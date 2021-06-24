Global Security Screening Market Technology Development & Future Projection
Security screening enable individuals to access classified information or restricted areas, by thorough frisking & background check. Metal Detectors, X-ray scans are some of the techniques by which security scanning is being performed in the market.
Global Security Screening Market was valued at USD 6.8 billion in 2020 which expected to reach USD 11.2 billion by 2027 at a CAGR 6.4% from 2020-2027.
Security screening is one of the important concerns for security at public places including airports, railway stations and others. Security screening systems are used to detect unlawful objects including metal objects, weapons, liquor products and among others. The growing terrorist attacks and illegal immigration, public gatherings fuel demand for security screening systems and surge in demand for biometrics solutions in the private sector are some of the significant factors for the growth of the security screening market across the globe.
Impact of COVID-19 on Market:
The rapid spread of COVID-19 has become one of the biggest threats to the global economy and is causing widespread concerns & economic hardship for consumers, businesses, and communities across the world. The impact of COVID-19 pandemic is increasing day-by-day and affecting the supply chain which creates uncertainty in the stock market, falling business confidence, massive slowing of supply chain, and growing panic situation among customers.
As per the Global Security Screening Market trends, the COVID-19 pandemic has significantly impacted the global manufacturing & industrial sector as production facilities have stalled, which, in turn, have led to significant demand in industries.
Key Players
Some of the leading companies in security screening market are OSI Systems Inc., Gilardoni SpA, CEIA SpA, Astrophysics Inc., Analogic Corporation, Smiths Detection Inc, Teledyne ICm, 3DX-Ray Ltd, Nuctech Company, L-3 Communications Security and Detection Systems Inc., etc.
Market Taxonomy
By Technology
• X-Ray Screening
• Electromagnetic Metal Detection
• Biometric
• Spectrometry and Spectroscopy
• Others
By Application
• People Screening
• Baggage and Cargo Screening
• Vehicle Inspection
By End Use
• Transportation
• Retail Stores and Malls
• Hospitality
• Government
• Commercial
• Industrial
• Educational Institutes
• Events & Sports
By Region
• North America
• Latin America
• Europe
• Asia Pacific
• Middle East & Africa
Regional Analysis
The Global Security Screening Market is segmented into North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa.
The APAC region is expected to register highest growth over the forecast period. Due to the increase in threat of terror attacks and smuggling activities. Also, the rise in airport and entertainment infrastructure projects in Asia Pacific region is another prominent factor driving the demand for security screening systems in the region.
