elective surgeries to lower the risk of exposure to the COVID-19.
Key Players
Various key players are discussed in this report such as Johnson & Johnson, Medtronic, Cardinal Health, Medline Industries, Inc., McKesson Medical-Surgical Inc., Smith & Nephew PLC, Dynarex Corporation, Lohmann & Rauscher International GmbH & Co. KG, B.Braun Melsungen AG, Paul Hartmann AG, etc.
Market Taxonomy
By Type
• Non-Sterile Bandage
• Sterile Bandage
By Application
• Surgical Wound
• Traumatic Wound
• Ulcer
• Sports Injury
• Burn Injury
• Other Injuries
By End User
• Hospitals
• Ambulatory Surgery Centers
• Clinics
• Retail
• Others
By Region
• North America
• Latin America
• Europe
• Asia Pacific
• Middle East & Africa
Regional analysis
The Global Bandage Roll Market is segmented into five regions such as North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa.
North America region is expected to dominate the bandage roll market in the global arena due to the growing prevalence of ulcers, diabetic foot, and surgical procedures in the region. Furthermore, the APAC region is expected to show a significant growth rate over the next five years in the global bandage roll market due to growing focus of manufacturers on establishing new manufacturing units in the region.
